BC39 Heat Race Lineups Set For Wednesday

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Indianapolis, Indiana (August 17, 2021)………Following Tuesday night’s heat race draft at the Brickyard Crossing, the starting lineups have been set for all eight heat races that will take place on the opening night of the USAC Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered By NOS Energy Drink Wednesday night, August 18, at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The format for Wednesday’s program will feature all cars on the track. Each heat race will be 10 laps in length. Points for the heats will be accumulated based on finishing position and total number of positions gained. Cars will be positioned into qualifying races on Thursday night, August 19, for the second and final night of the BC39.

The Stoops Pursuit race on Wednesday night is a 25-lap race split into five-lap segments. The field will include 24 starters – heat race winners plus the highest point earner in each heat are eligible, along with promoter’s options. The starting lineup is inverted by fastest heat race time, with promoter’s options starting at the rear. Every five laps, USAC will throw a competition flag, and cars with a net loss in position will be called to exit the track.

A checkered flag ends the final segment, with the winner earning $1,500 plus $100 for each position gained.

On Thursday, all cars are eligible for the six qualifying races. Qualifying races will be 10 laps each with the top-six starting positions inverted and the top point earner from Wednesday’s heat races starting sixth in each qualifier.

Total points from the heat races and qualifying races will be added to set the feature starting lineup, along with transfers from the B-Main, C-Main and front of the D-Main races. The top-16 overall in accumulated points will start straight-up in the first eight rows of the feature.

D-Mains: 12 laps. Includes cars 45-76 in points. The top three finishers in each D-Main transfer into the C-Main.

C-Main: 15 laps. Includes cars 31-44 in points, plus the top three finishers from each D-Main. The top six finishers transfer to the B-Main.

B-Main (Semi-Feature): 20 laps. Includes cars ranked 17-30 in points, plus the top-six finishers from the C-Main. The top six finishers transfer to the night’s A-Main feature event.

The 39-lap A-Main feature will have 22 starters, plus two USAC provisional starters (if applicable) and two IMS options.

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside Turn 3 at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increase awareness of and participation in the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives.

On track action for the BC39 begins Wednesday, August 18, starting with pits/registration opening at 10am Eastern, followed by the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 2pm Eastern. Public gates open at 3pm with cars hitting the track for practice at 5pm and opening ceremonies at 6:30pm. Heat races will begin at 7:30pm and the incredibly exciting Stoops Pursuit feature race will conclude the night’s racing action at 9pm.

The finale, on Thursday, August 19, will have pits/registration opening at 10am Eastern, public gates opening at 3pm and cars on track for practice at 4:30pm, with qualifying races to follow at 5:30pm. Opening ceremonies are slated for 7pm and immediately followed by the main feature events, starting with multiple 12-lap D-Mains, the 15-lap C-Main, the 20-lap semi-feature and the 39-lap main event.

Spectator tickets can be purchased directly at https://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/usac/buy-tickets. Spectators are to enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via 30th Street.

Every lap of the BC39 will be aired live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2ZpafUr.

SIMPSON RACE PRODCUTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps)

Kevin Woody Jr. (#10 Dave Mac) | Cole Bodine (#39BC Clauson Marshall)

Blake Brannon (#40 Brannon) | Bryant Wiedeman (#01 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

Jerry Coons Jr. (#85 Central) | Hayden Reinbold (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood)

Karter Sarff (#21K Sarff) | Kevin Thomas Jr. (#5 Petry)

COMPETITION SUSPENSION, INC. SECOND HEAT: (10 laps)

Chase Randall (#19A Reinbold-Underwood) | Justin Dickerson (#21D Dickerson)

Chase Elliott (#9 May) | Carson Garrett (#15x Garrett)

Tommy Kouns (#98 Kouns) | Jacob Denney (#35 Petry)

Hayden Williams (#1NZ BSL) | Buddy Kofoid (#67 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

Chris Windom (#89 CBI)

INDY METAL FINISHING THIRD HEAT: (10 laps)

Zac Taylor (#71T Henry) | Tyler Courtney (#7BC Clauson Marshall)

Ben Varner (#25v Gladish) | Kaylee Bryson (#71 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

Jeff Schindler (#11 Martin) | Chance Crum (#26 Rudeen)

Chase Briscoe (#5B Briscoe) | Emerson Axsom (#15 Petry)

Jason McDougal (#4 Klatt)

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps)

Robert Bell (#71B Bell) | Aiden Purdue (#11m Martin)

Kameron Gladish (#4K Gladish) | Maria Cofer (#57 Abacus)

Randi Pankratz (#8 Pankratz) | Ethan Mitchell (#19m Bundy Built)

Brady Bacon (#21H TKH) | Logan Seavey (#25 Malloy)

J.J. Yeley (#51 Ware)

FIFTH HEAT: (10 laps)

Taylor Reimer (#25K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian) | Austin Barnhill (#17B Johnson)

Russ Gamester (#46 R & G) | Brenham Crouch (#97 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

Tanner Thorson (#19T Reinbold-Underwood) | Justin Grant (#2J RMS)

Trevor Casey (#2c Casey) | Kyle Larson (#86x CBI)

Rylan Gray (#81G Gray)

SIXTH HEAT: (10 laps)

Carson Kvapil (#2MD Dailey) | Tanner Berryhill (#17 Berryhill)

Shane Cottle (#86 Stamper) | Ryan Timms (#85T CBI)

Billy Lawless (#17L Lawless) | Daison Pursley (#71K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

Jeff Wimmenauer (#15J Wimmenauer) | Ronnie Gardner (#43 Arnold)

Tyler Edwards (#36x Dragonfly)

SEVENTH HEAT: (10 laps)

Ryan Newman (#6BC Clauson Marshall) | Corey Day (#47BC Clauson Marshall)

Conor Daly (#47D DiaEdge) | Gary Taylor (#32 Dunlap)

Bryan Stanfill (#75AU Griffiths) | John Heydenreich (#22 Givens)

Aaron Leffel (#11L Taylor) | Thomas Meseraull (#7x RMS)

Daniel Robinson (#57D McCreery)

EIGHTH HEAT: (10 laps)

Sam Johnson (#72J Johnson) | Jonathan Shafer (#67K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

Kyle Cummins (#3G Styres) | Cannon McIntosh (#08 Dave Mac)

Glenn Waterland (#11c Waterland) | Zeb Wise (#37 Wood)

Riley Kreisel (#19 Cox) | Spencer Bayston (#84 CBI)

Ian Creager (#36 Creager)