World of Outlaws swing through the Badger State

Sheppard, Madden, Larson, and more prepare for trips to Outagamie and Cedar Lake

SEYMOUR, WI – August 2, 2021 – Four nights of jam-packed action for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models will make for an epic final trip to Wisconsin this season.

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, the events kick off with the FVP Platinum Battery Showdown at Outagamie Speedway in Seymour, WI. The Series will run a 40-lap Morton Buildings Feature, paying $10,000-to-win.

The tour through the Badger State ends with a crown jewel event for the second straight weekend. The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet head to Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, WI, on Aug. 5-7, for the 34th annual USA Nationals.

On Thursday, Aug 5, the event starts with an entire World of Outlaws show, including a 30-lap Feature paying $6,000-to-win.

The Series returns on Friday, Aug. 6, to run double Drydene Heat Races and a dash. Those races will set the lineups for the 100-lap, $50,000 finale on Saturday, Aug. 7.

If you can’t make it to either track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.

Here are the top storylines to watch for this week:

Dairyland Dominator: Wisconsin has been good to Brandon Sheppard in 2021. Three of his four wins this season have come in the Badger State, including two last month.

He’s also found success at both tracks the Series visits this week. “The Rocket Shepp” won last season at Outagamie Speedway and has four wins at Cedar Lake, including the 2018 USA Nationals title.

Sheppard is tied for the most wins this season with Chris Madden (4). He also leads Madden in the chase for the championship by 86 points.

If the New Berlin, IL finds Victory Lane this week, it’ll be his 74th career World of Outlaws win, tying him with Darrell Lanigan for second on the all-time wins list.

Running Out of Time: Madden has been chasing Sheppard in the standings all season, but he only has 19 races left to try and pass the three-time and defending champion.

The good news for “Smokey” is that he’s also found success in Wisconsin. The Gray Court, SC driver, won at Mississippi Thunder in May and finished on the podium in three of the four races in the Badger state.

Madden’s also had success at USA Nationals, winning the $50,000 prize in 2019 along with a preliminary victory in 2017.

Cedar Lake Experience: The driver with more experience than any other World of Outlaws tour regular at Cedar Lake is Brent Larson.

The Lake Elmo, MN driver, has won the speedway’s track championship five times and has 28 victories at the 1/3-mile oval.

Larson is still looking for his first World of Outlaws triumph after coming close at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in May when he finished second. He has two top-fives and seven top-10s this season, so far.

The Reaper Returns: Another driver who’s found success at Cedar Lake is standout Rookie-of-the-Year contender Ryan Gustin. However, it came in a Modified. “The Reaper” is a two-time Cedar Lake Speedway Masters Champion, winning the prestigious Modified race in 2017 and 2019.

The Marshalltown, IA driver has seven top-fives and 17 top-10s, but like Larson, he’s still searching for that elusive first World of Outlaws win. He enters the weekend with some winning momentum on his side, though, having won one of the preliminary events for the Prairie Dirt Classic.

When and Where

Aug. 3: Outagamie Speedway in Seymour, WI

Aug. 5-7: Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, WI

About the Tracks

Outagamie Speedway is a 1/3-mile oval

Cedar Lake Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval

Previous Outagamie Speedway winners

2020- Brandon Sheppard on July 10

Previous Cedar Lake Speedway winners

2020 – Ashton Winger on July 3; Brandon Sheppard on July 4; Brandon Overton on Aug. 6 and Aug. 8

2019 – Jonathan Davenport on Aug. 1; Chris Madden on Aug. 3

2018 – Brandon Sheppard on Aug. 4 & 6

2017 – Chris Madden on Aug. 4; Don O’Neal on Aug. 5

2016 – Josh Richards on Aug. 4; Jason Feger on Aug. 5; Josh Richards on Aug. 6

2015 – Shane Clanton on July 31; Jonathan Davenport on Aug. 1

2014 – Jimmy Mars on July 31; Jimmy Owens on Aug. 2

2013 – Brandon Sheppard on Aug. 1; Tim McCreadie on Aug. 3

2012 – Darrell Lanigan on Aug. 4

2011 – Josh Richards on Aug. 6

2010 – Scott Bloomquist on Aug. 7

2005 – Dale McDowell on Aug. 6

1989 – Billy Moyer on June 10, Aug. 11, Aug. 12; Donnie Moran on Aug. 10

1988 – Billy Moyer on June 10, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 20; Rick Egersdorf on June 11

Online

Outagamie Speedway: http://www.outagamiespeedway.com

Cedar Lake Speedway: https://www.cedarlakespeedway.com

Track Record

Outagamie Speedway: 14.322 by Darrell Lanigan

Cedar Lake Speedway: 12.972 by Jason Rauen

On the Internet

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

Around the turn: The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet will make a four-race swing through the Northeast Aug. 19-22.

The Series visits Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY on Thursday Aug. 19, Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA on Friday, Aug. 20, Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Oh on Saturday, Aug. 21, and Eriez Speedway in Erie, PA on Sunday Aug. 22.

Feature Winners: (17 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-4 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-3

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (48 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-12

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-12 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-7 Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-6 Rick Eckert, York, PA-5

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-5

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-5

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-5 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-4

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-4 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-3

Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-3

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH- 2

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC- 2

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL- 2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-2

Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA-2

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-2

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-2 Dale Mcdowell, Chickamauga, GA- 1

Darell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Parker Martin, Milledgeville, GA-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Kevin Weaver, Gibson City, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Chris Hackett, Erie, PA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-1

Max Blair, Titusville, PA-1

Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (36 drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-4 Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-3

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-3 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2 Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE- 1

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA- 1

Dennis Erb, Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA- 1

Stacy Boles, Clinton, TN-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Tyler Bare, Rockbridge Baths, VA-1

Trevor Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Greg Oakes, Franklinville, NY-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Mike Benedum, Salem, WV-1

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Chad Mahder, Eau Claire, WI-1

Cole Schill, West Fargo, ND-1

James Giossi, New Richmond, WI-1

Kevin Eder, Ashland, WI-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

PODIUM FINISHES (37 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-15 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-10 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-5

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL- 5

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-5 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 4

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-4

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA – 4 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-3

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-3 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN – 2

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-2 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN – 1

Ricky Thornton, Jr., Chandler, AZ – 1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-1

Scott James, Bright, IN-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Max Blair, Titusville, PA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

HARD CHARGER (19 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB – 4 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 3 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jason Jameson, Lawrenceburg, IN-1

Logan Martin, West Plains, MO-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE-1

Gregg Satterlee, Rochester Mills, PA-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Pat Doar, New Richmond, WI-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME Award (17 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-4 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL – 2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH – 1

Donald McIntosh, Dawsonville, GA- 1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

2021 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 14 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Bronson (1)

2. Saturday, Jan. 16 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (2)

4. Thursday, Feb. 11 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)

5. Friday, Feb. 12 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Overton (1)

6. Saturday, March 6/ Smoky Mountain Speedway/ Maryville, TN/ Chris Madden (1).

7. Friday, March 26 / Cherokee Speedway / Gaffney, SC / Jimmy Owens/Brandon Sheppard

8.Friday, April 2/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/ Mike Spatola(1)

9. Saturday, April 3/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce(1)

10. Friday, April 9/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Josh Richards(1)

11. Sunday, April 11/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Devin Moran(2)

12. Friday, April 23/Richmond Raceway, Richmond, KY/Tim McCreadie(1)

13. Friday, April 30/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Cade Dillard(1)/Shannon Babb(1)

14. Saturday, May 1/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Bobby Pierce(2)

15.Friday, May 7/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard(1)

16.Saturday, May 8/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Chris Madden(2)

17. Friday, May 21/ Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden(3)

18. Saturday, May 22/Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden (4)

19. Friday, June 4/Circle City Raceway, Indianapolis, IN/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

20. Saturday, June 5/Plymouth Raceway, Plymouth, IN/Rick Eckert (1)

21. Thursday, June 17/Stateline Speedway, Busti, NY/Dave Hess(1)

22. Thursday, June 24/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Sheppard(2)

23. Friday, June 25/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Overton(2)

24. Saturday, June 26/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Overton(3)

25. Friday, July 9/Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, MN/Frank Heckenast Jr. (1)

26. Saturday, July 10/Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, MN/Dennis Erb Jr.(2)

27. Tuesday July 13/Gondik Law Speedway, Superior, WI/Brandon Sheppard (3)

28. Friday, July 16/River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, ND/Dennis Erb Jr. (3)

29. Saturday, July 17/I-94 Sure Step Speedway, Fergus Falls, MN/Frank Heckenast Jr. (2)

30. Sunday, July 18/Red Cedar Speedway, Menomonie, WI/Brandon Sheppard (4)

31. Saturday, July 31/Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, IL/Kyle Larson(1)