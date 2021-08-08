Brent Crews Sweeps the Weekend at I-55

Pevely, MO. (08/7/2021) The Thirteen-year-old Brent Crews of Denver, North Carolina sweeps the weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 for the Iron Man 55. The youngster took Auto Meter Heat Race No. 3 win, and earned himself the Max Papis Innovations High Point Man awards to set himself up on the front row of the 30-lap main event.

On the opening lap, Brent Crews immediately took command. With only seven laps complete the yellow flag was displayed for four cars piled up on the front stretch. Ryan Timms, Emilio Hoover, Shannon McQueen, and Sam Johnson all were involved. Returning to racing, Crews checked out as Tanner Berryhill worked to keep up in the second spot.

The leader, Crews remained the only car to venture to the top side as all other 25 Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget drivers found themselves on the bottom of the track. Tanner Berryhill and Zach Daum fight for the second position. Daum found himself around Berryhill to capture second place on lap 12, right as the caution flew for Jake Neuman and Austin Barnhill who got together in turn four.

Berryhill challenged Crews for the lead after the restart, but Crews prevailed on the top side. Daum took second and set his sights on the lead on lap 15. Laps started clicking away and the field continued to shuffle but Crews remained in the lead by 3 seconds to remain victorious at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 for the Iron Man.

Tanner Berryhill who currently leads the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League Rookie of the Year award battled with the lead off and on but brought home a solid fourth place finish. Berryhill also captured MVT Services Heat Race No. 2 to finish off the second night at I-55.

“It was amazing on the top, the track was great but first of all I want to dedicate this to Bryan Clauson, he was one of my favorites and he was a straight ripper. I want to thank everyone on the CBindustries team, they do a great job and they work so hard. It was a little dusty up top because no one had the balls to go up top so you had to diamond it a little bit. I got the diamond line rolling and I got a lot of moisture and the car was amazing.” – Brent Crews

“We would have liked to be one spot better but we ran fourth and second so we can’t complain about it. Hats off to Brent, he’s a hell of a driver especially when it gets to a curb like that. Right now him and Timms are the best at knocking the curb down.” -Zach Daum

“The last two or three months have really been a struggle to get this first win, but luckily we have kept the consistency up and that has kept us in the points lead. We had a couple of good nights here and we struggle at big tracks so luckily we are coming up on some small tracks.” -Bryant Wiedeman

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 08-Zach Daum

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 17-Tanner Berryhill

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner:86-Brent Crews

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 86-Brent Crews

TRD Hard Charger: 3N-Jake Neuman

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 86-Brent Crews

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 86-Brent Crews 2. 08-Zach Daum 3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 4. 17-Tanner Berryhill 5. 26-Chance Crum 6. 3N-Jake Neuman 7. 71-Kaylee Bryson 8. 21K-Karter Sarff 9. 67K-Cade Lewis 10. 444-Kameron Key 11. 00-Trey Gropp 12. 77W-Joey Wirth 13. 17B-Austin Barnhill 14. 5F-Danny Frye 15. 7-Shannon McQueen 16. 44-Branigan Roark 17. 97X-Matt Sherrell 18. 50-Daniel Adler 19. 2H-Luke Howard 20. 7X-Michelle Decker 21. 21-Emilio Hoover 22. 85T-Ryan Timms 23. 72-Sam Johnson 24. 91-Lance Bennett 25. 70-Cade Cowles 26. 5-Rico Abreu