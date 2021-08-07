Brent Crews Steals Night One at I-55 Raceway

Pevely, MO. (08/06/2021) The Denver, North Carolina Native Brent Crews steals a spectacular win on night No. one at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 with the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues. Crews claimed his second career, and Lucas Oil POWRi Midget victory of the 2021 season. Crews carries great momentum into tomorrow night’s event back at the raceway.

Ryan Timms and Rico Abreu set the pace on the front row for the 30-lap main event. At the drop of the green flag, Timms got off to an early lead but fourth place starter, Crews was on his tail. Timms, Abreu, and Crews all fought for positions on the top side, while Crews took over the lead on lap three. Abreu and Timms both tried to claim second but Timms prevailed.

Eleven laps in the books and Crews began to hit lapped traffic. Slower cars in front of the leader caused Timms to reel him in, and try to take over the top spot. He threw a slide job and found himself in the lead on lap 18. Behind Timms, Abreu running in the third position got into the wall and came to a slow at the top turn two which brought out the yellow.

The 26 car field stacked back up for a single file restart with twelve laps to go, Timms still with the lead, and Crews on his tail in second, and Bryant Wiedeman following along in third. The green flag waved once again and Crews perfected the restart to get the lead back from teammate, Ryan Timms. Both CBIndustries cars traded slide jobs for the lead and caught themselves in an intense battle for the lead.

At the drop of the white flag, Timms caught the wall in turn two and found himself upside down running in the second position. Crews led the field to a green, white, checkered and captured his second win of the season behind the wheel of the No. 86 CBIndustries entry. Bryant Wiedeman finished second, Jake Neuman finished third, Zach Daum finished fourth, and Emilio Hoover rounded out the top five.

Lucas Oil POWRi West Member, Shannon McQueen ends night one of two at Federated Auto Parts Raceway on a high note. McQueen earned Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race Win No. 1 and brought home a sixth place finish after the 30-lap main event. Emilio Hoover, the POWRi West season points leader, found himself finishing in the fifth position after starting eighth.

“It was wild, I felt really good and I think we had a race winning car, and we brought it home. I had never heard of this place until this week and I heard Larson was fast here so I decided it was a good track for me.” – Brent Crews

“When they started getting racey, I thought I would have a chance there. This Yurff Dog car has been on rails lately. I am still looking to click off that first win. We have really been consistent lately but we are still chasing that.” -Bryant Wiedeman

“The crew had this car pretty quick and I can’t thank anyone enough. I think the sprint car helped a little bit tonight.”

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 7-Shannon McQueen

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 85T-Ryan Timms

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 5-Rico Abreu

Super Clean High Point: 85T-Ryan Timms

TRD Hard Charger: 26-Chance Crum

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 86-Brent Crews

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 86-Brent Crews 2. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 3. 3N-Jake Neuman 4. 08-Zach Daum 5. 21-Emilio Hoover 6. 7-Shannon McQueen 7. 26-Chance Crum 8. 67K-Cade Lewis 9. 72-Sam Johnson 10. 21K-Karter Sarff 11. 00-Trey Gropp 12. 7X-Michelle Decker 13. 444-Kameron Key 14. 2H-Luke Howard 15. 50-Daniel Adler 16. 71-Kaylee Bryson 17. 44-Branigan Roark 18. 77W-Joey Wirth 19. 85T-Ryan Timms 20. 17-Tanner Berryhill 21. 97X-Matt Sherrell 22. 5F-Danny Frye 23. 5-Rico Abreu 24. 70-Cade Cowles 25. 91-Lance Bennett 26. 17B-Austin Barnhill

The Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday August 7th at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 for the second night of the Iron Man 55.