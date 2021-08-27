Trifecta Motorsports and Kyle Jones Triumph Creek County

Tulsa, OK (08/28/2021) Kyle Jones of Kennedale, TX sits behind the wheel of the Trifecta Motorsports #7U, took advantage of his pole starting position and went on to capture his second victory of the 2021 Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect season at Creek County Speedway.

As the field lines up side-by-side for the 30-lap main event, the outside pole sitter, Noah Harris ran into some mechanical problems which sent him to the work area and the tail of the field. At the drop of the green flag, Jones jumped out to the early lead and went relatively unchallenged en route to picking up the checkered flag at the end of the 30-lap main event. While Jones was out front, veteran driver Jonathan Beason and Trey Gropp battled with each other for the second position, but Beason prevailed. Trey Gropp finished third, Trey Marcham finished fourth and Andrew Felker rounded out the top five.

The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League Presented by Realty Connect will be back in action tonight, August 28th at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City.

Smith Titanium Heat Race 1 Winner – 25K-Taylor Reimer

Saldana Race Products Heat Race 2 Winner – 8K-Jonathan Beason

Keizer Wheels Heat Race 3 Winner – 20H-Noah Harris

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race High Passing Points – 25K-Taylor Reimer

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – 51-Tanner Berryhill

Realty Connect 2nd place bonus – 8K-Jonathan Beason

Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League Feature Event Winner: 7U-Kyle Jones

Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League Feature Event Results (30-Laps): 1. 7U-Kyles Jones 2. 8K-Jonathan Beason 3. 00-Trey Gropp 4. 32-Trey Marcham 5. 11A-Andrew Felker 6. 47K-Kevin Brewer 7. 7-Shannon McQueen 8. 20H-Noah Harris 9. 25K-Taylor Reimer 10. 51-Tanner Berryhill 11. 21K-Emilio Hoover 12. 44-Branigan Roark 13. 7X-Michelle Decker 14. 00A-Ava Gropp 15. 10-Stefan Sidur 16. 70-Cade Cowles 17. 22-Cutris Jones 18. 97-Matt Moore 19. 7W-Brendon Wiseley 20. 444-Kameron Key

