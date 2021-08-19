Davenport tripleheader loaded with fan activities, can’t-miss racing

An all-star lineup of drivers will try to take home $50,000 in total during the new three-day event

DAVENPORT, IA – August 19, 2021 – When the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models bring their high-octane show to Davenport Speedway, Aug. 26-28, fans will be treated to a full itinerary of can’t-miss action.

Along with edge-of-your-seat seat racing from The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet – waging a war of slide jobs throughout the tripleheader weekend to try and collect a $50,000 payday in total – the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking will give fans the opportunity to participate in an assortment of activities.

They’ll have the chance to give back on Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27, by participating in the Hoker’s Haul Toys for Tots drive. Fans are encouraged to bring a toy to help fill up the semi-truck parked on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

For those eager to meet their favorite driver, an autograph session will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 4:30pm(CT), featuring the superstars of the sport like three-time and defending champion Brandon Sheppard, two-time Xtreme DIRTcar Series champion Chris Madden, Iowa-natives Ryan Gustin and Tyler Bruening and many more.

There will be live music for fans to enjoy each night after the checkered flag flies. The bands on tap include, Dirt Road Rockers, Just Cuz and Bad Hair.

Other events to keep an eye out for throughout the weekend include:

The 4-City Cornhole Tournament.

Slot car racing.

A virtual racing experience.

The QC Gearheads Drive-In Car Show.

Food trucks will also be parked on the fairgrounds, giving anyone hungry the chance to enjoy different kinds of treats. Drivers racing at the event will also have a sponsored lunch on Friday, Aug. 26, at the Speedway’s Pavilion.

The Quad Cities 150 is the first multi-day show with fans for the Davenport Speedway-K Promotions team since taking over the facility in June 2019.

When it comes to the racing action, Sheppard will look to keep his winning streak at Davenport Speedway alive. The New Berlin, IL driver, swept all three events the Series ran at the track in 2020.

To do so, he’ll have to contend with drivers like championship rival, Madden, the Iowa-standouts Bruening and Gustin, Ricky Weiss, Dennis Erb, Jr. and more.

Joining the World of Outlaws throughout the weekend are the IMCA Modifieds and Sport Mods.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3y0nGIw

Competitor Notes: https://bit.ly/3j21ppm

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.