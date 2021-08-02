Dale McDowell Wraps Up Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Campaign with Bulls Gap Win

(BULLS GAP, TENNESSEE) Picking up his second Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series victory of the year, Dale McDowell put an exclamation mark on the end of the miniseries tour tonight, August 1 at Volunteer Speedway! The series returned to the ultra-fast Bulls Gap, Tennessee oval to preside over a rain-postponed show from July 19 and no points were on the line. Dale was the fastest qualifier from Group B during the time trial session, which locked him into the outside of the front row for the start of the 40-lap main event. The Chickamauga, Georgia Hall of Famer, who finished second in the final series point standings, took off from the drop of the green flag and led every circuit during the caution-free affair to bag the $4,053 winner’s check.

Zack Mitchell, of Enoree, South Carolina, laid down the quickest lap overall during qualifying and ran second the entire feature distance to land in the runner-up position aboard his BWRC ICON entry. Ewing, Virginia native Dakotah Knuckles was able to work his way past a trio of racecars to round out the podium in the third spot. Benjamin Cranford, who finished third in the final Dirt Draft Rookie of the Year standings with the tour, brought home a stellar fourth place effort after starting in the outside of the second row. Newly-crowned Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Champion Donald McIntosh advanced two positions to close out the miniseries with a solid fifth place performance.

Series regular Jensen Ford had the most eventful evening, as the Johnson City, Tennessee driver sported the fastest car during hot laps before suffering terminal mechanical woes on his first qualifying lap. Thinking he was done for the night due to the issues, Blount Motorsports stepped up to offer their back-up #7M machine that McIntosh drove during the first few races on the tour. Jensen accepted the opportunity, started shotgun on the field in his borrowed ride, and promptly blasted past eleven cars en route to sixth place showing.

“The racetrack was in great shape,” quoted the winning McDowell in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane following the contest. “With them getting some rain overnight, we didn’t know how the surface would be today. Hats off to the entire crew here at Volunteer Speedway, all of the fans that came back on a Sunday, and everyone associated with the Southern Nationals Series. It’s a fun deal to run and while we came up a little short for the Championship, we had a fun few weeks out on tour with these guys!”

The popular driver known as the “MacDaddy” racked up his seventh career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series victory, which places him tied for seventh in all-time wins. Dale’s triumph came aboard a Shane McDowell Racing Team Zero Race Car powered by a Clements Racing Engine with sponsorship from E-Z-GO, Cometic Gaskets, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Connected Strategy Advisors, Fox Racing Shox, Waddell Transfer, and Northeastern Fabrication.

The final event of the 2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series drew a 17 car field to the high-banks of Volunteer Speedway for the rescheduled program. On the initial race date of July 19, a field of 26 competitors had signed in to do battle before persistent rain showers postponed the action. The feature grid tonight was entirely set by FK Rod Ends qualifying and each entrant advanced into the A-Main.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Race Summary

Sunday, August 1, 2021

Volunteer Speedway – Bulls Gap, Tennessee

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

(2) Dale McDowell $4,053 (1) Zack Mitchell $2,000 (6) Dakotah Knuckles $1,400 (4) Benjamin Cranford $1,000 (7) Donald McIntosh $800 (17) Jensen Ford $700 (5) Vic Hill $600 (11) Clay Coghlan $550 (9) Kaede Loudy $525 (10) Cody Overton $500 (13) Dusty Carver $480 (8) Jeff Neubert $470 (12) Joe Bray $460 (15) Troy Eades $450 (16) Travis Greer $440 (14) Clint Hodges $430 (3) Michael Chilton $420

Entries: 17

Lap Leaders: Dale McDowell (Laps 1-40)

Cautions: 0

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Zack Mitchell 13.384

Group A: Zack Mitchell 13.384, Michael Chilton, Vic Hill, Donald McIntosh, Kaede Loudy, Clay Coghlan, Dusty Carver, Troy Eades, Jensen Ford

Group B: Dale McDowell 13.571, Benjamin Cranford, Dakotah Knuckles, Jeff Neubert, Cody Overton, Joe Bray, Clint Hodges, Travis Greer

Final Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

1) Donald McIntosh – 1576

2) Dale McDowell – 1560

3) Cody Overton [R] – 1546

4) Jensen Ford – 1522

5) Kenny Collins – 1520

6) Garrett Smith [R] – 1474

7) Benjamin Cranford [R] – 1428

8) Jeff Neubert – 1398

9) Ahnna Parkhurst – 1382

10) Stacy Boles – 1088

11) Jordy Nipper – 890

12) Dalton Cook – 811

13) Ross Bailes – 810

14) Michael Brown – 760

15) Craig Greer – 650

* Each driver dropped their worst race after the point finale at Tazewell Speedway

2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Schedule:

Friday, July 16 – Beckley Motorsports Park (Beckley, WV) – JOSH RICE

Saturday, July 17 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, VA) – RAINED OUT

Monday, July 19 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN) – RAINED OUT

Tuesday, July 20 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – DALE MCDOWELL

Thursday, July 22 – West Georgia Speedway (Whitesburg, GA) – AUSTIN HORTON

Friday, July 23 – Needmore Speedway (Norman Park, GA) – RAINED OUT

Saturday, July 24 – Screven Motor Speedway (Sylvania, GA) – ROSS BAILES

Sunday, July 25 – Rome Speedway (Rome, GA) – RANDY WEAVER

Tuesday, July 27 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, NC) – KENNY COLLINS

Thursday, July 29 – Boyd’s Speedway (Ringgold, GA) – SAM SEAWRIGHT

Friday, July 30 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, TN) – CORY HEDGECOCK

Saturday, July 31 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – MICHAEL CHILTON

Sunday, August 1 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, TN) – DALE MCDOWELL

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2021 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Dirt Draft, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

