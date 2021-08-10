Rocket1 Racing Bags Pair of Top-5 Finishes in USA Nationals Weekend

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (08/10/21) – Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing recorded three Top-5 finishes in three Wisconsin World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Series starts last week with their Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered XR1 Rocket Chassis Super Late Model.

On the heels of their consistency they were also able to extend their advantage atop the latest WoO championship standings.

“You obviously never want to have a flat tire, but having a flat tire while running second late in the race on Saturday night took away our chances of getting another USA Nationals title. However, we were able to come from the back to finish fifth, which was important as we go after another Outlaws championship,” Sheppard said. “We had a really good car all week. We’ve been really close on the car the past couple of weeks here. So, I’m really excited about that moving forward.”

The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series drew 29 competitors to Outagamie Speedway (Seymour, Wis.) on Tuesday evening for the FVP Platinum Batteries Showdown. With a runner-up finish in his heat race sending him into the redraw, Brandon Sheppard locked into the seventh-starting position for the feature.

Charging into the Top 5 early, Brandon was up to second by lap 17 but was unable to reel in race-winner Cade Dillard. He followed Dillard across the finish line with Chris Madden, Ryan Gustin, and Brandon Overton rounding out the Top-5.

On Thursday night at Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, Wis.) to kick off the 34th annual USA Nationals weekend with a $6,000-to-win preliminary feature, Sheppard outran Chris Madden in his heat to pick up the win. Shortly after all six heats were finished, persistent rain postponed the feature to Friday.

Action resumed on Friday afternoon, and the fifth-starting Sheppard gained two spots in the 30-lapper to finish third.

Later Friday evening the 34th annual USA Nationals officially came to life. The program was highlighted by a pair of heat races for all competitors and Sheppard followed up a win in his first heat with a fourth-place finish in his second heat. With the Top 16 in passing points locked into Saturday night’s main event, Brandon sat fifth overall.

With a fifth-place finish in the Dash positioning him fifth on the starting grid for the $50,000-to-win, 100-lap USA Nationals on Saturday, Sheppard rebounded to finish fifth after suffering a flat right-rear tire while running in second place on lap 74. He trailed Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Overton, Ashton Winger, and Jason Feger to the checkers.

Brandon continues to lead the World of Outlaws point standings and now holds a 102-marker advantage over his closest pursuer. For complete results from these events, please visit www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

The team will be idle this weekend before rolling north for a quartet of $10,000-to-win World of Outlaws (WoO) Late Model Series events on August 19-22.

On Thursday, August 19 action opens at Orange County Fair Speedway (Middletown N.Y.) before moving to Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) on Friday, August 20. The swing continues on Saturday, August 21 at Sharon (Ohio) Speedway before drawing to a close on Sunday, August 22 at Eriez (Pa.) Speedway.

