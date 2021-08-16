HomeRace Track NewsIndianaChase Stockon takes MSCS Sprint win at Terre Haute Action Track!

Chase Stockon takes MSCS Sprint win at Terre Haute Action Track!

Race Track NewsIndianaSprint Car & Midget NewsTerre Haute Action Track
Sunday August 15th   – Terre Haute Action Track

Hoosier Sprint Nationals – 15 Hoosier Midwest Sprint Car Series entries

Hoosier Speed quick time: Chase Stockon

SPEC heat winners: Jason McDougal, Chase Stockon

Brandies Battle – Brandon Morin

Rod End Supply Podium Feature event: Chase Stockon, Logan Seavey, Jason McDougal

Keizer Aluminum Wheel, top five of race, 5th place, Brandon Mattox

Wilwood Brakes, good break of the race 7th, Max Guilford

Saldana Racing Products, Lucky 13th, Landon Simon

Takeuchi, hard charger, Mitch Wissmiller

Hinchman top running rookie: Carson Garrett

Afco, shocking moment of the race: Jadon Rogers (flip in 4)

Feature Results:

  1. Chase Stockon
  2. Logan Seavey
  3. Jason McDougal
  4. Mitch Wissmiller
  5. Brandon Mattox
  6. Carson Garrett
  7. Max Guilford
  8. Brandon Morin
  9. Cole Bodine
  10. Collin Ambrose
  11. Anthony Leohr
  12. Steve Thomas
  13. Landon Simon
  14. Jadon Rogers
  15. Aric Gentry
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. MSCS Sprint Cars Heading For Terre Haute Action Track Sunday
  2. Tyler Courtney takes USAC Sprint win at Terre Haute Action Track!
  3. MSCS DRIVERS WILL PICK UP THE CHASE AT THE ACTION TRACK
  4. MSCS Sprints To Invade The Terre Haute Action Track This Weekend
  5. MSCS Sprints To Invade The Terre Haute Action Track This Weekend
  6. Terre Haute Action Track Geared Up For USAC Sprint Show This Wednesday Night
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleTri-City Speedway Results – 8/15/21

Related articles

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. MSCS Sprint Cars Heading For Terre Haute Action Track Sunday
  2. Tyler Courtney takes USAC Sprint win at Terre Haute Action Track!
  3. MSCS DRIVERS WILL PICK UP THE CHASE AT THE ACTION TRACK
  4. MSCS Sprints To Invade The Terre Haute Action Track This Weekend
  5. MSCS Sprints To Invade The Terre Haute Action Track This Weekend
  6. Terre Haute Action Track Geared Up For USAC Sprint Show This Wednesday Night

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: