HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsWicked Fast Sprint Cars Headed To Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Saturday

Wicked Fast Sprint Cars Headed To Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Saturday

Sprint Car & Midget News
For the first time in over 15 years, winged sprint cars will be making their return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. This Saturday, August 7th will see some of the fastest speeds of the season grace the 5/8th-mile speedway with many topping out around 150 mph.

A great field of drivers are expected to turn out including some of the best experienced sprint car drivers in the world. Little 500 winner Bobby Santos III is going to be a fan favorite and has already pre-registered his spot to take on a great field heading to Nashville. Drivers from all over the country will grace the historic asphalt in the Music City for a night of racing no one will want to miss.

This full night of racing will also include 4 other divisions of racing. Pro Late Models, BH Holmes Construction Legends, USAC Speed2 Eastern Midgets, and Dye Hard Hair Salon Bandoleros will put their skills to the test around the exciting Music City race track.

Grandstands open this Saturday, August 7th at 3pm. Practice begins at 3:15pm with qualifying starting at 5:15pm. Heat races begin at 7pm with feature racing to follow. For more information on the event check out nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. April Events Suspended at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
  2. Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Releases 2021 Schedule
  3. ARCA headed back to Nashville short track roots; 26th running coming April 8th
  4. Crosley Record Pressing Named Title Sponsor for May 8th Tripleheader at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
  5. Discounted Tickets Now Available For May 2-3 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Event
  6. Bandoleros Make Return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleUSMTS stars return to Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday for 12th annual Show-Me Shootout
Next articleWHAT TO WATCH FOR: IRONMAN 55 TO CHALLENGE OUTLAWS THIS WEEKEND

Related articles

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. April Events Suspended at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
  2. Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Releases 2021 Schedule
  3. ARCA headed back to Nashville short track roots; 26th running coming April 8th
  4. Crosley Record Pressing Named Title Sponsor for May 8th Tripleheader at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
  5. Discounted Tickets Now Available For May 2-3 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Event
  6. Bandoleros Make Return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: