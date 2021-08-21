Brian Shirley takes MARS win at Peoria Speedway!

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Springfield, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.
|38
|3
|
1
|Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.
|37
|4
|
8
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|35
|6
|
10
|Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|34
|7
|
6
|Jeremiah Hurst (41)
Dubuque, Ia.
|33
|8
|
3
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
7
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|31
|10
|
11
|Paul Parker (10P)
Kaukauna, Wi.
|30
|11
|
9
|Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.
|29
|12
|
12
|Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|28
|13
|
13
|Jay Sparks (7)
Metamora, Il.
|27
|DNS
|
14
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|0
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Evan Fink (1F)
Glasford, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.
|37
|4
|
7
|Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.
|36
|5
|
1
|Dakota Traver (47)
Hanna City, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Chris Morefield (369)
Edwards, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|31
|10
|
12
|Randy Billingsley Jr (29)
Bartonville, Il.
|30
|11
|
10
|Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.
|29
|12
|
17
|Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.
|28
|13
|
15
|Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
13
|Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
|26
|15
|
14
|Stephen Kalb (12)
|25
|16
|
6
|Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.
|24
|17
|
16
|Mike Wells (A4)
Washington, Il.
|23
|DNS
|
18
|Robert Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
19
|Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.
|38
|3
|
1
|Degan Dozard (17D)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
7
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
12
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|35
|6
|
10
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Matthew Gremminger (23M)
Spring Bay, Il.
|33
|8
|
5
|Nash Hilmes (1)
Walnut, Il.
|32
|9
|
15
|Derick Tassart(r) (26)
Pekin, Il.
|31
|10
|
6
|Steven Brooks (5)
Bradley, Il.
|30
|11
|
11
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|29
|12
|
16
|Arlyn Ray(r) (69)
Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
17
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|27
|14
|
18
|Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.
|26
|15
|
9
|Dan Dozard (10)
|25
|16
|
3
|Alan Stipp (88S)
Fairbury, Il.
|24
|17
|
14
|James Carter(r) (99)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|23
|DNS
|
13
|Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|0