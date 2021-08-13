16th Annual Wild West Shootout Taking Form; Tickets Now Available

VADO, N.M. (August 13, 2021) — With a tick under five months left until the 16annual Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts comes to life at New Mexico’s Vado Speedway Park, event staff are already full-speed ahead preparing for the mega miniseries.

The 2022 edition of the event will be held on 8, 9, 12, 14, 15 and 16 at the state-of-the-art, 3/8-mile oval, situated on I-10 between Las Cruces and El Paso.

“We can’t say enough about Royal Jones and Chris Stepan for rolling out the red carpet for us as we make preparations to take the Wild West Shootout to FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park,” event promoter, Chris Kearns said. “We also are excited about the feedback we’ve already received from racers, fans, and sponsors regarding the upcoming year’s Wild West Shootout. Vado Speedway Park is a top-notch facility that will offer all attendees amazing experiences and amenities.

“No doubt we have a lot of work to do as we prepare for the new venue in 2022, but it makes all of the hard work a little easier when you know that you have such an awesome new home awaiting you.”

As preparations continue to be made, one aspect has been finalized. Online sales of single and multi-day tickets have begun for the Southwest’s popular miniseries, which features six nights of racing from January 8 – 16 for Super Late Models, Modifieds and X-Mods at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park.

Tickets are priced at $25 per night for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-12 with children 5-and-under admitted free of charge.

A six-day general admission combo ticket is also available for $150 and includes a pit-pass upgrade for one night as chosen by the purchaser as well as a free Wild West Shootout seat cushion. Six-day passes can be purchased in advance at www.wildwestshootout.net/buy-tickets/ .

Over $250,000 in prize money will be on the line during the 16th Annual Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. The event includes six complete programs for three divisions.

Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds, and RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley Davidson competing in action.

Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 7 and January 11.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

Additional details are currently being finalized. As information becomes available it will be posted at www.WildWestShootout.net.

