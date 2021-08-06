Traugott emerges $10,000 richer after wiring USMTS field at 81 Speedway

PARK CITY, Kansas (August 5)—Cole Traugott nipped polesitter Jacob Bleess at the flagstand to lead the opening lap of Thursday night’s 40-lap main event at the 81 Speedway and stayed there for the next 39 circuits to claim his career-first victory with the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s.

The win may come as a surprise to those outside of the region in and around Wichita, Kansas, but for regular fans of the 3/8-mile clay oval it was no shock to see the USRA Modified track points leader up front again.

Unlike his win here five nights ago where he came from the 20th starting spot to notch his third victory of the season at the track, Thursday’s wire-to-wire effort required Traugott to fend off the challenges from four-time defending USMTS national champ Rodney Sanders, who pressured the winner from the ninth lap on.

After slipping past Lucas Schott for second on the ninth lap, Sanders stayed within striking distance of Traugott the rest of the way while more great action was happening behind the lead duo from start to finish.

Cautions on laps 14, 29 and 36 gave Sanders and Traugott’s other pursuers a glimmer of hope, but the 26-year-old from Woodward, Oklahoma, never waivered and earned a $10,000 paycheck for his efforts.

Joining Carlos Ahumada Jr., King of America victor Brooks Strength, A.J. Diemel and Mod Wars winner Alex Williamson, Traugott is the fifth first-time USMTS feature winner during the 2021 campaign—arguably the toughest one yet in the 23-year history of the series.

Behind Traugott and runner-up Sanders, Tanner Mullens rode the high line to a third-place finish while Dereck Ramirez came from the tenth starting spot to finish fourth while Schott held on for a top-five results.

Another four-time USMTS titlist and a two-time winner at the 81 Speedway, Jason Hughes came from the 20th starting spot to finish sixth and earn the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award. Dan Ebert, Tyler Wolff, Zack VanderBeek and Dustin Sorensen completed the top ten.

Fifty-eight competitors rolled in for Thursday night’s program.

Humboldt hosts USMTS Friday: When the Humboldt Speedway hosts the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s for the 15th Annual USMTS Summer Fling on Friday, August 6, it will be the 55th race for the USMTS at the 1/4-mile semi-banked clay oval. The USMTS Modifieds will battle for $10,000 to win and share the spotlight with USRA B-Mods, USRA Tuners, Midwest Mods and Factory Stocks.

The pit gate opens at 2 p.m., spectator seating opens at 6 and qualifying begins at 8 p.m. Grandstand tickets are $25 for general admission. Seniors (65+) and youth (12-16) are $20. Kids (6-11) get in for $5. Pit passes are $40 or kids (6-10) are $30. Children under 6 are admitted free of charge in the grandstands or pit area.

The Humboldt Speedway is located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt Exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east on Georgia Rd. The physical address is 1663 Georgia Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748. Check out the track’s website at HumboldtSpeedway.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter to learn more.

Lucas Oil Speedway set for Saturday: The 12th Annual Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout presented by Foley Equipment will headline a big night of action with $10,000 going to the winner of the feature race. Also in action will be the USRA B-Mods and Medieval USRA Stock Cars. Pit and spectator gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing getting underway at 7:05.

Admission for adults (16-61) is $25 while seniors (62+) and members of the military get in for $22. Youth (6-15) are $10 and kids 5 and under are free. A family pass is only $60 and includes entry for two (2) adults and up to three (3) youths plus one (1) free pass to the Go-Kart Slick Track and 10% off any Track Treasures gift shop purchase. Pit passes are $40. Event tickets and camping spots can be purchased online through the track’s online ticketing system.

Fans can “beat the heat” in one of the track’s spacious air-conditioned suites or view the action from seats outside, overlooking the front stretch. Contact admissions director Nichole McMillan by calling (417) 282-5984 or email nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more info.

Lucas Oil Speedway is a 3/8-mile semi-banked clay oval located 0.2 mile south of US 54 on SR 83, then east. The physical address is 18842 Speedway Dr, Wheatland, MO 65779. Complete Lucas Oil Speedway information can be found at LucasOilSpeedway.com. In addition, fans can get social on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Taking dirt to a new level: The 2021 campaign for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s features 36 nights of racing with the winners of those main events set to take home over $300,000 in earnings from more than $1 million in prize money earmarked for those shows.

Twenty-six of the 36 race nights will pay at least $10,000 to win while the other 10 carry a $5,000 top prize. And if that weren’t enough, more than $230,000 is committed to the top ten finishers in the 2021 points standings with a record $70,000 reserved for the 2021 USMTS National Champion.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

10th Annual USMTS Sunflower Showdown

81 Speedway, Park City, Kan.

Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 9 Cole Traugott (R), Woodward, Okla.

2. (4) 21B Bryce Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

3. (5) 15 Kale Westover (R), Blair, Okla.

4. (7) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas.

5. (9) 32R Daniel Richey (R), Wichita, Kan.

6. (6) 14W Dustin Walker (R), Polk, Mo.

7. (8) 19R Chris Kratzer (R), Wichita, Kan.

8. (3) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

9. (10) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.

10. (2) 2SS Mark Smith (R), Anthony, N.M.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (1) 151 Lucas Gibbs, Udall, Kan.

5. (5) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

6. (7) 3J Jake Nightingale, Hutchinson, Kan.

7. (8) 46 Jade Luzenberg (R), Saucier, Miss.

8. (6) 99 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

9. (9) 85 Jayson Good (R), Watertown, S.D.

10. (10) 69D Cecil Dymond (R), Goddard, Kan.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (2) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (4) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (7) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

6. (5) 96JR Jon Herring Jr., Woodward, Okla.

7. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

8. (10) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

9. (9) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

10. (6) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (3) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

4. (5) 21C Cody Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

5. (4) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

6. (6) 4A Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan.

7. (7) 88 Nathan Smith (R), Anthony, N.M.

8. (10) 88R A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich.

9. (8) 64 Casey Fowler (R), Grand Saline, Texas.

10. (9) 18D David McDaniel (R), Sanger, Texas.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

2. (2) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (1) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss.

4. (6) 8 Dillon McCowan (R), Urbana, Mo.

5. (7) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan.

6. (5) 25 Scott Green, Derby, Kan.

7. (8) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas.

8. (9) 60K Cody Kretchmar (R), Wichita, Kan.

9. (4) 11JR Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Berryton, Kan.

WRISCO HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (1) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

3. (4) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

4. (3) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (6) 00 Jesse Stovall, Billings, Mo.

6. (5) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

7. (8) 82 Jimmie Williams (R), Denison, Texas.

8. (7) 31M Travis Mosley (R), Batesville, Ark.

9. (9) 99T T.J. Tolan (R), Valley Center, Kan.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

2. (2) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (7) 3J Jake Nightingale, Hutchinson, Kan.

4. (6) 00 Jesse Stovall, Billings, Mo.

5. (8) 96JR Jon Herring Jr., Woodward, Okla., LG2/Herring, $125.

6. (5) 151 Lucas Gibbs, Udall, Kan., MBCustoms/Bailey, $125.

7. (15) 2SS Mark Smith (R), Anthony, N.M., MBCustoms/Mullins, $125.

8. (11) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan., BillsBuilt/Crane, $125.

9. (9) 19R Chris Kratzer (R), Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullens, $125.

10. (14) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., Hughes/Cornett, $125.

11. (12) 60K Cody Kretchmar (R), Wichita, Kan., BillsBuilt/KBS, $100.

12. (10) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas, WesternFlyer/Hatfield, $125.

13. (16) 18D David McDaniel (R), Sanger, Texas, $100.

14. (4) G3 Brendon Gemmill, Wichita, Kan., VanderBuilt/Stoen, $125.

15. (3) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss.

16. (13) 11JR Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Berryton, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, $125.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (5) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (1) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

3. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (4) 21C Cody Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

5. (3) 8 Dillon McCowan (R), Urbana, Mo., Rage/Yeoman, $125.

6. (12) 99 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla., Hughes/Chevrolet, $125.

7. (7) 4A Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan., BillsBuilt/Hillsboro, $100.

8. (8) 25 Scott Green, Derby, Kan., $100.

9. (15) 69D Cecil Dymond (R), Goddard, Kan., Hughes/Briley, $100.

10. (14) 64 Casey Fowler (R), Grand Saline, Texas, MBCustoms/Craft, $125.

11. (9) 46 Jade Luzenberg (R), Saucier, Miss., MBCustoms/, $125.

12. (11) 88R A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich., Hughes/Farris, $125.

13. (10) 82 Jimmie Williams (R), Denison, Texas, Mullens/Mullens, $125.

14. (13) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan., BillsBuilt/Mullins, $100.

15. (6) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (4) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (9) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (8) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

4. (2) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

5. (1) 15 Kale Westover (R), Blair, Okla., WesternFlyer/Knowles, $125.

6. (15) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

7. (13) 85 Jayson Good (R), Watertown, S.D., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $125.

8. (5) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan.

9. (10) 88 Nathan Smith (R), Anthony, N.M., MBCustoms/Mullins, $125.

10. (6) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo., GRT/Midstate, $125.

11. (7) 14W Dustin Walker (R), Polk, Mo., /Bailey, $125.

12. (14) 99T T.J. Tolan (R), Valley Center, Kan., BillsBuilt/ASI, $100.

13. (12) 31M Travis Mosley (R), Batesville, Ark., Shaw/Mullins, $125.

14. (3) 32R Daniel Richey (R), Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, $100.

15. (11) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., Rage/Sput’s, $125.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (2) 9 Cole Traugott (R), Woodward, Okla., Mullens/ASI, 40, $10,000.

2. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $5000.

3. (8) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 40, $3000.

4. (10) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40, $2000.

5. (4) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40, $1700.

6. (20) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $1500.

7. (16) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn., Lethal/Ebert, 40, $1200.

8. (11) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/ECE, 40, $1000.

9. (25) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 40, $900.

10. (9) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 40, $850.

11. (15) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GR2/Hill, 40, $800.

12. (21) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn., Lethal/Sower, 40, $775.

13. (3) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GR2/Mullins, 40, $750.

14. (14) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 40, $740.

15. (27) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., Lethal/Mullins, 40, $735.

16. (24) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas, Hughes/BMS, 40, $730.

17. (1) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., VanderBuilt/KSE, 40, $725.

18. (12) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, 40, $720.

19. (23) 21C Cody Schniepp, Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 40, $500.

20. (28) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $710.

21. (13) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, 40, $705.

22. (5) 21B Bryce Schniepp, Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 40, $500.

23. (7) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 36, $700.

24. (18) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Stoen, 15, $700.

25. (22) 00 Jesse Stovall, Billings, Mo., GRT/Bailey, 13, $700.

26. (26) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss., MBCustoms/Stoen, 8, $700.

27. (19) 3J Jake Nightingale, Hutchinson, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 2, $700.

DNS – 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D., Hughes/Mullins, 0, $700.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leader: Traugott 1-40.

Total Laps Led: Traugott 40.

Margin of Victory: 0.648 second.

Time of Race: 20 minutes, 16.709 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: VanderBeek, Strength.

Emergency Provisionals: Davis, Givens.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Hughes (started 20th, finished 6th).

Entries: 58.

Next Race: Friday, Aug. 6, Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: TBD.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: TBD.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: TBD.

Compstar USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: TBD.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Mosley.

Beyea Custom Headers – Ramirez.

BigDeal Car Care – Traugott, Mullens.

Bryke Racing – Davis.

BSB Manufacturing – Fuqua.

Champ Pans – Schott.

Deatherage Opticians – O’Neil.

Edelbrock – Mullens.

Eibach – VanderBeek.

Fast Shafts – J. Gallardo.

FK Rod Ends – Hughes.

Hooker Harness – Atkinson.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – C. Schniepp.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Mari.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – McCowan.

Keyser Manufacturing – Sorensen.

KS Engineering – F. Gallardo.

KSE Racing Products – VanderBeek.

Maxima Racing Oils – Traugott.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – M. Smith.

Penske Racing Shocks – J. Gallardo.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Powers.

QA1 – Ebert.

Race Ranch – Bill Traugott (Traugott).

RacerWebsite.com – McDaniel.

Simpson Performance Products – Traugott.

Summit Racing Equipment – P. Phillips, M. Smith, N. Smith, Stovall.

Super Clean – Traugott.

Swift Springs – Traugott, C. Schniepp.

Sybesma Graphics – Bleess.

Tire Demon – Schiffelbein.

VP Racing Fuels – Traugott.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Gemmill.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Ebert.