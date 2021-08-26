Champions To Be Crowned On BRANDT Race Night Friday At Lincoln Speedway

(Lincoln, IL) Season championship night will be on track this coming Friday, August 27 at Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL. It will be the final night for drivers to garner track points for the division championships as well as get track time before the huge DIRTcar Fall Nationals event October 1-2.

Kewanee, IL driver, Ray Bollinger, has already clinched the 2021 DIRTcar Modified championship at the track, following his fifth win of the season last Friday night. With Bollinger winning five of the ten features so far and his first Lincoln championship, he will be the favorite at this week’s regular season finale as well as the Fall Nationals in October. Brian Lynn, Brandon Roberts, Austin Lynn, and Tommy Sheppard, Jr. complete the top five in points. Allen Weisser (2), Hunt Gossum (2), and Nick Hoffman (1) have claimed the other feature wins.

The other championship that was clinched last Friday night was in the Simplot DII Midget division. Peoria, IL driver Mark McMahill has won three of the seven features and his lead is insurmountable for fellow competitors. McMahill will look to finish his season with win #4 this Friday night, while fellow top five competitors, Tyler Roth, Will Armitage, Kelli Harter, and Dave Baugh will look for their first wins of the season. The four other features this year were claimed by a few stout drivers, Andy Baugh (2), Korey Weyant (1), and Jake Neuman (1).

The Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Pro Late Model track championship is technically still up for grabs as Jose Parga has a 56-point lead on Roben Huffman. To clinch, Parga will just have to be on hand for the 10 show up points as the most a driver can garner during a feature is 50. Midland City, IL driver, Roben Huffman, is second in points, while Blaise Baker, Colby Sheppard, and Cody Maguire complete the top five. Parga has claimed seven of the eight features this year, while his teammate, Dakota Ewing, claimed the other.

The tightest point battle will be in the DIRTcar Hornet division as Clinton, IL’s Erik Vanapeldoorn has a 28-point lead on Jay Mariuzza. That is a difference of 14 feature positions at 2 points each. Kenny Butterfield, Allan Harris, and Cook Crawford complete the top five in points. Drivers with wins include the top four in points plus Jeremy Hancock and Nick Johnson.

Two other divisions will round out Friday’s slate, the DIRTcar Sportsman and the Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks. Both divisions are just part-time classes at the track.

In the Sportsman, Forrest, IL driver Austin Friedman and Fenton, MO’s Joel Ortberg have claimed the two feature wins this year. Two strong fields of cars have raced at the track this year and exciting events kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks will be led into town by Lovington, IL’s Jeremy Nichols, a many-time Big Ten Street Stock champion and event winner. Nichols has a 16-point lead on another many-time champion of the series, Terry Reed. Nichols has won five of the seven features this season with Nick Macklin and Tanner Sullivan claiming the other two. Guy Taylor and Nick Macklin are also in striking distance, while Zach Taylor completes the top five. Three events remain including Lincoln Friday, Jacksonville September 3, and Macon September 11.

Pit gates will open Friday night at 4:00 with grandstand gates swinging open at 5:00. Hotlaps will go on track at 6:00, while racing will take the green flag at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 418 0 2 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 362 56 3 77 Blaise Baker Clinton IL 358 60 4 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 338 80 5 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 336 82 6 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 314 104 7 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 274 144 8 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 256 162 9 14 Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 252 166 10 5B Brandon Sweitzer Lincoln IL 206 212



DIRTcar Modified

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 544 0 2 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 474 70 3 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 440 104 4 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 428 116 5 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 418 126 6 19C Carter Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 390 154 7 25W Allen Weisser Peoria IL 248 296 8 242 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee IL 246 298 9 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 212 332 10 98 Shawn Vaughn Springfield IL 206 338



Simplot DII Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 390 0 2 18 Tyler Roth Springfield IL 320 70 3 51R Will Armitage Athens IL 294 96 4 22K Kelli Harter Dawson IL 248 142 5 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 226 164 6 00 John Heitzman San Jose IL 212 178 7 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 194 196 8 42 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown IL 178 212 9 55 Chuck Walker Herrin IL 148 242 10 23 Patrick Ryan Springfield IL 148 242



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 452 0 2 5 Jay Mariuzza Pekin IL 424 28 3 24 Kenneth Butterfield Kingston Mines IL 414 38 4 3H Allan Harris Chatham IL 414 38 5 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 320 132 6 28J Jeremy Hancock Peoria IL 306 146 7 9B Brandon Miller Broadwell IL 256 196 8 28F Mike Foster Pekin IL 234 218 9 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 188 264 10 15 David Lauritson Normal IL 172 280



Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks