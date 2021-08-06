Late Pass Nets Win for Gio Scelzi on Night #2 of My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank! 

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 6, 2021) – Gio Scelzi emerged victorious on Night #2 of the 31st Annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank. The Fresno, California native netted $3,000 aboard the KCP Racing #18 sprinter. Oklahoma’s Daryn Pittman was the high point getter in Friday’s action and will start beside California’s Shane Golobic in Saturday’s championship event.

Carson McCarl led early in the 20-lap feature event, ahead of Scott Bogucki, Skylar Prochaska, Scelzi and Terry McCarl. Most action early was back in the pack, where B main winner, Sawyer Phillips, had charged up ten spots in the first six laps.

The leaders entered lapped traffic at the halfway point of the non-stop event, and things got interesting. Prochaska, who had started on the pole, shot under Bogucki into the runner-up position on lap 12. Scelzi also took off about that time, and on lap 13, in heavy lapped traffic, he shot from fourth to second, surviving a close call with Prochaska.

Scelzi suddenly pulled up to the rear bumper of the leader. As McCarl cruised on the low side of one and two, Scelzi chose a line through the middle and shot around to lead lap 19. He pulled away for his second career 360 win here (his first came last Saturday, July 31).

Following Scelzi and McCarl across the line were Prochaska, Bogucki and Pittman. Terry McCarl, Brooke Tatnell, Clint Garner, Ian Madsen and Jake Bubak rounded out the top ten. Pittman set quick time over the 47-car field, while Scelzi, Jake Martens, Bubak, Colby Copeland and Seth Brahmer won heats. Sawyer Phillips won the B main. B main flip victims included Boyd Peterson, Whit Gastineau, Tyler Blank and Rowdy Reber. (Tentative Feature Lineups Below)

“I got stuck behind Skylar there for a while,” said Scelzi in Victory Lane. “He was just good enough that I couldn’t clear him on top. Once I got clear of him, I got going. I lost track of where Carson was at, and he was right in front of me. Amazing car, this thing pretty much drove itself. When I could finally get out front and get my own lane running, I felt awesome.”

“The car felt really good,” said McCarl. “My guys gave me a great car. We got to traffic there, and there was so much juice in one and two, I could kind of go through the middle. I just slowed down a little too much. I knew there weren’t too many laps to go, and I just slowed down to make sure I didn’t miss it. Gio was able to stick that middle and get right around me. It was a great night for our team.”

“We were a little off at the beginning,” said Prochaska. “I can’t complain about the car. I made a couple of mistakes. Carson got out there, and I made another mistake and Gio got by me. I can’t complain about much. We’ll do it again tomorrow.”

The 31st Annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank concludes on championship night, Saturday, August 7! The Pace Performance Pro Sprints will also be in action.

31st Annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Night #2 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 39, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (1), 16.128; 2. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (3), 16.370; 3. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (2), 16.513; 4. 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN (7), 16.553; 5. 83A, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (24), 16.576; 6. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (45), 16.622; 7. 47X, Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ONT, Can. (11), 16.630; 8. 14, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (12), 16.713; 9. 28, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (15), 16.733; 10. 97, Greg Wilson, Benton Ridge, OH (6), 16.743; 11. 18, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (34), 16.757; 12. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (16), 16.757; 13. 35P, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (5), 16.810; 14. 64, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (42), 16.842; 15. 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (19), 16.847; 16. 7M, Chance Morton, Coweta, OK (14), 16.877; 17. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (37), 16.889; 18. 7C, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA (47), 16.920; 19. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (8), 16.927; 20. 22L, Connor Loeffler, Georgetown, SC (4), 16.962; 21. 18R, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE (23), 16.966; 22. 27B, Jake Martens, Fairview, OK (28), 16.977; 23. 9X, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (32), 16.984; 24. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (17), 17.032; 25. 13V, Seth Brahmer, Wisner, NE (18), 17.049; 26. 7, John Carney II, El Paso, TX (33), 17.073; 27. 94, Jeff Swindell, Bartlett, TN (43), 17.086; 28. 83T, Tanner Carrick, Lincoln, CA (27), 17.175; 29. 5V, Colby Copeland, Roseville, CA (25), 17.207; 30. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (26), 17.214; 31. 13MJ, Brandon Halverson, Jackson, MN (21), 17.220; 32. 18T, Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR (30), 17.226; 33. 21G, Gunner Ramey, Sedalia, MO (20), 17.242; 34. 2C, Whit Gastineau, Moore, OK (40), 17.283; 35. 75, Tyler Blank, California, MO (9), 17.317; 36. 17B, Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD (36), 17.320; 37. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Ca (46), 17.411; 38. 19, Wes Wofford, Alamogordo, NM (29), 17.426; 39. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (38), 17.506; 40. 11N, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (44), 17.539; 41. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (13), 17.544; 42. 88, Rowdy Reber, Rapid City, SD (39), 17.724; 43. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (31), 17.743; 44. 116, Vance Wofford, Alamogordo, NM (10), 17.797; 45. 57B, Boyd Peterson, Ithaca, NE (35), 17.952; 46. 55B, Brandon Anderson, Glenpool, OK (41), 18.229; 47. 35S, Jason Shultz, Carlisle, PA (22), NT.

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.1: 1. Gio Scelzi (4); 2. Terry McCarl (5); 3. John Carney II (1); 4. Daryn Pittman (6) / 5. Chance Morton (3); 6. Ryan Roberts (2); 7. Ryan Bickett (8); 8. Brandon Halverson (7); 9. John Anderson (9) DNS – 10. Brandon Anderson

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.5: 1. Jake Martens (2); 2. Jeff Swindell (1); 3. Carson McCarl (4); 4. Clint Garner (6) / 5. Davey Heskin (3); 6. Dylan Westbrook (5); 7. Alex Hill (8); 8. Tanner Holmes (7) DNS – 9. Rowdy Reber

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:18.4: 1. Jake Bubak (2); 2. Skylar Prochaska (4); 3. Tanner Carrick (1); 4. Brooke Tatnell (5) / 5. Devin Kline (3); 6. Sawyer Phillips (6); 7. Wes Wofford (8); 8. Gunner Ramey (7); 9. Mike Johnston (9)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:20.3: 1. Colby Copeland (1); 2. Ian Madsen (4); 3. AJ Moeller (2); 4. Scott Bogucki (5); 5. Chris Martin (3); 6. Matt Covington (8); 7. Tyler Courtney (6); 8. Whit Gastineau (7); 9. Vance Wofford (9)

Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.8: 1. Seth Brahmer (2); 2. Josh Higday (4); 3. Connor Loeffler (3); 4. Christian Bowman (1); 5. Greg Wilson (5); 6. Austin Miller (6); 7. Harli White (8); 8. Tyler Blank (7); 9. Boyd Peterson (9) DNS – 10. Jason Shultz

B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:28.5: 1. Sawyer Phillips (1); 2. Tyler Courtney (2); 3. Dylan Westbrook (4); 4. Davey Heskin (7); 5. Greg Wilson (5); 6. Devin Kline (8); 7. Ryan Roberts (10); 8. Chris Martin (9); 9. Matt Covington (19); 10. Austin Miller (3); 11. Ryan Bickett (16); 12. Harli White (18); 13. Alex Hill (17); 14. Gunner Ramey (13); 15. Brandon Anderson (24); 16. John Anderson (21); 17. Vance Wofford (22); 18. Brandon Halverson (11); 19. Chance Morton (6); 20. Tanner Holmes (12); 21. Tyler Blank (15); 22. Boyd Peterson (25); 23. Mike Johnston (23); 24. Whit Gastineau (14); 25. Rowdy Reber (20) DNS – 26. Wes Wofford; 27. Jason Shultz

A main (started), 20 Laps, 5:57.4: 1. Gio Scelzi (3); 2. Carson McCarl (2); 3. Skylar Prochaska (1); 4. Scott Bogucki (4); 5. Daryn Pittman (8); 6. Terry McCarl (6); 7. Brooke Tatnell (5); 8. Clint Garner (7); 9. Ian Madsen (9); 10. Jake Bubak (13); 11. Sawyer Phillips (21); 12. Tyler Courtney (22); 13. Jeff Swindell (17); 14. John Carney II (16); 15. Davey Heskin (24); 16. Dylan Westbrook (23); 17. Josh Higday (10); 18. Colby Copeland (19); 19. Tanner Carrick (18); 20. Jake Martens (12); 21. Seth Brahmer (15); 22. Christian Bowman (20); 23. AJ Moeller (14); 24. Connor Loeffler (11). Lap Leaders: C. McCarl 1-18, G. Scelzi 19-20. Hard-charger: S. Phillips.

31st Annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Tentative Championship Lineups

A main (25 laps)

1 17W Shane Golobic 489

2 39 Daryn Pittman 483

3 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr. 480

4 18 Gio Scelzi 480

5 24 Terry McCarl 477

6 40 Clint Garner 475

7 27 Carson McCarl 470

8 83H Justin Henderson 470

9 83 Lynton Jeffrey 469

10 35P Skylar Prochaska 469

11 28 Scott Bogucki 469

12 14 Brooke Tatnell 465

13 09 Matt Juhl 463

14 52 Blake Hahn 462

15 3P Sawyer Phillips 461

16 24W Garet Williamson 460

17 4W Jamie Ball 459

18 64 Ian Madsen 455

19 7BC Tyler Courtney 454

20 69 Brady Bacon 453

B main (15 laps)

21 26 Cory Eliason 448

22 01 Sammy Swindell 448

23 17A Austin McCarl 446

24 22MM Kaleb Johnson 446

25 9 Ryan Giles 445

26 47X Dylan Westbrook 443

27 9X Jake Bubak 438

28 35 Josh Higday 437

29 21 Brian Brown 436

30 11 Roger Crockett 435

31 63 JJ Hickle 433

32 53D Jack Dover 432

33 56N Davey Heskin 428

34 9JR Derek Hagar 428

35 2M Matt Moro 425

36 94 Jeff Swindell 421

37 27B Jake Martens 420

38 7 John Carney II 418

39 13V Seth Brahmer 412

40 97 Greg Wilson 412

C main (12 laps)

41 5H Michael Faccinto 411

42 5V Colby Copeland 410

43 22 Ryan Leavitt 410

44 22L Connor Loeffler 410

45 83A Austin Miller 409

46 36 Josh Baughman 408

47 70 Calvin Landis 407

48 9M Ricky Montgomery 405

49 83T Tanner Carrick 404

50 20 AJ Moeller 404

51 91 Kyle Reinhardt 401

52 53 Joe Beaver 399

53 7C Devin Kline 394

54 15 Christian Bowman 391

55 44 Chris Martin 388

56 18R Ryan Roberts 383

57 24N Nathan Mills 374

58 7M Chance Morton 372

59 35L Cody Ledger 370

60 22X Riley Goodno 363

D Main (10 laps)

61 24T Christopher Thram 346

62 2F Casey Friedrichsen 345

63 95 Matt Covington 343

64 2 Chase Porter 342

65 17B Ryan Bickett 342

66 21G Gunner Ramey 339

67 77X Alex Hill 336

68 13MJ Brandon Halverson 335

69 11N Harli White 332

70 23K Rob Kubli 330

71 66 Chase Dunham 329

72 18T Tanner Holmes 329

73 22S Slater Helt 328

74 86 Elliot Amdahl 321

75 75 Tyler Blank 321

76 8M Kade Morton 320

77 33 Alan Zoutte 320

78 7TAZ Tasker Phillips 319

79 2C Whit Gastineau 317

80 1A John Anderson 316

E main (8 laps)

81 23 Devon Dobie 315

82 116 Vance Wofford 308

83 18W Lorne Wofford 308

84 1K Kelby Watt 308

85 19 Wes Wofford 308

86 55B Brandon Anderson 305

87 14J Mike Johnston 298

88 57B Boyd Peterson 296

89 88 Rowdy Reber 296

90 35S Jason Shultz 279