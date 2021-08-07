O’Neil’s sweet 16th happens in 55th USMTS feature in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Kansas (August 6)—Friday night’s Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s event was the 55th at the Humboldt Speedway in the 23-year history of the series, and a 23rd different name was added to the winner’s list at ‘The Hummer.’

Although it was his first win at the 1/4-mile semi-banked clay oval in Humboldt, Kansas, Friday’s 15th Annual USMTS Summer Fling was the sixth of the season for Jake O’Neil of Tucson, Arizona, as he bagged another $10,000 check and narrowed the points lead to just five markers behind Dereck Ramirez who settled for the runner-up finish behind O’Neil.

Four-time USMTS national champion Jason Hughes joined the lead duo in a battle at the front for most of the race but faded while O’Neil and Ramirez drove off and hid from the field until the third caution of the 50-lapper occurred with 12 laps to go.

Hughes again was in the mix but so were Tanner Mullens, Rodney Sanders and Dustin Sorensen as the laps ticked off quickly.

While the racing behind the top two was intense until the end, O’Neil shrugged off a challenge from Ramirez with eight to go and then pulled out to a 1.487-second margin of victory when he reached the checkered flag.

The win was the 16th of O’Neil’s USMTS career which tied him with Ramirez for 15th on the all-time wins list. Both are seeking their first USMTS points title in 2021.

Meanwhile, Mullens was a man on a mission after heat race troubles put hm behind the eight-ball all night. Nevertheless, Mullens nearly ran the table as he raced from tenth to fourth in the second Real Racing Wheels “B” Main and then clawed his way from 20th on the starting grid to grab the third step on the podium after the “A” Main and the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award.

Still desperately seeking to end a nearly four-year winless drought, Hughes was a top performer with his fourth-place finish but was unable to add to his series-best 13 career wins here.

Sorensen bested Sanders for the final spot in the top five while Tyler Wolff, Thursday night’s winner Cole Traugott, 22nd-starting Lucas Schott and Mississippi’s Brooks Strength—whose first and only USMTS victory came here just over four months ago during the King of America X Modified Nationals powered by Summit—rounded out the top 10.

Heading into the third $10,000-to-win show of the weekend on Saturday at the Lucas Oil Speedway, Ramirez leads O’Neil by five points (1777 to 1772) after 21 of 36 events while Sanders is just 33 markers out of the lead with 1744. Mullens (1700), Schott (1594), Wolff (1575), Sorensen (1514), Dan Ebert (1502), Terry Phillips (1469) and Hughes (1456) completing the top 10.

Lucas Oil Speedway set for Saturday: The 12th Annual Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout presented by Foley Equipment will headline a big night of action with $10,000 going to the winner of the feature race. Also in action will be the USRA B-Mods and Medieval USRA Stock Cars. Pit and spectator gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing getting underway at 7:05.

Admission for adults (16-61) is $25 while seniors (62+) and members of the military get in for $22. Youth (6-15) are $10 and kids 5 and under are free. A family pass is only $60 and includes entry for two (2) adults and up to three (3) youths plus one (1) free pass to the Go-Kart Slick Track and 10% off any Track Treasures gift shop purchase. Pit passes are $40. Event tickets and camping spots can be purchased online through the track’s online ticketing system.

Fans can “beat the heat” in one of the track’s spacious air-conditioned suites or view the action from seats outside, overlooking the front stretch. Contact admissions director Nichole McMillan by calling (417) 282-5984 or email nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more info.

Lucas Oil Speedway is a 3/8-mile semi-banked clay oval located 0.2 mile south of US 54 on SR 83, then east. The physical address is 18842 Speedway Dr, Wheatland, MO 65779. Complete Lucas Oil Speedway information can be found at LucasOilSpeedway.com. In addition, fans can get social on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Taking dirt to a new level: The 2021 campaign for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s features 36 nights of racing with the winners of those main events set to take home over $300,000 in earnings from more than $1 million in prize money earmarked for those shows.

Most main events will pay at least $10,000 to win while the others carry a minimum $5,000 top prize. And if that weren’t enough, more than $230,000 is committed to the top ten finishers in the 2021 points standings with a record $70,000 reserved for the 2021 USMTS National Champion.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

15th Annual USMTS Summer Fling

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (3) 8 Dillon McCowan (R), Urbana, Mo.

3. (5) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

4. (2) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

5. (6) 14W Dustin Walker (R), Polk, Mo.

6. (8) 82 Jimmie Williams (R), Denison, Texas

7. (9) 2SS Mark Smith (R), Anthony, N.M.

8. (7) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

9. (1) 88 Nathan Smith (R), Anthony, N.M.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

2. (4) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (6) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (3) 00 Jesse Stovall, Billings, Mo.

5. (5) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

6. (8) 64 Casey Fowler (R), Grand Saline, Texas

7. (9) ZEE28 Randy Zimmerman, Fort Scott, Kan.

8. (1) 59 Kris Jackson (R), Lebanon, Mo.

9. (7) 227 Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss.

2. (3) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (2) 46 Jade Luzenberg (R), Saucier, Miss.

4. (6) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

5. (5) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (7) 99 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

8. (4) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

DNS – 31M Travis Mosley (R), Batesville, Ark.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (3) 15 Kale Westover (R), Blair, Okla.

3. (5) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

4. (4) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (1) 96JR Jon Herring Jr., Woodward, Okla.

6. (8) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (6) 88R A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich.

8. (7) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

2. (1) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

3. (6) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

5. (3) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

6. (7) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

7. (5) G3 Brendon Gemmill, Wichita, Kan.

8. (8) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

WRISCO HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (2) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

4. (3) 85 Jayson Good (R), Watertown, S.D.

5. (4) 19R Chris Kratzer (R), Wichita, Kan.

6. (6) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

7. (8) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan.

8. (7) 56 Tony Jackson Jr., Lebanon, Mo.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (18 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 9 Cole Traugott (R), Woodward, Okla.

2. (5) 00 Jesse Stovall, Billings, Mo.

3. (1) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (4) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

5. (8) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (6) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

7. (7) 19R Chris Kratzer (R), Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullens, $125.

8. (16) 59 Kris Jackson (R), Lebanon, Mo., Hughes/Mullins, $125.

9. (18) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Durham, $125.

10. (19) 31M Travis Mosley (R), Batesville, Ark., Shaw/Mullins, $125.

11. (13) 2SS Mark Smith (R), Anthony, N.M., MBCustoms/Mullins, $125.

12. (10) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo., GRT/Midstate, $125.

13. (11) 82 Jimmie Williams (R), Denison, Texas, Mullens/Kustom, $125.

14. (15) 88R A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich., Hughes/Farris, $125.

15. (3) 46 Jade Luzenberg (R), Saucier, Miss., MBCustoms/Mullins, $125.

16. (9) 96JR Jon Herring Jr., Woodward, Okla., LG2/Herring, $125.

17. (17) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas, WesternFlyer/Hatfield, $125.

18. (12) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, $125.

19. (14) 99 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla., Hughes/Chevrolet, $125.

20. (20) 227 Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo., GRT/Schulze, $125.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (18 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (3) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

2. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

3. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (10) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (6) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (1) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan., BillsBuilt/Crane, $125.

7. (8) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

8. (5) 85 Jayson Good (R), Watertown, S.D., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $125.

9. (12) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

10. (9) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Stoen, $125.

11. (18) 88 Nathan Smith (R), Anthony, N.M., MBCustoms/Mullins, $125.

12. (7) 14W Dustin Walker (R), Polk, Mo., Hughes/Bailey, $125.

13. (16) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan., VanderBuilt/Millert, $100.

14. (14) 2G Brandon Givens (R), Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, $125.

15. (11) 64 Casey Fowler (R), Grand Saline, Texas, MBCustoms/, $125.

16. (13) ZEE28 Randy Zimmerman, Fort Scott, Kan., Phoenix/Chevrolet, $100.

17. (17) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

18. (15) G3 Brendon Gemmill, Wichita, Kan., VanderBuilt/Stoen, $125.

DNS – 56 Tony Jackson Jr., Lebanon, Mo., Hughes/UFO, $125.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (2) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 50, $10,000.

2. (4) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 50, $5000.

3. (20) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 50, $3000.

4. (6) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 50, $2000.

5. (7) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 50, $1700.

6. (9) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 50, $1500.

7. (5) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/ECE, 50, $1200.

8. (13) 9 Cole Traugott (R), Woodward, Okla., Mullens/ASI, 50, $1000.

9. (22) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Stoen, 50, $900.

10. (8) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss., MBCustoms/Stoen, 50, $850.

11. (24) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., Lethal/Mullins, 50, $800.

12. (14) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, 50, $775.

13. (17) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., VanderBuilt/KSE, 50, $750.

14. (11) 15 Kale Westover (R), Blair, Okla., WesternFlyer/Knowles, 50, $740.

15. (3) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., Rage/Sput’s, 50, $735.

16. (16) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 50, $730.

17. (23) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn., Lethal/Ebert, 50, $725.

18. (25) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn., Lethal/Sower, 50, $145.

19. (19) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas, Hughes/BMS, 50, $715.

20. (15) 00 Jesse Stovall, Billings, Mo., GRT/Bailey, 50, $710.

21. (12) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GR2/Mullins, 50, $705.

22. (26) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., Hughes/Cornett, 50, $125.

23. (10) 8 Dillon McCowan (R), Urbana, Mo., Rage/Yeoman, 37, $700.

24. (1) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo., VanderBuilt/Crane, 32, $700.

25. (21) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GR2/Hill, 22, $700.

26. (18) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 16, $700.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leader: O’Neil 1-50.

Total Laps Led: O’Neil 50.

Margin of Victory: 1.487 seconds.

Time of Race: 25 minutes, 29.803 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Ebert, Davis.

Emergency Provisionals: Atkinson, Clark.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Mullens (started 20th, finished 3rd).

Entries: 51.

Next Race: Saturday, Aug. 7, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: Ramirez 1777, O’Neil 1772, Sanders 1744, Mullens 1700, Schott 1594, Wolff 1575, Sorensen 1514, Ebert 1502, Phillips 1469, Hughes 1456.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Strength 1246, Good 1004, Givens 954, Jesse Glenz 877, Lucas Lee 713.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 180, Hughes 163, LG2 157, Mullens 135, Lethal 128.

Compstar USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Cornett 175, Hatfield 136, Stoen 129, Mullens 119, Mullins 97.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – F. Gallardo.

Beyea Custom Headers – Hughes.

BigDeal Car Care – O’Neil, Mullens.

Bryke Racing – Myers.

BSB Manufacturing – J. Gallardo.

Champ Pans – Sorensen.

Deatherage Opticians – Westover.

Edelbrock – Strength.

Eibach – Mullens.

Fast Shafts – Myers.

FK Rod Ends – Mullens.

Hooker Harness – Fuqua.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Ahumada.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Atkinson.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – P. Phillips.

Keyser Manufacturing – Strength.

KS Engineering – Davis.

KSE Racing Products – Schott.

Maxima Racing Oils – O’Neil.

Penske Racing Shocks – Bleess.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – J. Gallardo.

QA1 – Ramirez.

Race Ranch – Bobby Kotot (O’Neil).

RacerWebsite.com – Ahumada.

Simpson Performance Products – O’Neil.

Summit Racing Equipment – Domer, Duvall, Fowler, F. Gallardo, J. Gallardo.

Super Clean – O’Neil.

Swift Springs – O’Neil, Hodges.

Sybesma Graphics – Hodges.

Tire Demon – Domer.

VP Racing Fuels – O’Neil.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Zimmerman.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Wolff.