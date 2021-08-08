HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway Results - 8/7/21

Peoria Speedway Results – 8/7/21

Race Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 40
2
3
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
4
 Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.		 37
4
6
 Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.		 36
5
1
 Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.		 35
6
9
 Mike Wells (A4)
Washington, Il.		 34
7
5
 Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 33
8
7
 Ben Hamburg (74x)
Amboy, Il.		 32
9
8
 Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.		 31
10
11
 Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.		 30
11
10
 Caleb Siegel(r) (3R) 29
12
15
 Asa Dillon (2)
Peoria, Il.		 28
13
14
 Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.		 27
14
12
 Stephen Kalb (12) 26
DNS
13
 Randy Billingsley Jr (29)
Bartonville, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
6
 James Womeldorff (22w)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
1
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
3
 Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.		 36
5
7
 Mike Foster (28F)
Pekin, Il.		 35
6
8
 Brent Terry (39)
East Peoria, Il.		 34
7
9
 Leland Nimrick(r) (91) 33
9
4
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 31
DNS
5
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
6
 Blake Crebo (24) 40
2
5
 Ariyonnah Kalb (34) 38
3
4
 Lucas Boulton (X-baby) 37
4
7
 Kaylynn Eskew (4KK) 36
5
2
 Brooke Wagner (12B) 35
6
1
 Kendyl Faw (89) 34
7
3
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 33

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
3
 Allen Weisser (61)
Bartonville, Il.		 38
3
1
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 37
4
6
 Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 36
5
5
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 35
6
7
 Jeff Riddell (09)
Steward, Il.		 34
7
8
 Rodney Hamblin (56)
Downs, Il.		 33
8
9
 Daniel Davis(r) (208)
Manito, Il.		 32
9
10
 Jake Bivins (23)
Wyanet, Il.		 31
10
11
 Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.		 30
DNS
2
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.		 40
2
2
 Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.		 38
3
3
 Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
7
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 36
5
6
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 35
6
5
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 34
7
13
 Ron Kacir (98K)
Washington, Il.		 33
8
9
 Matthew Gremminger (23M)
Spring Bay, Il.		 32
9
12
 Derick Tassart(r) (26)
Pekin, Il.		 31
10
10
 Andrew Hamburg (57A)
Dixon, Il.		 30
11
14
 Shawn Vaughn (98)
Springfield, Il.		 29
12
16
 Arlyn Ray(r) (69)
Peoria, Il.		 28
13
11
 Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 27
14
15
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 26
DNS
17
 Stephen Kalb () 0
DNS
18
 Shane Kelley ()
Hopedale, Il.		 0
DQ
4
 Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.		 0
DQ
8
 Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 40
2
1
 Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.		 38
3
6
 Al Gray (77)
Ottawa, Il.		 37
4
3
 Seth Studnicka (5)
Chillicote, Il.		 36
5
4
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 35
6
8
 Justin Brown (13)
Malden, Il.		 34
7
9
 Rylie Thomas (7)
Streator, Il.		 33
8
5
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 32
9
7
 Richard Reed (53)
Metamora, Il.		 31
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Peoria Speedway Results – 6/5/21
  2. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/15/20
  3. Peoria Speedway Results – 7/24/21
  4. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20
  5. Peoria Speedway Results – 7/17/21
  6. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/8/20
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleBig Money Brings In Big Races at Macon Speedway
Next articleSpoon River Speedway Results – 8/7/21

Related articles

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Peoria Speedway Results – 6/5/21
  2. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/15/20
  3. Peoria Speedway Results – 7/24/21
  4. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20
  5. Peoria Speedway Results – 7/17/21
  6. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/8/20

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: