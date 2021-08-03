WHAT TO WATCH FOR: IRONMAN 55 TO CHALLENGE OUTLAWS THIS WEEKEND

The month of August has arrived and the tradition continues on.

Before the Knoxville Nationals (August 11-14) captivates the entire Sprint Car world next week, the Ironman 55 takes center stage on the first weekend of August.

The 13th annual race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 offers a grueling test of 55 consecutive laps at the 1/4-mile venue with $20,000 on the line to the champion.

From Craig Dollansky’s three-peat and Rico Abreu’s daring double to Sheldon Haudenschild’s masterclass in 2019 and Kyle Larson’s return to glory last year, this race has time and time again produced unforgettable moments. You can expect nothing less this Friday and Saturday when the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to Pevely, MO.

BUY TICKETS HERE

Here are some of the top storylines to follow:

WEEKEND WINNERS: Last weekend, the World of Outlaws returned to New York for the first time in three years, and it didn’t disappoint. Both races at Ransomville Speedway and Weedsport Speedway left fans stirring as late-race drama and exciting finishes capped each night.

Aaron Reutzel continued his strong rookie season, collecting his fourth win of 2021 at Ransomville on Friday night. The Roth Motorsports #83 led all 30 laps, but it wasn’t without challenge from local hero Paulie Colagiovanni, who hounded Reutzel in the closing laps. The Clute, TX native ultimately survived and now goes for a $20,000 payday this weekend at I-55.

More drama ensued on Saturday when David Gravel became the third and final leader at Weedsport. Sheldon Haudenschild had the race in the bag before lap traffic trouble sent him spinning with two-to-go. Gravel capitalized and scored his seventh win of 2021, the momentum he hopes to carry into I-55, where he’s won once before in 2016.

SHOW-ME SWEET: Grass Valley, CA is where Brad Sweet calls home, but The Big Cat sure has taken a liking to the state of Missouri lately. Entering the Ironman 55, he’s undefeated in The Show-Me State this year with a perfect four-for-four record going.

The Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49 swept both nights of the spring doubleheader at Pevely in April, then returned to the state for another sweep at Odessa’s I-70 Motorsports Park later that month.

In total, Sweet has claimed four of his 72 career wins at I-55, however, none of them have come in the form of the $20,000 payday at the Ironman 55. A weekend sweep would mean several things. He bats a perfect 1.000% in Missouri, he finally wins his first Ironman title, and he surpasses Steve Kinser, Craig Dollansky & Sammy Swindell as the winningest Outlaw in track history.

WEIGHT-LIFTING EXPERIENCE: Only three drivers in this weekend’s field will enter as a former champion of the Ironman 55. Those drivers being Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, and Rico Abreu.

First ran as a 55-lap affair in 2009, the Ironman 55 has seen nine different drivers lift the dumbbell through 12 events. Only Craig Dollansky (2011-13) and Rico Abreu (2016-17) own multiple titles, let alone back-to-back scores.

Haudenschild will be the most recent champion in attendance with his unbelievably dominating 2019 title still fresh in everyone’s memory. Logan Schuchart and Shark Racing swam to Pevely glory the year before in 2018. Abreu, of St. Helena, CA, will have a shot to equal Dollansky with the most titles in event history if he can conquer the 1/4-mile again.

WHAT COULD’VE BEEN: There is no denying that Sheldon Haudenschild has risen to the next level in 2021. With 30 races remaining, the Wooster, OH 27-year-old is on pace for career-best numbers in Wins, Top Fives, Top Tens, Laps Led, and a whole galore of other statistical categories.

However, the “what if” question has been raised significantly more lately. On eight notable instances, all within the final eight laps, Haudenschild has lost out on at least 196 points, which would currently make him second in the championship chase -80 to Sweet. The most recent instances came last weekend when he suffered a flat tire running fourth with four-to-go and then dropped from the lead due to a crash in lap traffic with two-to-go.

The good news for Haudenschild is he heads to one of his best tracks this weekend. Of his 19 career World of Outlaws wins, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is the only one he’s conquered twice. He’ll go for a third, and potentially fourth, this weekend with $20,000 up for grabs.

WAY OFF THE PORCH: Danny Dietrich of Gettysburg, PA is beginning his Knoxville trip a week early with an 800-mile detour to Pevely, MO. The five-time World of Outlaws winner has left his porch as one of the PA Posse’s most respected competitors for Missouri’s bullring on five occasions in the past.

The Gary Kauffman Racing #48 has faced plenty of ups and downs this year with The Greatest Show on Dirt. Dietrich was runner-up at Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals and claimed $20,000 for second at the 38th Kings Royal, but has struggled on homeland with a best of 10th in five Outlaw starts in Pennsylvania. He’ll try to get back on track at Pevely with crucial momentum leading into Knoxville on the line.

KNOXVILLE IS COMING: The pressure continues to mount with it being only eight days away from the 60th running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals pres. by Casey’s. The Granddaddy of ‘Em All offers the greatest purse in Series history with four days in the Sprint Car Capital of the World capped with a potential $200,000 payday.

Although I-55’s tight 1/4-mile bullring is incomparable to Knoxville’s sweeping 1/2-mile corners, the momentum and monetary value of the Ironman can be seen as much greater than the mechanical knowledge. However, it’s worth mentioning that since formed in 2009, not a single Ironman 55 champion has proceeded to win the Knoxville Nationals.

This Week at a Glance – When and Where

Friday-Saturday, August 6-7 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, MO

On the Internet

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Twitter – @WorldofOutlaws

Instagram – @WoOSprint

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsSprintCarSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

Around the Turn: Following this weekend, the 60th running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals pres. by Casey’s takes over The Sprint Car Capital of the World on August 11-14 in Knoxville, IA. The potential $200,000-to-win race is known as The Granddaddy of ‘Em All and can be seen LIVE on DIRTVision.

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (14 Drivers):

14 wins – Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #49

7 wins – Carson Macedo, Jason Johnson Racing #41

7 wins – David Gravel, Big Game Motorsports #2

5 wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing #17

4 wins – Aaron Reutzel, Roth Motorsports #83

3 wins – Logan Schuchart, Shark Racing #1S

2 wins – Kerry Madsen, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #14

2 wins – Kyle Larson, Silva Motorsports #57

2 wins – Brent Marks, Brent Marks Racing #19

1 win – James McFadden, Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #9

1 win – Dave Blaney, Dave Blaney #10

1 win – Donny Schatz, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15

1 win – Spencer Bayston, Sam McGhee Motorsports #11

1 win – Tyler Courtney, Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC

FEATURE LAPS LED (24 Drivers):

296 laps – Brad Sweet

205 laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

188 laps – Aaron Reutzel

185 laps – Carson Macedo

158 laps – Donny Schatz

152 laps – David Gravel

148 laps – Logan Schuchart

63 laps – Kerry Madsen

57 laps – Tyler Courtney

46 laps – Kyle Larson

36 laps – James McFadden

33 laps – Spencer Bayston

27 laps – Brent Marks, Sam Hafertepe Jr.

19 laps – Giovanni Scelzi

11 laps – Sye Lynch

10 laps – Jacob Allen & Brock Zearfoss

3 laps – Ian Madsen

1 lap – Kasey Kahne, Kraig Kinser, Brandon Spithaler, Dave Blaney, Brian Brown

SLICK WOODY’S QUICKTIME AWARDS (19 Drivers):

10 QuickTimes – David Gravel

7 QuickTimes – Sheldon Haudenschild

5 QuickTimes – Brad Sweet, Logan Schuchart

4 QuickTimes – Kerry Madsen

3 QuickTimes – Aaron Reutzel

2 QuickTimes – James McFadden, Cory Eliason, Giovanni Scelzi, Sam Hafertepe Jr.

1 QuickTime – Carson Macedo, Kraig Kinser, Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri, Kasey Kahne, Brian Brown, Brock Zearfoss, Rico Abreu, Sye Lynch

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (39 Drivers)

22 Heat Wins – David Gravel

19 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

16 Heat Wins – Aaron Reutzel

14 Heat Wins – Donny Schatz

11 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Brad Sweet

10 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart

9 Heat Wins – James McFadden

6 Heat Wins – Brian Brown

5 Heat Wins – Kerry Madsen

4 Heat Wins – Giovanni Scelzi, Tyler Courtney

3 Heat Wins – Brock Zearfoss, Jason Sides, Kraig Kinser, Ian Madsen, Anthony Macri, Sam Hafertepe Jr.

2 Heat Wins – Jacob Allen, Wayne Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Kyle Larson, DJ Netto

1 Heat Win – Danny Dietrich, Hunter Schuerenberg, Lance Dewease, Brandon Spithaler, Parker Price-Miller, Tim Kaeding, Jack Dover, Scotty Thiel, Paul McMahan, Daryn Pittman, Justin Peck, Jac Haudenschild, Sye Lynch, Chad Trout, TJ Stutts, Brent Marks

PODIUM FINISHES (25 Drivers):

25 Podiums – Brad Sweet

18 Podiums – Carson Macedo

15 Podiums – Donny Schatz

14 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild, David Gravel

12 Podiums – Logan Schuchart

10 Podiums – Aaron Reutzel

6 Podiums – Kerry Madsen, Brent Marks

5 Podiums – Giovanni Scelzi, James McFadden

3 Podiums – Brian Brown, Lance Dewease

2 Podiums – Cory Eliason, Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Larson

1 Podium – Kraig Kinser, Justin Peck, Brian Brown, Anthony Macri, Dave Blaney, Spencer Bayston, Daryn Pittman, Paulie Colagiovanni, Sam Hafertepe Jr.

2021 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Schedule & Winners

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Fri, Feb. 5 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

2. Sun, Feb. 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Logan Schuchart (1)

3. Fri, March 5 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Carson Macedo (1)

4. Sat, March 6 / East Bay Raceway Park / Tampa, FL / Aaron Reutzel (1)

5. Fri, March 12 / Magnolia Motor Speedway / Columbus, MS / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

6. Sat, March 13 / The Rev / Monroe, LA / David Gravel (1)

7. Fri, March 19 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

8. Sat, March 20 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Brad Sweet (2)

9. Sat, March 27 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Brad Sweet (3)

10. Fri, April 2 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (4)

11. Sat, April 3 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (5)

12. Fri, April 9 / Kokomo Speedway / Kokomo, IN / James McFadden (1)

13. Sat, April 10 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Macedo (2)

14. Fri, April 22 / Bristol Motor Speedway / Bristol, TN / David Gravel (2)

15. Sun, April 24 / Bristol Motor Speedway / Bristol, TN / David Gravel (3)

16. Thur, April 29 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / Brad Sweet (6)

17. Fri, April 30 / I-70 Motorsports Park / Odessa, MO / Brad Sweet (7)

18. Sat, May 1 / I-70 Motorsports Park / Odessa, MO / Brad Sweet (8)

19. Sat, May 8 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Brent Marks (1)

20. Sat, May 8 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

21. Wed, May 12 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Brad Sweet (9)

22. Fri, May 14 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Carson Macedo (3)

23. Sat, May 15 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Aaron Reutzel (2)

24. Tues, May 18 / Bridgeport Speedway / Swedesboro, NJ / Logan Schuchart (2)

25. Fri, May 21 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / David Gravel (4)

26. Sat, May 22 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / Dave Blaney (1)

27. Mon, May 31 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / Kyle Larson (1)

28. Sat, June 5 / Granite City Speedway /Sauk Rapids, MN / David Gravel (5)

29. Fri, June 11 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Carson Macedo (4)

30. Sat, June 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Carson Macedo (5)

31. Thur, June 17 / 34 Raceway / West Burlington, IA / Brad Sweet (10)

32. Fri, June 18 / Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway / Dubuque, IA / Donny Schatz (1)

33. Sat, June 19 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

34. Mon, June 21 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / David Gravel (6)

35. Tues, June 22 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Aaron Reutzel (3)

36. Thur, June 24 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Kerry Madsen (1)

37. Fri, June 25 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Kerry Madsen (2)

38. Sat, June 27 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (3)

39. Fri, July 2 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (11)

40. Sat, July 3 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (12)

41. Sat, July 10 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Brad Sweet (13)

42. Tues, July 13 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Spencer Bayston (1)

43. Wed, July 14 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Carson Macedo (6)

44. Sat, July 17 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Tyler Courtney (1)

45. Sat, July 17 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Kyle Larson (2)

46. Sun, July 18 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Carson Macedo (7)

47. Tues, July 20 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, PA / Brad Sweet (14)

48. Fri, July 23 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Sheldon Haudenschild (5)

49. Sat, July 24 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brent Marks (2)

50. Fri, July 30 / Ransomville Speedway / Ransomville, NY / Aaron Reutzel (4)

51. Sat, July 31 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / David Gravel (7)