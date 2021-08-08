Peoria Speedway Results – 8/7/21

Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.
|36
|5
|
1
|Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.
|35
|6
|
9
|Mike Wells (A4)
Washington, Il.
|34
|7
|
5
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Ben Hamburg (74x)
Amboy, Il.
|32
|9
|
8
|Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.
|31
|10
|
11
|Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
10
|Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
|29
|12
|
15
|Asa Dillon (2)
Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
14
|Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.
|27
|14
|
12
|Stephen Kalb (12)
|26
|DNS
|
13
|Randy Billingsley Jr (29)
Bartonville, Il.
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|James Womeldorff (22w)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
1
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Mike Foster (28F)
Pekin, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Brent Terry (39)
East Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
9
|Leland Nimrick(r) (91)
|33
|9
|
4
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|31
|DNS
|
5
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
6
|Blake Crebo (24)
|40
|2
|
5
|Ariyonnah Kalb (34)
|38
|3
|
4
|Lucas Boulton (X-baby)
|37
|4
|
7
|Kaylynn Eskew (4KK)
|36
|5
|
2
|Brooke Wagner (12B)
|35
|6
|
1
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|34
|7
|
3
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|33
Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Allen Weisser (61)
Bartonville, Il.
|38
|3
|
1
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Jeff Riddell (09)
Steward, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Rodney Hamblin (56)
Downs, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Daniel Davis(r) (208)
Manito, Il.
|32
|9
|
10
|Jake Bivins (23)
Wyanet, Il.
|31
|10
|
11
|Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.
|30
|DNS
|
2
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
7
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|34
|7
|
13
|Ron Kacir (98K)
Washington, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Matthew Gremminger (23M)
Spring Bay, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Derick Tassart(r) (26)
Pekin, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Andrew Hamburg (57A)
Dixon, Il.
|30
|11
|
14
|Shawn Vaughn (98)
Springfield, Il.
|29
|12
|
16
|Arlyn Ray(r) (69)
Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
11
|Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
15
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|26
|DNS
|
17
|Stephen Kalb ()
|0
|DNS
|
18
|Shane Kelley ()
Hopedale, Il.
|0
|DQ
|
4
|Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.
|0
|DQ
|
8
|Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.
|0
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Al Gray (77)
Ottawa, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Seth Studnicka (5)
Chillicote, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Justin Brown (13)
Malden, Il.
|34
|7
|
9
|Rylie Thomas (7)
Streator, Il.
|33
|8
|
5
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|32
|9
|
7
|Richard Reed (53)
Metamora, Il.
|31