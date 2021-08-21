Brian Shirley takes MARS win at Peoria Speedway!

HomeDirt Late Model NewsBrian Shirley takes MARS win at Peoria Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News
Peoria Speedway
MARS DIRTcar Series News
Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Brian Shirley (3s)
Springfield, Il.		 40
2
4
 Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.		 38
3
1
 Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.		 37
4
8
 Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.		 36
5
5
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 35
6
10
 Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.		 34
7
6
 Jeremiah Hurst (41)
Dubuque, Ia.		 33
8
3
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
7
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 31
10
11
 Paul Parker (10P)
Kaukauna, Wi.		 30
11
9
 Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.		 29
12
12
 Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 28
13
13
 Jay Sparks (7)
Metamora, Il.		 27
DNS
14
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 40
2
2
 Evan Fink (1F)
Glasford, Il.		 38
3
3
 Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.		 37
4
7
 Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.		 36
5
1
 Dakota Traver (47)
Hanna City, Il.		 35
6
5
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 34
7
8
 Chris Morefield (369)
Edwards, Il.		 33
8
9
 Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 32
9
11
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 31
10
12
 Randy Billingsley Jr (29)
Bartonville, Il.		 30
11
10
 Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.		 29
12
17
 Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.		 28
13
15
 Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.		 27
14
13
 Caleb Siegel(r) (3R) 26
15
14
 Stephen Kalb (12) 25
16
6
 Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.		 24
17
16
 Mike Wells (A4)
Washington, Il.		 23
DNS
18
 Robert Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.		 0
DNS
19
 Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.		 40
2
4
 Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.		 38
3
1
 Degan Dozard (17D)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
7
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 36
5
12
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 35
6
10
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 34
7
8
 Matthew Gremminger (23M)
Spring Bay, Il.		 33
8
5
 Nash Hilmes (1)
Walnut, Il.		 32
9
15
 Derick Tassart(r) (26)
Pekin, Il.		 31
10
6
 Steven Brooks (5)
Bradley, Il.		 30
11
11
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 29
12
16
 Arlyn Ray(r) (69)
Peoria, Il.		 28
13
17
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 27
14
18
 Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.		 26
15
9
 Dan Dozard (10) 25
16
3
 Alan Stipp (88S)
Fairbury, Il.		 24
17
14
 James Carter(r) (99)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 23
DNS
13
 Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 0
