Brian Brown On Top On Night Two of the Knoxville Nationals! 

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 12, 2021) – Brian Brown survived 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s Wolfe Eye Clinic Qualifying Night, garnering his 55th career win at the Knoxville Raceway. The win aboard the Brian Brown Racing #21 paid the Grain Valley, Missouri driver $12,000. The main event saw a number of cars eliminated early, but Brown persevered for his third career preliminary night win at the Nationals.

Before a lap could be completed, two cars were eliminated. First, Shane Stewart exited with mechanical problems, and on the second try, Parker Price-Miller jumped the right rear tire of TJ Stutts and took a wild ride off the turn one fence. He was not seriously injured. Stutts replaced his tire, and Ian Madsen, who also caught the incident, changed a top wing.

Sam Hafertepe Jr. led lap one from the pole, ahead of Brown, Brent Marks, Sye Lynch and Paul McMahan. Carnage ensued on the second circuit, when Carson Macedo clipped the inside berm in turn three, washed up the track, and collected Paul McMahan. Both cars flipped, with McMahan’s bursting into flames. The driver was quickly out and the safety crew on the scene in good time. McMahan was taken in for observation. The incident also collected Kerry Madsen, Sawyer Phillips, Sammy Swindell and Marcus Dumesny. Only Phillips and Swindell would continue.

Brown shot to the lead on the restart, while Tyler Courtney and Rico Abreu moved into fourth and fifth. Marks shot by Hafertepe for second on lap three. Abreu and Courtney battled for the fourth spot, and Brad Sweet entered the fray as well. Contact between Sweet and Courtney resulted in the latter’s rear bumper being knocked off and causing a caution for debris seven laps in.

Brown led Marks, Hafertepe, Abreu and Courtney back to green. Courtney shot by Abreu on lap eight to reclaim fourth, while Sweet and Larson moved into fifth and sixth. Larson jumped up to fifth on lap 11, before Swindell stopped top bring a caution.

Larson used the restart to move into fourth, and Sweet followed him into fifth. The pair clamed third and fourth on lap 13, when Courtney slowed and exited.

The last twelve laps went smoothly for Brown, who entered lapped traffic with seven to go. Larson was able to get by Marks on lap 15 for second, but never seriously mounted a challenge to the leader.

Following Brown and Larson were Marks, Sweet and Abreu. Kasey Kahne, Austin McCarl, Ian Madsen, Kraig Kinser and Sye Lynch rounded out the top ten. After a rain delay of almost and hour and a half, Brown set quick time over the 48-car field. Swindell, Sawyer Phillips, Greg Wilson, Skylar Prochaska and Dumesny won heat races. Jack Dover won the C main and Larson claimed the B. Cale Thomas had a mechanical break that caused him to crash in his heat. He was unhurt.

Gio Scelzi and Sweet (high point driver on Thursday) will share the front row for Saturday’s championship event (full combined points below).

“The ‘GOAT’ was lurking,” said Brown of Larson’s pursuit. “On the first melee, when I heard he was eleventh, I thought that was a lot of cars in one lap. Then I saw, fifth, third and then second. I was going to run the wheels off this thing. It’s been so long since I’ve been in contention for Saturday night. I wanted to get that race going. I couldn’t get going very well, but I didn’t have to work too hard in traffic.”

“We’ll call it tenth to second,” said Larson, who started 21st, but was aided by some competitors being eliminated in incidents. “I was lucky enough to have some holes to idle through it. The night obviously turned out a lot better than I thought it would. I thought I had the bottom of three and four going well. I made too many mistakes to really challenge Brown. He did a good job and didn’t make any mistakes out there. We salvaged a great point night and I think we’ll be starting in the second row for Saturday.”

“I generally struggle here,” said Marks of his previous Knoxville runs. “I seem to race o.k., but we always seem to start deep in the field. We put a whole night together, and the car was really good. We came here with something totally different than what I usually do, and made a lot of changes after the Cappy on Sunday. I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish.”

The 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s continues Friday, August 12 with FVP “Hard Knox” Night. For more information, visit or check Knoxville Raceway’s Facebook and Twitter.

60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s Wolfe Eye Clinic Qualifying Night Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 83, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (16), 15.142; 2. 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN (31), 15.144; 3. 49, Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA (23), 15.166; 4. 57, Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA (8), 15.167; 5. 49X, Ian Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (19), 15.186; 6. 14, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust (45), 15.187; 7. 41, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA (25), 15.193; 8. 19, Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA (46), 15.194; 9. 17B, Bill Balog, Hartland, WI (3), 15.242; 10. 1A, Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA (4), 15.247; 11. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (26), 15.264; 12. 101, Cale Thomas, Fairland, IN (11), 15.285; 13. 83J, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (21), 15.303; 14. 3Z, Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA (41), 15.308; 15. 5, Paul McMahan, Nashville, TN (32), 15.335; 16. 39, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (36), 15.354; 17. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (7), 15.360; 18. 22, Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, OH (12), 15.362; 19. 1Z, Logan Wagner, Harrisonville, PA (39), 15.367; 20. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA (34), 15.377; 21. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (29), 15.404; 22. 73A, Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, WI (10), 15.409; 23. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (28), 15.427; 24. 11K, Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, IN (27), 15.448; 25. 11T, TJ Stutts, Liverpool, PA (44), 15.481; 26. 71, Shane Stewart, Bixby, OK (42), 15.494; 27. 5X, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (37), 15.496; 28. 20G, Noah Gass, Mounds, OK (5), 15.506; 29. 24R, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA (14), 15.527; 30. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (9), 15.561; 31. 70, Sammy Swindell, Lakeland, TN (2), 15.575; 32. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (40), 15.626; 33. 97, Greg Wilson, Benton Ridge, OH (35), 15.633; 34. 35P, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (20), 15.667; 35. 17A, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (6), 15.679; 36. 5V, Colby Copeland, Roseville, CA (18), 15.683; 37. 10, Jeff Swindell, Memphis, TN (1), 15.695; 38. 2DC, Dylan Cisney, Port Royal, PA (30), 15.709; 39. 55W, Mike Wagner, Harrisonville, PA (43), 15.717; 40. N47, Marcus Dumesny, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (47), 15.755; 41. 11N, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (15), 15.863; 42. 15M, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (48), 15.962; 43. 7W, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (13), 15.969; 44. 13S, Tyler Esh, Lancaster, PA (17), 15.974; 45. 53, Jessie Attard, Landilo, NSW, Aust. (38), 16.022; 46. 53D, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (24), 16.037; 47. 11TK, Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA (33), 27.854; 48. 2K, Kevin Ingle, Huron, SD (22), NT

Heat one (started), 10 Laps, 2:36.1: 1. Sammy Swindell (2); 2. Shane Stewart (1); 3. Sye Lynch (4); 4. Brian Brown (6) / 5. Daryn Pittman (3); 6. Kasey Kahne (8); 7. Kerry Madsen (5); 8. Harli White (7) / 9. Jack Dover (9) DNS – 10. Colby Copeland

Heat two (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Sawyer Phillips (2); 2. Parker Price-Miller (3); 3. Tyler Courtney (8); 4. Carson Macedo (7) / 5. Matt Juhl (5); 6. Scotty Thiel (4); 7. Bobby Mincer (9); 8. Jeff Swindell (1) / 9. Cale Thomas (6) DNS – 10. Tim Kaeding

Heat three (started), 10 Laps, 2:40.6: 1. Greg Wilson (2); 2. Brent Marks (7); 3. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (4); 4. Brad Sweet (8) / 5. Dylan Cisney (1); 6. Jac Haudenschild (5); 7. Noah Gass (3); 8. Lynton Jeffrey (6) / 9. Dustin Selvage (9); 10. Kevin Ingle (10)

Heat four (started), 10 Laps, 2:38.7: 1. Skylar Prochaska (2); 2. Mike Wagner (1); 3. Kraig Kinser (4); 4. Rico Abreu (3) / 5. Kyle Larson (8); 6. Bill Balog (7); 7. Brock Zearfoss (6); 8. Logan Wagner (5) / 9. Tyler Esh (9)

Heat five (started), 10 Laps, 2:40.4: 1. Marcus Dumesny (1); 2. Austin McCarl (2); 3. Paul McMahan (6); 4. TJ Stutts (4) / 5. Jacob Allen (7); 6. Ian Madsen (8); 7. Shane Golobic (5); 8. Chris Martin (3) / 9. Jessie Attard (9)

C main (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Jack Dover (5); 2. Colby Copeland (2); 3. Dustin Selvage (1); 4. Jessie Attard (3) / 5. Kevin Ingle (6); 6. Tyler Esh (4) DNS – 7. Cale Thomas; 8. Tim Kaeding

B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. Kyle Larson (2); 2. Kerry Madsen (4); 3. Kasey Kahne (1); 4. Ian Madsen (3) / 5. Brock Zearfoss (8); 6. Bill Balog (5); 7. Lynton Jeffrey (7); 8. Shane Golobic (13); 9. Daryn Pittman (9); 10. Chris Martin (16); 11. Dustin Selvage (23); 12. Noah Gass (15); 13. Harli White (19); 14. Colby Copeland (22); 15. Logan Wagner (12); 16. Jac Haudenschild (11); 17. Jessie Attard (24); 18. Jacob Allen (6); 19. Bobby Mincer (20); 20. Jeff Swindell (17); 21. Jack Dover (21); 22. Dylan Cisney (18); 23. Matt Juhl (10); 24. Scotty Thiel (14)

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. Brian Brown (4); 2. Kyle Larson (21); 3. Brent Marks (5); 4. Brad Sweet (7); 5. Rico Abreu (13); 6. Kasey Kahne (23); 7. Austin McCarl (18); 8. Ian Madsen (24); 9. Kraig Kinser (9); 10. Sye Lynch (2); 11. Sawyer Phillips (15); 12. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (1); 13. Skylar Prochaska (17); 14. Greg Wilson (16); 15. TJ Stutts (10); 16. Mike Wagner (19); 17. Tyler Courtney (8); 18. Sammy Swindell (14); 19. Paul McMahan (3); 20. Carson Macedo (6); 21. Marcus Dumesny (20); 22. Kerry Madsen (22); 23. Parker Price-Miller (12); 24. Shane Stewart (11). Lap Leaders: Hafertepe 1, Brown 2-25. Hard-charger: Larson.

Locked into Saturday’s A main

1 18 Gio Scelzi 487

2 49 Brad Sweet 481

3 57 Kyle Larson 480

4 19 Brent Marks 479

5 15 Donny Schatz 477

6 2 David Gravel 475

7 83 Kasey Kahne 475

8 1S Logan Schuchart 472

9 21 Brian Brown 471

10 49X Ian Madsen 463

11 0 Brooke Tatnell 460

12 7BC Tyler Courtney 460

13 9 James McFadden 459ac

14 7 Justin Henderson 458

15 73 Justin Peck 458

16 48 Danny Dietrich 449

Locked into Saturday’s B main

17 17X Josh Baughman 447

18 41 Carson Macedo 441

19 42 Sye Lynch 436

20 11M Spencer Bayston 435

21 26 Cory Eliason 433

22 11K Kraig Kinser 432

23 5 Paul McMahan 430

24 14 Kerry Madsen 430

25 17 Sheldon Haudenschild 428

26 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr. 428

Qualified for Friday’s “Hard Knox” Program

27 24R Rico Abreu 427

28 1M Don Droud Jr. 426

29 11 Roger Crockett 422

30 3P Sawyer Phillips 418

31 3 Ayrton Gennetten 418

32 17A Austin McCarl 417

33 11T TJ Stutts 415

34 40 Clint Garner 414

35 35P Skylar Prochaska 410

36 97 Greg Wilson 410

37 5XX Zeb Wise 409

38 17B Bill Balog 409

39 49J Josh Schneiderman 408

40 70 Sammy Swindell 406

41 56N Davey Heskin 405

42 5X Parker Price-Miller 401

43 71 Shane Stewart 401

44 91 Kyle Reinhardt 398

45 3Z Brock Zearfoss 398

46 07 Skylar Gee 394

47 2C Wayne Johnson 394

48 7S Jason Sides 393

49 83J Lynton Jeffrey 393

50 39M Anthony Macri 392

51 39 Daryn Pittman 392

52 55W Mike Wagner 391

53 55M McKenna Haase 387

54 1X Jake Bubak 386

55 24 Terry McCarl 386

56 1A Jacob Allen 386

57 N47 Marcus Dumesny 382

58 21W Riley Goodno 382

59 17W Shane Golobic 380

60 28 Tim Shaffer 379

61 5W Lucas Wolfe 379

62 83T Tanner Carrick 374

63 22 Jac Haudenschild 371

64 25 Scott Bogucki 370

65 27 Carson McCarl 365

66 1Z Logan Wagner 365

67 20 AJ Moeller 364

68 09 Matt Juhl 362

69 13 Mark Dobmeier 359

70 2KS Chad Kemenah 359

71 20G Noah Gass 356

72 44 Chris Martin 353

73 73A Scotty Thiel 347

74 101 Cale Thomas 342

75 5V Colby Copeland 327

76 11N Harli White 325

77 83A Austin Miller 323

78 7W Dustin Selvage 322

79 2DC Dylan Cisney 322

80 18R Ryan Roberts 320

81 10 Jeff Swindell 319

82 7TAZ Tasker Phillips 315

83 55K Robbie Kendall 315

84 15M Bobby Mincer 314

85 65 Jordan Goldesberry 310

86 53 Jessie Attard 306

87 9JR Derek Hagar 303

88 7C John Carney II 298

89 53D Jack Dover 296

90 2M Matt Moro 284

91 14K Tori Knutson 281

92 13S Tyler Esh 280

93 2K Kevin Ingle 271

94 9G Ryan Giles 270

95 56 Joe Simbro 267

96 11TK Tim Kaeding 267

97 55 Hunter Schuerenberg 261