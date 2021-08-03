USMTS stars return to Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday for 12th annual Show-Me Shootout

WHEATLAND, MO. (Aug. 3, 2021) – The showcase event for national-level Modifieds returns to Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday with the 12th annual United States Modified Touring Series Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment.

Always one of the best race programs of the season, the Show-Me Shootout for the first time pays $10,000 to the winner of the main event. The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also will be in action for a big night of racing.

“We always look forward to the USMTS Series coming to Lucas Oil Speedway and anticipate this year’s event to be one of the best yet,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “Not only will the regulars of the USMTS be on hand, this is a great opportunity for some of our Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified regulars to match up with the best.”

The USMTS points race, with a big $70,000 payday going to the winner at season’s end, finds a hot battle for the top spot as the series kicks off a three-race swing. Events are set at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas on Thursday and Humboldt Speedway on Friday prior to Saturday’s tour stop at Wheatland.

Jake O’Neil of Tucson, Arizona has a series-leading five feature victories and holds a narrow 10-point lead over Dereck Ramirez of Woodward, Oklahoma. Four-time USMTS national champion Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, is lurking just 37 points behind O’Neil.

Ramirez took the checkered flag in the Show-Me Shootout one year ago and, along with Springfield’s Terry Phillips, rates the only two-time USMTS winners at Lucas Oil Speedway. Sanders prevailed in the 2019 Show-Me Shootout.

Along with Phillips, who is seventh in USMTS points and has two victories in 2021, there are other Ozarks-area drivers to watch on Saturday. Leading the way is 17-year-old Dillon McCowan of Urbana, the USRA Modified points leader both at Lucas Oil Speedway and in USRA national points.

McCowan holds a 69-point lead in the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series over Fulton’s Ryan Middaugh and is 73 in front of Jason Pursley of Hermitage as those three hope to parlay the home-track advantage into their favor. This is a non-track-points event for the weekly USRA Modified regulars.

Extra cash for Stock Cars: There’s extra money on the line for the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Car division. An anonymous fan has given $950 cash for the driver winning the feature, in addition to the $500 regular first-place money to make it a $1,450 night for the Stock Cars winner.

Also, factoring in the $250 bonus money for any driver winning both Friday at Dallas County Speedway and Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway – plus the regular prize money at Dallas County – the winning driver Saturday could pocket $2,100 in prize and bonus money for the two nights.

David Hendrix of Waynesville leads the way in O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock cars, a commanding 163 points clear of Wheatland’s Darren Phillips. Track and USRA national points will be on the line for the Stock Cars this week.

Jackson looks to extend B-Mod streak: In the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod division, Lebanon’s Kris Jackson looks to continue his dominance. Jackson has six features victories, including three straight, to open a 69-point lead over Springfield’s JC Morton. This is a points event for the USRA B-Mods.

Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour: Young fans arriving early are invited to sign up for the Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour. Kids ages 5-12 can sign up on the midway, behind the main grandstands, before 5 p.m. with eight names drawn for a special pit-area tour at 5:15 with flagman Mike Striegel.

They will get to meet some of the drivers, see the cars up close and attend the drivers’ meeting prior to returning to the midway. Each of the eight will receive a Frogs Jr Fan Club T-Shirt, checkered flag and a gift bag sponsored by RaceGear Unlimited to put items in they receive from the drivers.

Beat the heat in a suite: A limited number of VIP Suite tickets are available for Saturday night’s program, on the third level overlooking the front straightaway, priced at $50 apiece. All VIP Suite seats must be pre-paid and can be reserved by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984.

The suite offers prime viewing from inside, where the temperature is climate-controlled, or an outside seating area. Food and drinks are not included in the ticket price, though a host/hostess will be available to take food and drink orders throughout the evening.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Admission:

Adults (16 and over) $25

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $22

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass (2 adults and up to 3 children) $60

Pit pass $40

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com