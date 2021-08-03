Wicked Fast Sprint Cars Headed To Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Saturday

For the first time in over 15 years, winged sprint cars will be making their return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. This Saturday, August 7th will see some of the fastest speeds of the season grace the 5/8th-mile speedway with many topping out around 150 mph.

A great field of drivers are expected to turn out including some of the best experienced sprint car drivers in the world. Little 500 winner Bobby Santos III is going to be a fan favorite and has already pre-registered his spot to take on a great field heading to Nashville. Drivers from all over the country will grace the historic asphalt in the Music City for a night of racing no one will want to miss.

This full night of racing will also include 4 other divisions of racing. Pro Late Models, BH Holmes Construction Legends, USAC Speed2 Eastern Midgets, and Dye Hard Hair Salon Bandoleros will put their skills to the test around the exciting Music City race track.

Grandstands open this Saturday, August 7th at 3pm. Practice begins at 3:15pm with qualifying starting at 5:15pm. Heat races begin at 7pm with feature racing to follow. For more information on the event check out nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.