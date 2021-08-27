McCreadie Captures Friday Night’s Lucas Oil Race at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, PA (August 27, 2021) – Current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series championship point leader, Tim McCreadie, took another big step in his quest for his first series title by winning Friday Night’s event at Port Royal Speedway.

The 47-year-old New York native captured his fourth series win of 2021 as he crossed the line nearly a straightaway ahead of four-time Series Champion Jimmy Owens. Tyler Erb came from 10th to place third with Shane Clanton taking fourth and Hudson O’Neal finishing in fifth.

Jonathan Davenport and McCreadie started on the front row for the 40-lap main event as the two went side-by-side at the line to complete the first lap. McCreadie would take the lead from Davenport on the next lap, a lead he never relinquished.

A terrific four-car battle for the lead would ensue for several laps as the leaders raced through traffic. Davenport stayed close by, with O’Neal and Chris Ferguson in the hunt as well.

During a lap 25 caution flag period, both Davenport and Ferguson had issues with flat tires as they made their way to the hot pit area for new rubber. With the second and fourth place running cars relegated to the back, that opened the door for Owens and Erb to move into the top three. Erb got to second on lap 27, but Owens would get back around Erb for second with ten laps to go.

McCreadie, who has finished second in the final championship point standings three out of the last four years extended his current lead after Friday Night’s victory. “I am still nervous; I was nervous the whole race. I am not getting any younger, there’s not that many chances to be up front as you get older. You need to cherish every moment. I hated it for JD. He might have got me there in traffic. I know the sticks were getting pretty close. JD had his problems and then Hudson, these two have been better than all of us here lately. As a team we just try things and try things. I felt so good in three and four and I didn’t think anybody could roll me.”

Owens, the reigning Series Champion came home in second. “We had a good car especially through the middle of the track. I wasn’t as good as those other guys were up at the cushion. I was able to maintain with them a little bit, so I thought when he got to traffic I was going to be able to do something with them. We could gain on them. We’re happy to bring this car home in second. Maybe we will have something for them tomorrow night.”

Erb, who was looking for his fifth series win of the season rounded out the podium in third. “We were just fortunate when the 49 [Davenport] and the 22 [Satterlee] had their misfortunes, when they had their flats. I definitely didn’t want to be on the bottom on the restart. I knew Jimmy probably did. I was able to get by him on the first one. I didn’t want to see that last caution. All-in-all it was good. I am historically not very good here, so we are just getting better.”

The winner’s Donald and Gena Bradsher Paylor Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Bilstein Shocks, New Point Lighting and Design, D&E Marine, Racing for Heroes, and The Aesthetic Haus.

Completing the top ten were Earl Pearson Jr., Michael Norris, Spencer Hughes, Ross Robinson, and Trever Feathers.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Rumble by the River – Night 2

Friday, August 27th, 2021

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 18.616 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 18.727 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[4]; 3. 76H-Andy Haus[2]; 4. 72C-Jason Covert[5]; 5. 2T-Kyle Lee[3]; 6. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[7]; 7. 2J-Jeff Rine[6]; 8. 66C-Matt Cosner[8]; 9. 157-Mike Marlar[10]; 10. 32J-Shaun Jones[11]; 11. 93-Pancho Lawler[9]; 12. 15F-Scott Flickinger[12]

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 22F-Chris Ferguson[1]; 2. 2S-Stormy Scott[3]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[5]; 4. 48-Colton Flinner[2]; 5. 11B-Brian Booze[4]; 6. 24Y-Dylan Yoder[8]; 7. 39T-Tim Smith Jr[7]; 8. 1Z-Logan Zarin[10]; 9. 94M-Jason Miller[11]; 10. D19-Dillan Stake[6]; 11. 45-Kyle Hardy[9]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[2]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 4. 40B-Kyle Bronson[4]; 5. 4-Gary Stuhler[6]; 6. 11H-Spencer Hughes[5]; 7. 7R-Ross Robinson[8]; 8. 06-Mike Lupfer[10]; 9. 2D-Dan Stone[11]; 10. 0H-Dale Hollidge[9]; 11. 1ST-Johnny Scott[7]; 12. C33-Chris Casner[12]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 72-Michael Norris[6]; 3. 25-Shane Clanton[3]; 4. 20F-Trever Feathers[4]; 5. 22-Gregg Satterlee[10]; 6. 24D-Michael Brown[2]; 7. 0E-Rick Eckert[7]; 8. 43A-Tyler Bare[5]; 9. 0G-Deshawn Gingerich[11]; 10. 86B-Austin Berry[9]; 11. 22S-Brett Schadel[8]

LINE-X B-Main #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 2. 2T-Kyle Lee[1]; 3. 2J-Jeff Rine[5]; 4. 11B-Brian Booze[2]; 5. 157-Mike Marlar[9]; 6. 66C-Matt Cosner[7]; 7. 24Y-Dylan Yoder[4]; 8. D19-Dillan Stake[12]; 9. 1Z-Logan Zarin[8]; 10. 39T-Tim Smith Jr[6]; 11. 32J-Shaun Jones[11]; 12. 94M-Jason Miller[10]; 13. 93-Pancho Lawler[13]; 14. 15F-Scott Flickinger[15]; 15. (DNS) 45-Kyle Hardy

UNOH B-Main #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 22-Gregg Satterlee[2]; 2. 4-Gary Stuhler[1]; 3. 11H-Spencer Hughes[3]; 4. 24D-Michael Brown[4]; 5. 0E-Rick Eckert[6]; 6. 43A-Tyler Bare[8]; 7. 06-Mike Lupfer[7]; 8. 2D-Dan Stone[9]; 9. 1ST-Johnny Scott[13]; 10. 0H-Dale Hollidge[11]; 11. 22S-Brett Schadel[14]; 12. 86B-Austin Berry[12]; 13. C33-Chris Casner[15]; 14. 0G-Deshawn Gingerich[10]; 15. 7R-Ross Robinson[5]

Rumble by the River Night 2 Feature Finish (40 Laps): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[2]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[4]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[10]; 4. 25-Shane Clanton[12]; 5. 71-Hudson O’Neal[6]; 6. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[17]; 7. 72-Michael Norris[8]; 8. 11H-Spencer Hughes[22]; 9. 7R-Ross Robinson[25]; 10. 20F-Trever Feathers[16]; 11. 48-Colton Flinner[15]; 12. 4-Gary Stuhler[20]; 13. 22F-Chris Ferguson[3]; 14. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 15. 76H-Andy Haus[9]; 16. 40B-Kyle Bronson[14]; 17. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[11]; 18. 66C-Matt Cosner[24]; 19. 22-Gregg Satterlee[18]; 20. 14-Josh Richards[5]; 21. 2S-Stormy Scott[7]; 22. 72C-Jason Covert[13]; 23. 2J-Jeff Rine[21]; 24. 157-Mike Marlar[23]; 25. 2T-Kyle Lee[19]