Get Ready to Rumble by the River at Port Royal Speedway

– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series returns to Port Royal Speedway for three days of the Rumble by the River. This will be the largest three-day purse in the history of the Port Royal Speedway for the Late Model division, with a total of over $200,000 on the line.

Thursday, August 26th is $10,000-to-win for 30 laps; Friday, August 27th is $12,000-to-win for 40 laps; and 50 laps on Saturday, August 28th that will pay $30,000-to-win, twice what the finale paid in 2020. A new addition for 2021, there will be a 20 lap, $2,500-to-win non-qualifier race for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series drivers on Saturday, August 28th.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be joined by Limited Late Models on Thursday. The Mid-Atlantic Modified division will serve as support with full shows on both Friday and Saturday.

In 2020, the three days of the Rumble by the River saw three different winners, each a major force to be reckoned with: Tim McCreadie, Inclement Weather, and Kyle Larson. Both completed A-Main events saw plenty of action and left fans on their feet at the half-mile oval better known as “The Speed Palace.” In Lucas Oil Victory Lane McCreadie said, “This is as close to home as I get. You could tell these fans are excited, I am happy!”

The pit gates will close at 3:30 PM ET and reopen at 4:00 PM ET each day. The general admission gate will also open at 4:00 PM ET each day with a 6:00 PM ET driver’s meeting, 6:30 PM ET Hot Laps.

Track Information:

Port Royal Speedway

Phone Number: 717-527-2303

Location: 308 W. 8th St., Port Royal, PA 17082

Directions: Two miles south of US Rt. 322 just off PA Rt. 75 in Port Royal. Pit entrance on Fourth St., General Admission on Sixth and Eighth St.

Website: www.portroyalspeedway.com

Tire Rules:

Thursday, August 26th & Friday, August 27th

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Saturday, August 28th

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the Non-Qualifiers Race, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Thursday, August 26th Rumble by the River A-Main Purse (30 laps):

$10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800. = $48,575

Friday, August 27th Rumble by the River A-Main Purse (40 laps):

$12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $52,800

Saturday, August 28th Rumble by the River A-Main Purse (50 laps):

$30,000, 2. $15,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $6,000, 6. $5,000, 7. $4,000, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,750, 10. $2,600, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,475, 13. $2,450, 14. $2,425, 15. $2,400, 16. $2,375, 17. $2,350, 18. $2,325, 19. $2,300, 20. $2,250, 21. $2,200, 22. $2,150, 23. $2,100, 24. $2,000. = $118,650

Saturday, August 28th Non-Qualifier Race:

1. $2,500, 2. $1,250, 3. $750, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $475, 7. $450, 8. $425, 9. $400, 10. $375, 11. $350, 12. $325, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15. $250, 16. $250, 17. $250, 18. $250, 19. $250, 20. $250, 21. $250, 22. $250, 23. $250, 24. $250. = $11,475