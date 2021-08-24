WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws take on tripleheader at Davenport

Sheppard, Pierce, Bruening, Gustin, and more will battle for $50K over three nights

DAVENPORT, IA – August 24, 2021 – The banks of the Mississippi River will rumble this weekend as the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models return to Davenport Speedway in Davenport, IA.

The Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking features three nights of high-octane action and the potential for one driver to take home $50,000.

Thursday (Aug. 26) and Friday (Aug. 27) will be full shows, ending with a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win Morton Buildings Feature. The Series will use an “Every Lap Matters” format, meaning drivers score points based on Qualifying, Heat Races, and Features.

Those points determine the lineups for Saturday’s Drydene Heat Races, setting up Saturday’s 70-lap finale, paying $30,000-to-win.

If you can't make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision

Here are some of the storylines to keep an eye on this weekend:

Home state Hawkeyes: The Quad Cities 150 at Davenport Speedway is the final chance for Tyler Bruening and Ryan Gustin to race in their home state for the 2021 World of Outlaws season.

This year, Gustin has found success on 1/4-mile tracks like Davenport, winning a preliminary event at the Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway. He also has three top-fives on bullrings in 2021.

Bruening, however, has struggled on 1/4-miles this season. The Decorah, IA driver hasn’t finished inside the top-10 on a bullring other than a third-place finish at Plymouth Speedway in June.

Both drivers are still searching for their elusive first Morton Buildings Feature win. It would be a feather in the cap to their Rookie campaigns if either can bring home state fans to their feet this weekend with a win at Davenport.

The Chase for History: Only one driver stands between reigning Series champion Brandon Sheppard and World of Outlaws history.

Sheppard’s win Sunday at Eriez Speedway was his sixth victory of the season and 75th overall, putting him only three wins away from tying Josh Richards for most all-time (78). The New Berlin, IL driver, could accomplish that feat this weekend at Davenport Speedway if he sweeps all three events. Sheppard had a stranglehold on his competition at Davenport in 2020, winning all three World of Outlaws events at the track—including two on the 1/4-mile.

The “Rocket Shepp” has 27 top-fives, and 33 top-10’s in 39 starts and leads the Series standings by 158 points over Chris Madden.

1/4-mile Tune: The World of Outlaws has run six events on 1/4-mile tracks in 2021, so far, and no driver has won more of those events than Dennis Erb Jr.

In June, the Carpentersville, IL driver found Victory Lane at Circle City Speedway and backed it up with a win at River Cities Speedway in July.

The “One Man Band” sits fourth in the season standings, on the strength of three victories, eight top-fives, and 17 top-10’s.

Erb is coming off a fourth-place finish at Eriez Speedway on Sunday.

Bullring Operator: Bobby Pierce has found Victory Lane twice with the World of Outlaws in 2021. One of those came at the Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway, a 1/4-mile track like Davenport.

Farmer City isn’t the only 1/4-mile track the “Smooth Operator” has found success at this season. He also finished second to Kyle Larson during the Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway, and won a preliminary Feature.

Saturday’s 70-lap finale could also play into the Oakwood, IL driver’s favor. Both of his wins this season have come in races longer than 50 laps.

When and Where

Aug. 26-28: Davenport Speedway in Davenport, IA

About the Tracks

Davenport Speedway is a 1/4-mile oval

Previous Davenport Speedway winners

2020 – Brandon Sheppard on May 29, May 30, & July 28

2019 – Jimmy Owens on July 24

2018 – Chad Simpson on July 24

2007- Brian Harris on May 9

2004- Brian Birkhofer on Aug. 10

Online

Davenport Speedway: http://www.davenportiaspeedway.com

Track Record

Davenport Speedway 1/4-mile: 13.660 set by Spencer Hughes on 7/1/21

On the Internet

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Series

Around the turn: The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet return to the Southeast for three nights at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC, Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, GA, and Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, TN. CLICK HERE for tickets.

Feature Winners: (20 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-6 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-3

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Ashton Winger, Senoia, GA-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Rochester Mills, PA-1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (52 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-17 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-13 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-8

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-8 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-7 Rick Eckert, York, PA-6

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-6 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-5 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-4

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-4

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-4

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-4

Max Blair, Titusville, PA-4 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-3

Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-3

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-3

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL- 3

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH- 2

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC- 2

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-2

Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA-2

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-2

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2

Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-2

Ashton Winger, Senoia, GA-2

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-2

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-2

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2 Dale Mcdowell, Chickamauga, GA- 1

Darell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Parker Martin, Milledgeville, GA-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Kevin Weaver, Gibson City, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Chris Hackett, Erie, PA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Wyatt Scott, Garland, PA-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (41 drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-4 Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-3

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-3

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-3 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2

Dennis Erb, Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2

Chad Simpson, Mount Vernon, IA-2 Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE- 1

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA- 1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA- 1

Stacy Boles, Clinton, TN-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Tyler Bare, Rockbridge Baths, VA-1

Trevor Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Greg Oakes, Franklinville, NY-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Mike Benedum, Salem, WV-1

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Chad Mahder, Eau Claire, WI-1

Cole Schill, West Fargo, ND-1

James Giossi, New Richmond, WI-1

Kevin Eder, Ashland, WI-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Lukas Postl, Shawano, WI-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Chad McClellan, Stoystown, PA-1

Dutch Davies, Warren, PA-1

PODIUM FINISHES (42 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-20 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-12 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-5

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL- 5

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-5

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA – 5

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 5

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5 Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-4 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-3 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN – 2

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-2

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2

Ashton Winger, Senoia, GA-2

Max Blair, Titusville, PA-2

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-2

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-2 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN – 1

Ricky Thornton, Jr., Chandler, AZ – 1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-1

Scott James, Bright, IN-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Gregg Satterlee, Rochester Mills, PA-1

Kyle Hardy, Stephens City, VA-1

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-1

HARD CHARGER (23 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB – 4 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 3

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 2

Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE-2 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jason Jameson, Lawrenceburg, IN-1

Logan Martin, West Plains, MO-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Rochester Mills, PA-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Pat Doar, New Richmond, WI-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Ron Berna, Green Bay, WI-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Max McLaughlin, Mooresville, NC-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME Award (20 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-5

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL – 2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH – 1

Donald McIntosh, Dawsonville, GA- 1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Bryan Bernheisel, Lebanon, PA-1

Matt Lux, Franklin, PA-1

2021 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 14 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Bronson (1)

2. Saturday, Jan. 16 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (2)

4. Thursday, Feb. 11 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)

5. Friday, Feb. 12 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Overton (1)

6. Saturday, March 6/ Smoky Mountain Speedway/ Maryville, TN/ Chris Madden (1).

7. Friday, March 26 / Cherokee Speedway / Gaffney, SC / Jimmy Owens/Brandon Sheppard

8.Friday, April 2/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/ Mike Spatola(1)

9. Saturday, April 3/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce(1)

10. Friday, April 9/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Josh Richards(1)

11. Sunday, April 11/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Devin Moran(2)

12. Friday, April 23/Richmond Raceway, Richmond, KY/Tim McCreadie(1)

13. Friday, April 30/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Cade Dillard(1)/Shannon Babb(1)

14. Saturday, May 1/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Bobby Pierce(2)

15.Friday, May 7/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard(1)

16.Saturday, May 8/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Chris Madden(2)

17. Friday, May 21/ Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden(3)

18. Saturday, May 22/Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden (4)

19. Friday, June 4/Circle City Raceway, Indianapolis, IN/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

20. Saturday, June 5/Plymouth Raceway, Plymouth, IN/Rick Eckert (1)

21. Thursday, June 17/Stateline Speedway, Busti, NY/Dave Hess(1)

22. Thursday, June 24/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Sheppard(2)

23. Friday, June 25/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Overton(2)

24. Saturday, June 26/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Overton(3)

25. Friday, July 9/Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, MN/Frank Heckenast Jr. (1)

26. Saturday, July 10/Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, MN/Dennis Erb Jr.(2)

27. Tuesday July 13/Gondik Law Speedway, Superior, WI/Brandon Sheppard (3)

28. Friday, July 16/River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, ND/Dennis Erb Jr. (3)

29. Saturday, July 17/I-94 Sure Step Speedway, Fergus Falls, MN/Frank Heckenast Jr. (2)

30. Sunday, July 18/Red Cedar Speedway, Menomonie, WI/Brandon Sheppard (4)

31. Saturday, July 31/Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, IL/Kyle Larson(1)

32. Tuesday, August 3/Outagamie Speedway, Seymour, WI/Cade Dillard (2)

33. Friday, August 6/ Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Ashton Winger (1)

34. Saturday, August 7/ Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Jonathan Davenport (1)

35. Thursday, August 19/Orange County Fair Speedway, Middletown, NY/Brandon Sheppard (5)

36. Friday, August 20/Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA/Gregg Satterlee(1)

37. Saturday, August 21/Sharon Speedway, Hartford, OH/Kyle Larson(2)

38. Sunday, August 22/ Eriez Speedway, Erie, PA/Brandon Sheppard(6)