Dennis Erb Racing Heads to Wisconsin on Heels of Eleventh Place PDC Finish

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team were in the pit area at Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois on July 30-31 for the 31st edition of the ‘Prairie Dirt Classic.’ The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series once again sanctioned the mega-event, which drew 74 competitors to the 1/4-mile oval to vie for the whopping $50,000 winner’s check.

On Friday evening at FALS, Dennis went out late in his group during qualifying and posted the twenty-sixth fastest time in Group A prior to advancing to ninth in his $3,000 to win, 25-lap qualifying feature. In front of a standing-room-only crowd on Saturday night, Dennis placed fifth in his B-Main and later utilized a series provisional to gain access into the 100-lap ‘Prairie Dirt Classic.’ The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then steered past thirteen competitors to finish eleventh in the extra-distance affair and Dennis still sits fifth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the Land of Lincoln. Complete results from the lucrative PDC weekend can be accessed online at www.woolms.com.

Dennis Erb Racing is currently in the Badger State for a big week of World of Outlaws Late Model Series action at Outagamie Speedway in Seymour, Wisconsin and Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Later tonight, a $10,000 top prize will be up for grabs at Outagamie in the ‘FVP Platinum Battery Showdown,’ which will be headlined by a 40-lap main event. Dennis qualified well and won his heat race last year at the Seymour facility before winding up tenth in the final finishing order of a July 2020 shootout.

At Cedar Lake, the 34th Annual ‘USA Nationals’ is on tap with the action starting at the renowned 3/8-mile track on Thursday, August 5 with a $6,000 to win program. Double Drydene heat races and a dash will then be held on Friday night leading into Saturday’s grand finale. The winner of the 100-lap ‘USA Nationals’ on Saturday at Cedar Lake Speedway will once again receive a $50,000 windfall. Dennis has been a fixture in the crown jewel feature for years and earned a career-best third place podium effort back in 2015. Additional information concerning all four race days this week in Wisconsin can be viewed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

