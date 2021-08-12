NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito 500, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 August 20-21 at World Wide Technology Raceway

– World Wide Technology Raceway, located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis in Madison, Illinois, will present its biggest event weekend of the year with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power on Friday, August 20 and the fifth annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline on Saturday, August 21.

ARRIVE EARLY: For the best race day experience, fans are advised to arrive at the track by 5 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

CONCERT: Monster Energy Boom After The Zoom post-race concert on Saturday, August 21, featuring L.A. rock band Steel Panther. Starts at approximately 10:15 p.m. Admission is free with purchase of race ticket.

DONATE FOOD: The St. Louis Area Foodbank’s #DriveOutHunger campaign will accept donations of non-perishable food items at entry points at the track.

FACTS: The Bommarito 500 will be the first-ever oval race for Formula 1 star Romain Grosjean of Switzerland. A number of Formula 1 stars from Europe and Asia will be competing against the American drivers, including Marcus Ericsson, Takuma Sato, and Sebastien Bourdais. Only one repeat winner of the Bommarito: Josef Newgarden (2017, 2020). Seven Indianapolis 500 winners will be in the field: Sato, Pagenaud, Power, Rossi, Hunter-Reay, Kanaan, Dixon.

FANFEST: Free WWTR Fanfest presented by Ballpark Village, Thursday, August 19, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Together Credit Union Plaza (downtown St. Louis). Games and prizes.

KEEP YOUR COOL: Misting stations will be located under the grandstands. Cooling tents at various locations sponsored by Welsch Heating & Cooling. One soft-sided cooler – 14 in. by 14 in. by 14 in. or smaller – per person. No glass bottles. Fans are encouraged to bring in one 24-oz. bottle of water.

ROAD TO INDY: The Indy Lights Series and Indy Pro 200 Series – the AAA and AA leagues of INDYCAR – will race on Friday and Saturday before the main events.

TIPSY TOMATO RUMBLE BEFORE THE ROAR: The ultimate pre-race party. Saturday, August 21, 1-5 p.m. DJs, unlimited beer and soda refills, tailgate games. Open to fans 18 and older. Advance: $25. At the gate: $30.

TICKETS: Tickets may be purchased by calling the WWTR ticket office at (618) 215-8888, online at www.WWTRaceway.com or at the WWTR ticket office at 700 Raceway Blvd., Madison, Illinois.

TIMES: Spectator gates will open on August 20 at 11 a.m. with the NASCAR Toyota 200 set for 7:35 p.m. Spectator gates will open at 9 a.m. on August 21, with the INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 slated for 7 p.m. CDT.

VINTAGE INDY CARS: More than 24 vintage Indy cars from the 1930s to the 1980s at Vintage Indy Registry’s display. Cars will be on track for exhibition runs at 1:25 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Friday and 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.

SCHEDULE (all times CDT)

Thursday, August 19

4-6:30 p.m. – Fanfest at Ballpark Village at the Together Credit Union Plaza (downtown St. Louis).

Friday, August 20 – Arrive by 5 p.m. for the best race day experience

11 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Indy Lights practice.

12:30-1 p.m. – Indy Pro 2000 practice.

1:25 p.m. – Vintage Indy Cars.

3 p.m. – Indy Lights qualifying.

3:45 p.m. – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying.

4:45 p.m. – Vintage Indy Cars.

5:30 p.m. – First Indy Lights race (75 laps).

7:35 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power (160 laps, 200 miles).

Saturday, August 21 – Arrive by 4 p.m. for the best race day experience

9 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

9:15 a.m. – Vintage Indy Cars.

11:30 a.m. – Indy Pro 2000 warm-up laps.

12:15 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice.

2:05 p.m. – Indy Lights warm-up laps.

2:45 p.m. – Indy Pro 2000 race (55 laps).

4 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying.

5:30 p.m. – Second Indy Lights race (75 laps).

6:30 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 pre-race show.

7 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline and Axalta (260 laps, 325 miles).

10:15-11:45 p.m. – Monster Energy Boom After the Zoom concert featuring Steel Panther.

Schedule subject to change.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. In 2020, WWTR received the Track Award at the annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards. The 2021 season marks the 10th year of Francois’ ownership of the facility.

