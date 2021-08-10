Suspense Builds for Sunoco North/South Weekend

– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series returns to Florence Speedway for two big events as a part of the illustrious North/South weekend. The Sunoco North/South Shootout – Presented by Lucas Oil will take place on Thursday, August 12th, paying $10,000-to-win, as a prelude to the 39th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – Presented by Lucas Oil on August 13th-14th, paying $50,000-to-win.

The Doug Lee Memorial Fast Time Award returns in 2021, awarding a $2,034 bonus to the fastest qualifier in Thursday’s Sunoco North/South Shootout – Presented by Lucas Oil. Lee was a big supporter of racing locally and his friends have come together to give this award in his honor.

Thursday’s Sunoco North/South Shootout will see the pit gate open at 3:00 PM ET, with the general admission main and back gates opening at 5:30 PM ET. On track action will get underway at 6:30 PM ET with hot laps and time trials, racing set to begin at 7:30 PM ET. The Modified division will also be in contention Thursday with a full show.

Teams will reset on Friday, competing in two rounds of heats with passing points being awarded in each round to set the stage for Saturday’s B-Mains and Sunoco North/South 100. The 30-lap, $2,000 to win non-qualifiers race will cap off the weekend. Open Wheel Modifieds will also be in competition each day.

On Friday, the pit gate opens at 3:00 PM ET, while the main and back gates open at 5:30 PM ET. Hot laps start at 6:30 PM ET, with racing one hour later at 7:30 PM ET. The pit, and general admission main and back gates will all open at 3:00 PM ET for Saturday’s Sunoco North/South 100. There will be a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 4:30 PM ET. Hot laps are set to begin at 7:00 PM ET, with racing at 7:30 PM ET.

Advance tickets and reserved seats for the Sunoco North/South Shootout and/or the Sunoco North/South 100, are available at: http://florence.getmytix.net/tickets

Tim McCreadie continues to hold on to the Championship Point lead, but a tight battle ensues with Jonathan Davenport, Hudson O’Neal, and Kyle Bronson being separated by only 65 points, trailing McCreadie by 150 points. Tyler Erb, Josh Richards, Jimmy Owens, Ricky Thornton Jr, and Shane Clanton are fifth through ninth in points, separated by only 140 points. Mike Marlar, Earl Pearson Jr, and Stormy Scott round out the top 12.

Track and Event Information:

Florence Speedway

Phone Number: 859-485-7591

Location: 12234 US Hwy 42, Walton, KY 41094

Directions: I-75 to exit 180, then 9.2 miles SW on US 42

Website: www.florencespeedway.com

Florence Speedway Tire Rule:

Sunoco North/South Shootout August 12th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Sunoco North/South 100 Prelim Night August 13th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for both Heat Races.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Sunoco North/South 100 August 14th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the Non-Qualifiers Race, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

Purses:

Sunoco North/South Shootout – Presented by Lucas Oil Purse (50 laps): 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800. = $48,575

39th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – Presented by Lucas Oil Purse (100 laps): 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $9,000, 5. $8,000, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,500, 16. $2,400, 17. $2,300, 18. $2,250, 19. $2,200, 20. $2,150, 21. $2,100, 22. $2,075, 23. $2,050, 24. $2,025, 25. $2,000 = $160,050

Non-Qualifiers Race Purse (30 laps): 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $800, 4. 750, 5. $700, 6. $650, 7. $600, 8. $550, 9. $500, 10. $450, 11. $400, 12. $400, 13. $400, 14. $400, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400 = $12,000

Previous North/South 100 Winners:

2020 Tim McCreadie

2019 Chris Madden

2018 Ricky Weiss

2017 Tim McCreadie

2016 Bobby Pierce

2015 Jonathan Davenport

2014 Eddie Carrier Jr.

2013 Don O’Neal

2012 Don O’Neal

2011 Jimmy Owens

2010 Jimmy Owens

2009 Jimmy Mars

2008 Darren Miller

2007 Jimmy Owens

2006 Steve Shaver

2005 Bart Hartman

2004 Steve Shaver

2003 Dan Schlieper

2002 Chub Frank

2001 Rained Out

2000 Scott Bloomquist

1999 Bob Pierce

1998 Donnie Moran

1997 Rick Aukland

1996 Donnie Moran

1995 John Gill

1994 Jack Boggs

1993 John Gill

1992 Jack Boggs

1991 Rodney Combs

1990 Mike Head

1989 Jeff Purvis

1988 Scott Bloomquist

1987 Jeff Purvis

1986 Jack Boggs

1985 John Mason

1984 Pat Patrick

1983 Pat Patrick

Previous North/South Shootout Winners:

2020 Mike Marlar

2019 Chris Madden

2018 Tim McCreadie

2017 Jimmy Owens