Rain Halts Friday’s MLRA Battle at the Beach–Saturday INCREASED to $7,000 to Win!!

Wheatland, Missouri (August 13, 2021) – Officials with the Lucas Oil MLRA and the Lake Ozark Speedway have announced plans to re-structure this weekend two day Inaugural “Battle at the Beach” slated for Friday and Saturday August 13& 14

Due to persistent overnight rainfall that has lasted into Friday morning, coupled with moderate to increasing chances throughout the balance of Friday afternoon, officials have decided to make the early call to cancel the Friday night portion of the two day event slated for the 1/3 mile facility just outside of Eldon, Mo.

Saturday’s forecast is much improved and action will proceed as originally scheduled. However, with the new single day format comes a new purse structure that will now see Saturday night’s finale increasing to $7,000 to win, and $700 to start the late model main event.

MLRA series director Ernie Leftwich commented, “We are excited to get back to Lake Ozark Speedway, but after speaking with Kevin Greven (General Mgr. Lake Ozark Speedway) this morning it just makes sense based on the weather to make this call early today in respect for our teams and race fans. The fact that they made the decision to increase Saturday’s purse to $7,000 to win should make things very exciting come Saturday night with a strong possibility of attracting even more cars.”

All Saturday gate times and ticket prices will remain the same as originally advertised, which can also be viewed below.

TIRE INFO “LAKE OZARK SPEEDWAY”:

FRONTS/LR: (28.5) 1350, LM20, LM40, WRS D55

RR: (92) LM40, WRS D55

Additional rules questions, contact Series Director Ernie Leftwich (417) 309-3509

Lake Ozark Speedway: Eldon, MO — Saturday 8/14/21 ($7k to WIN – $700 to Start)

Gates: 4:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing: 7:30 PM

Admission: GA Adults $20, Military/Senior (62+) $17, Kids ages 6 – 12 $10, 5 & Under FREE. Family Passs: (2 adults + 2 youth age 6 to 12 yrs) $50

Support Classes: USRA B-Mods, Midwest Modifieds, & POWRi Super Stocks

Website: www.lakeozarkspeedway.net