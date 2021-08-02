Duvall sweeps American Racer Modified Series Sooner State swing

KELLYVILLE, Oklahoma (July 31)—Joe Duvall backed up his win Friday with a second victory in as many nights on Saturday as the American Racer Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports invaded the Creek County Speedway.

Unlike Friday’s Club91 Funkadelic Dirt Track & Honky Tonk Extravaganza doubleheader opener, Duvall was in charge from the drop of the green flag Saturday, leading all 30 laps to sweep the two nights in his home state of Oklahoma.

The win was worth $2,463 which included bonus money from several sponsors who stepped up to make the event a lucrative one.

Tyler Wolff, who finished third Friday after leading 77 of the 100 laps in the main event, finished second to ‘Big Daddy’ while Creek County mainstay Chad Davis raced from 14th on the starting grid to grab third-place money.

Dustin Boston and Nathan Smith were fourth and fifth while Michael Walker, Joe Wright, Sean Gaddis, Kenny Gaddis and Jack Sartain rounded out the top 10.

Contingency awards for the event were sponsored by All-American Forklift, American Racer, Blake Hahn, Brandon Houk, Bulletproof Tees, Dizzy Dean Electric, Duvall Electric, Harp Motorsports, Jodi Evans, Josh Stevens, Mayes Plumbing, Mud Dawg Video Productions and Muskogee Powder Coating.

Superbowl Speedway up next: On Saturday, August 14, the USRA American Racer Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports travels to the Superbowl Speedway in Greenville, Texas. The USRA Modifieds will share the spotlight with USRA Limited Mods, Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Tuners.

The ARMS Treaty: At every American Racer Modified Series events, racers will compete for series points as well as Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national and regional points. Sanctioned racetracks may also award track points at their discretion. At season’s end, the inaugural ARMS points champion will pocket no less than $4,000 of the nearly $20,000 points fund.

The minimum payout at each event is as follows: 1. $2000, 2. $1500, 3. $1000, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $450, 9. $400, 10. $350, 11. $300, 12. $275, 13. $250, 14. $240, 15. $230, 16. $225, 17. $220, 18. $215, 19. $210, 20. $205, all other starters $200, non-qualifiers $90. There is a $100 entry fee at each event.

Two provisional starting spots will be awarded at each event to the two drivers ranked highest in series points that did not qualify for the main event. Each driver is eligible for two (2) provisionals.

The 2021 points fund will award no less than $4,000 to the champion and $1,000 for the 10th-place finisher. What’s more, any driver racing in at least 80% of the events that fails to finish among the final top 10 will get a $500 points fund check. Dozens of contingency awards will also be doled out during race nights and at season’s end.

Visit usraracing.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

USRA American Racer Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports

Creek County Speedway, Kellyville, Oklahoma

Saturday, July 31, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money earned.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Dealer Reconditioning Services Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (5) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas

2. (1) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas

3. (7) 127 Dustin Boston, Hulbert, Okla.

4. (9) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

5. (8) 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas

6. (2) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas

7. (6) 7D Jason Davis, Skiatook, Okla.

8. (4) 12 Eric Redman, Sapulpa, Okla.

9. (3) 75 Joe Wright, Beggs, Okla.

Texas Star Concrete Services Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

2. (4) 24 Justin Cartwright, Sperry, Okla.

3. (3) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

4. (7) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

5. (6) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas

6. (8) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

7. (5) 67 Danny Padilla, Owasso, Okla.

8. (2) 44 Kashton Denton, Sapulpa, Okla.

Hi-Tek Paving Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

2. (4) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (3) 39 Ho Dean, Tulsa, Okla.

4. (6) 17 Brandon Dean, Sapulpa, Okla.

5. (7) 52 Chad Davis, Tulsa, Okla.

6. (2) 1T Ryan Taylor, Tontitown, Ark.

7. (5) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark.

8. (8) 30 Joel Hill, Tulsa, Okla.

American Racer “A” Feature (30 laps):

1. (1) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., 30, $2463.

2. (9) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., 30, $1500.

3. (14) 52 Chad Davis, Tulsa, Okla., 30, $1000.

4. (4) 127 Dustin Boston, Hulbert, Okla., 30, $800.

5. (5) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M., 30, $950.

6. (15) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas, 30, $600.

7. (24) 75 Joe Wright, Beggs, Okla., 30, $950.

8. (16) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas, 30, $550.

9. (10) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, 30, $400.

10. (17) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas, 30, $350.

11. (2) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas, 30, $500.

12. (6) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas, 30, $475.

13. (22) 12 Eric Redman, Sapulpa, Okla., 30, $300.

14. (13) 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas, 30, $290.

15. (21) 7D Jason Davis, Skiatook, Okla., 29 , $280.

16. (23) 30 Joel Hill, Tulsa, Okla., 29, $275.

17. (19) 67 Danny Padilla, Owasso, Okla., 28, $270.

18. (3) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M., 20, $365.

19. (20) 6 Jason Payton, Greenwood, Ark., ?, $260.

20. (11) 39 Ho Dean, Tulsa, Okla., 17, $255.

21. (12) 17 Brandon Dean, Sapulpa, Okla., 16, $200.

22. (7) 24 Justin Cartwright, Sperry, Okla., ?, $200.

23. (25) 44 Kashton Denton, Sapulpa, Okla., 3, $200.

24. (8) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas, ?, $300.

DNS – 1T Ryan Taylor, Tontitown, Ark., 0, $700.

Lap Leader: Duvall 1-30.

Total Laps Led: Duvall 30.

Margin of Victory: 4.243 seconds.

Time of Race: 31 minutes, 47.864 seconds.

Hard Charger: Wright (started 24th, finished 7th).

Entries: 25.

Next Race: Saturday, Aug. 14, Superbowl Speedway, Greenville, Texas.

Points Standings: Dycus 612, Thomas 606, Duvall 574, S. Gaddis 560, Chris Huckeba 550, K. Gaddis 540, Michael Walker 535, James McCreery 468, N. Smith 351, M. Smith 336.

Contingency Awards:

All-American Forklift: Duvall ($200).

American Racer: Dycus, S. Gaddis, M. Smith ($100).

Blake Hahn: Duvall ($100).

Brandon Houk: Thomas ($100).

Bulletproof Tees: Wright ($100).

Dizzy Dean Electric: Dycus, McCreery, N. Smith, Thomas ($50).

Duvall Electric: Dycus, Thomas, Redman, Huckeba, J. Davis, Hill, Padilla, M. Smith, Payton, H. Dean ($50).

Harp Motorsports: Wright ($100).

Jodi Evans: Duvall ($100).

Josh Stevens: Wright ($100).

Mayes Plumbing: Duvall ($163).

Mud Dawg Video Productions: Wright ($100).

Muskogee Powder Coating: Taylor ($500).