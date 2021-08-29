Central Missouri Speedway Victories go to Martin, Frazon, Edde, and Reiff!

Central Missouri SpeedwayAugust 28, 2021

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The end of the 2021 race season is in site at Central Missouri Speedway as the final “track” points night of racing took place on a hot summer night.

Along for the program were 12 A-Mods, 14 POWRi Super Stocks, 20 B-Mods, and 17 Pure Stocks for a total of 63 cars. Drivers competed in seven preliminary heat races with the tops in passing points earned setting the starting grids for the night’s four main events.

Pure Stocks: (17 Cars):

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 24-Jimmie Workman[1]; 2. 3B-Darrin Christy[4]; 3. 87M-Mallory Stiffler[5]; 4. 2E-Steve Evans[9]; 5. 17C-Brian Cox[6]; 6. 38-Bobby Russell[7]; 7. 21-Joey Harper[8]; 8. 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[3]; 9. 5C-Charles Norman[2]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[1]; 2. 3J-Jerett Evans[3]; 3. 89-Jonathan Evans[5]; 4. 427-Jeff Hardy[6]; 5. 4D-David Doelz[8]; 6. 30K-Cameron Kelly[4]; 7. 1F-Ryan Flamm[2]; 8. 14-Sandy Tanner[7]

Jimmie Workman and Spencer Reiff led the field to green for the 15-lap main event. Action was close in the opening laps with Workman out front. At lap three, yellow flew just as Reiff took command of the race. Another early yellow slowed the field as Reiff continued to lead Workman, Jerett Evans, Mallory Stiffler and David Doelz. The field stayed the same through lap eight until caution flew again back-to-back on the restarts with Reiff comfortably pulling away each restart. Late in the race, Stiffler and Doelz advanced through the field but ran out of time to catch the leaders. In the end, Reiff wrapped up his fifth win of the season, capping off a season championship in the process. Workman was second, followed by Doelz, Stiffler with her best run of the season and Cameron Kelly in fifth.

A-Main – 15 Laps: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[2]; 2. 24-Jimmie Workman[1]; 3. 4D-David Doelz[9]; 4. 87M-Mallory Stiffler[6]; 5. 30K-Cameron Kelly[12]; 6. 21-Joey Harper[13]; 7. 3B-Darrin Christy[3]; 8. 89-Jonathan Evans[7]; 9. 3J-Jerett Evans[4]; 10. 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[15]; 11. 38-Bobby Russell[11]; 12. 14-Sandy Tanner[16]; 13. 427-Jeff Hardy[8]; 14. 5C-Charles Norman[17]; 15. 2E-Steve Evans[5]; 16. (DNF) 1F-Ryan Flamm[14]; 17. (DNF) 17C-Brian Cox[10].

B-Mod Results: (20 Cars):

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 05-Jeremy Lile[4]; 2. 15-Ryan Edde[6]; 3. 94-Jacob Ebert[3]; 4. 26-Devin Wetzel[2]; 5. 10-Johnny McGinnis[7]; 6. 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr[1]; 7. 88L-Joey Lile[5]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 99-Brad Smith[1]; 2. 7B-Terry Schultz[5]; 3. 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[4]; 4. 11-Jeremy Polston[2]; 5. 12JR-Olen Stephens[7]; 6. 61-Sturgis Streeter[3]; 7. 37-Wesley Brown[6]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 10W-Doug Wetzel[1]; 2. 55-Colson Kirk[6]; 3. 12C-Steven Clancy[3]; 4. 9-Don Marrs[4]; 5. 12-Parker Smith[5]; 6. (DNS) 2X-Rick Anderson

Jeremy Lile and Ryan Edde led the B-Mod field to the initial green flag for the 20-lap feature event.

A-Main – 20 Laps: 1. 15-Ryan Edde[2]; 2. 55-Colson Kirk[3]; 3. 7B-Terry Schultz[4]; 4. 99-Brad Smith[5]; 5. 05-Jeremy Lile[1]; 6. 12C-Steven Clancy[9]; 7. 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[7]; 8. 11-Jeremy Polston[11]; 9. 61-Sturgis Streeter[17]; 10. 12JR-Olen Stephens[14]; 11. 9-Don Marrs[12]; 12. 10-Johnny McGinnis[13]; 13. 12-Parker Smith[15]; 14. 26-Devin Wetzel[10]; 15. 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr[16]; 16. (DNF) 94-Jacob Ebert[8]; 17. (DNF) 10W-Doug Wetzel[6]; 18. (DNF) 88L-Joey Lile[18]; 19. (DNS) 37-Wesley Brown; 20. (DNS) 2X-Rick Anderson

Jeremy Lile and Ryan Edde collected front row honors through their strong heat race performances as the field went green for 20 laps. Edde immediately began to distance himself from the fields ahead of Lile, Terry Schultz, Colson Kirk, and Brad Smith. At lap eight, Schultz moved to second on the high side with Kirk moving to third down low. Yellow flew on lap nine, bunching the field as Schultz was able to stay close to Edde up front with Lile, Kirk, and Smith still racing hard for a spot in the top five. When the lap 15 mark rolled around, Schultz was pressuring Edde for the lead as the two distanced themselves from the pack. Late in the race, championship contender Jacob Ebert exited the race, dashing his hopes to secure another title. After one final restart, Edde was able to keep his machine in front of a close battle with Kirk and Schultz and collect his first-ever CMS victory. Kirk secured his best CMS run of the year in the runner-up spot. By virtue of his third place run and Ebert’s demise, Schultz wrapped up his first-ever B-Mod title and kept his name in the contender’s list for a NASCAR title in the process. The title is Schultz’s sixth overall at the track since 1994. Smith improved to fourth at the finish with Lile closing out the top five.

POWRi Super Stock Results: (14 Cars):

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 14-Larry Ferris[2]; 2. 04-Cody Frazon[4]; 3. 67-Devin Irvin[6]; 4. 007-Jimmy Myers[5]; 5. 9S-Devin Stock[1]; 6. (DNF) 97K-Brian Johnson[3]; 7. (DNF) 04B-Blaine Ewing[7]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 10-Marc Carter[4]; 2. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[7]; 3. 77DD-Danny McKenzie[3]; 4. G1-Nick Gibson[5]; 5. 03B-Chris Brockway[1]; 6. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[6]; 7. (DNF) 3P-Tyler Perryman[2]

Marc Carter and Ted Welschmeyer earned top starting honors for the 20-lap POWRi main event.

A-Main – 20 Laps: 1. 04-Cody Frazon[4]; 2. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[2]; 3. G1-Nick Gibson[8]; 4. 10-Marc Carter[1]; 5. 67-Devin Irvin[5]; 6. 03B-Chris Brockway[10]; 7. 04B-Blaine Ewing[13]; 8. 14-Larry Ferris[3]; 9. 77DD-Danny McKenzie[6]; 10. 007-Jimmy Myers[7]; 11. 3P-Tyler Perryman[14]; 12. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[12]; 13. (DNF) 97K-Brian Johnson[11]; 14. (DNF) 9S-Devin Stock[9]

Marc Carter and Ted Welschmeyer took the initial green flag for 20 laps of Super Stock action. Welschmeyer took the early lead over Carter and Cody Frazon through a pair of early race cautions and restarts. Once past the lap-five marker drivers found a rhythm and the racing was fast and furious from this point on. Frazon and Nick Gibson, who started eighth on the field had a spirited battle inside the top five by the halfway point behind Welschmeyer and Frazon. Just before halfway, Frazon made his move and grabbed the lead and never letting go all the way through the checkers to claim his fourth victory of the season and first-ever CMS Super Stock championship. Welschmeyer finished a strong second with Gibson prevailing in the battle with Carter for third, Carter was fourth and Devin Irvin fifth.

A-Mods: (12 Cars):

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 22H-Dustin Hodges[3]; 2. 75-Gunner Martin[4]; 3. 68-Dean Wille[2]; 4. 17-Rod Cordon[5]; 5. (DNF) 7-Anthony Tanner[6]; 6. (DNS) 82-David Wood

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 22B-Rick Beebe[1]; 2. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[4]; 3. 29-Dennis Elliott[3]; 4. 30-Dalton Kirk[5]; 5. 3J-Lewis Jackson[6]; 6. 88-Jimmy Dowell[2]

Dustin Hodges and Rick Beebe began the 25-lap main event on row one for the A-Mod main event.

A-Main – 25 Laps: 1. 75-Gunner Martin[3]; 2. 29-Dennis Elliott[6]; 3. 68-Dean Wille[5]; 4. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[4]; 5. 30-Dalton Kirk[8]; 6. 22H-Dustin Hodges[1]; 7. 17-Rod Cordon[7]; 8. 3J-Lewis Jackson[9]; 9. 7-Anthony Tanner[10]; 10. 88-Jimmy Dowell[11]; 11. 22B-Rick Beebe[2]; 12. 82-David Wood[12].

Dustin Hodges and Rick Beebe were the original front-row starters for the 25-lap A-Mod main, but after two failed attempts at starting the race, both drivers were forced to the back of the field. Gunner Martin and Kameron Grindstaff then reported to the front row with Martin setting sail at the drop of the green flag, leaving Grindstaff to battle with Dean Wille and Dennis Elliott. By lap eight, Martin had built a significant lead over the trio battling for second. Elliott, who started sixth, and Martin’s closest competition for the championship, then began to close in on Martin up front just past the halfway point. Lap-after-lap Elliott searched for a way to gain ground, but Martin stood fast through lapped traffic and kept his car out front. Meanwhile, Wille, Grindstaff, and Dalton Kirk looked strong inside the top five. At the same time, a determined Hodges charged through the field, turning many of the race’s fastest laps in the process, as he ultimately recovered to an incredible comeback finish of sixth. Up front, Martin kept his machine out front as he once again took the checkers, his eighth of the season, which secured the championship. Elliott finished second both in the race and season championship in his strongest-ever CMS season. Wille stayed strong in third with Grindstaff and Kirk securing spots in the top five.

Up next, our final weekend of racing on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, and Sunday, (see details below), Guest Class POWRi Lightning Sprints. NASCAR and Track Points Awarded for A-Mods, Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks. NASCAR Licensed Pit Passes $35, All Others $40, Regardless of Age.

Special Event Pricing is in effect this Saturday with $20 Adult General Admission – $15 Active Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74. $6 Kids Ages 6 to 12, Kids 5 and Under Free in Grandstands. Seniors 75 and Up, Individuals Confined to Wheelchair Free in Grandstands. NASCAR Licensed Pit Passes are $35, All Others $40 regardless of Age. Pits open 4:30, Grandstands 5, Pill Draw Cutoff 6:15, Pit Meeting 6:30, Hot Laps, Racing following Hot Laps.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Sign up for our email groups by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

2021 CMS Business Partners: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, Joslin Jewelry, Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, KMZU The Farm, Miller Lite, Heartland Waste, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, OK Wheel Alignment, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, B&D Transmission, Brooks Automotive LLC, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, and Elite Auto Care.

Remaining Events:

Saturday, September 4th – Race #22 – (Saturday) Labor Day Weekend Night 1 – $3,000-to-Win B-Mods, plus regular purse, and race formats for A-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, and Pure Stocks. Guest Class POWRi Lightning Sprints.

Saturday, September 4th – End of Year Celebration and Top 10 “Track Points” finishers in each weekly racing division will be honored at the post-race Hog Roast at Pub 13. Free Hog roast, keg of beer, and sides, while supplies last.

September 5th – Race #23 – (Sunday) Labor Day Weekend Night 2 – $3,000-to-Win A-Mods, plus regular purse, and race formats for B-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, and Pure Stocks. Guest class POWRi Lightning Sprints.