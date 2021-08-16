Chase Stockon takes MSCS Sprint win at Terre Haute Action Track!

Sunday August 15th – Terre Haute Action Track
Hoosier Sprint Nationals – 15 Hoosier Midwest Sprint Car Series entries
Hoosier Speed quick time: Chase Stockon
SPEC heat winners: Jason McDougal, Chase Stockon
Brandies Battle – Brandon Morin
Rod End Supply Podium Feature event: Chase Stockon, Logan Seavey, Jason McDougal
Keizer Aluminum Wheel, top five of race, 5th place, Brandon Mattox
Wilwood Brakes, good break of the race 7th, Max Guilford
Saldana Racing Products, Lucky 13th, Landon Simon
Takeuchi, hard charger, Mitch Wissmiller
Hinchman top running rookie: Carson Garrett
Afco, shocking moment of the race: Jadon Rogers (flip in 4)
Feature Results:
- Chase Stockon
- Logan Seavey
- Jason McDougal
- Mitch Wissmiller
- Brandon Mattox
- Carson Garrett
- Max Guilford
- Brandon Morin
- Cole Bodine
- Collin Ambrose
- Anthony Leohr
- Steve Thomas
- Landon Simon
- Jadon Rogers
- Aric Gentry