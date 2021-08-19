Dennis Erb, Jr. Eager for Quartet of WOOLMS Events Following FALS Top Ten

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) With last weekend off from the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series grind, Dennis Erb Racing took the opportunity to race closer to home on Saturday night, August 14 at Fairbury Speedway. A weekly ‘FALS Cup’ program was held at the downtown Fairbury, Illinois oval and a $2,500 top prize was up for grabs for the Super Late Model competitors.

On a tacky racing surface after rain showers, Dennis Erb, Jr. clicked off the twelfth fastest lap during the qualifying session before placing sixth in his heat race. After starting the A-Main from the outside of the sixth row, Dennis was able to dodge a couple of incidents and advanced up inside of the top ten to finish eighth in the 30-lap affair. Complete results from FALS can be viewed online by clicking on www.fairburyspeedway.com.

The #28 team had a quick turnaround following the FALS top ten, as they will return to action with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series later tonight, August 19 at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, New York. A $10,000 winner’s check will be on the line tonight in a rare trip to the Empire State. Three more $10,000 to win specials will then close out a four-race weekend for the team on Friday, August 20 at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, August 21 at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, and on Sunday, August 22 at Eriez Speedway in Hammett, Pennsylvania.

Dennis comes into the quartet of WOOLMS events fourth in the latest version of the national series point standings. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace is the defending race winner at Eriez, as he landed the $10,000 payday in 2020. You can learn more about each of these four races by accessing www.woolms.com or you can watch the racing action LIVE on www.dirtvision.tv.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com