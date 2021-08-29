Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/21

Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|37
|4
|
9
|Rob Bauman Sr(r) (30SR)
Fairview, Il.
|36
|5
|
10
|Randy Billingsley Jr (29)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
11
|Bill Shoemaker (171)
Normal, Il.
|34
|7
|
12
|Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
4
|Chris Archdale (369)
Brimfield, Il.
|32
|9
|
7
|Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
|31
|10
|
3
|Dakota Traver (47)
Hanna City, Il.
|30
|11
|
6
|Robbie Bauman (30JR)
Fairview, Il.
|29
|12
|
8
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|28
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|James Womeldorff (22w)
Pekin, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
7
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
9
|Mike Foster (28F)
Pekin, Il.
|35
|6
|
2
|Brent Terry (39)
East Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
1
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|33
|8
|
11
|Codie Proehl (11P)
Moline, Il.
|32
|9
|
10
|Leland Nimrick(r) (91)
|31
|10
|
8
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
5
|Nicholas Proehl (101)
Moline, Il.
|29
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Gavin Parmele (75)
|40
|2
|
1
|Ariyonnah Kalb (34)
|38
|3
|
3
|Blake Crebo (24)
|37
|4
|
7
|Lucas Boulton (X-baby)
|36
|5
|
8
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|35
|6
|
6
|Brooke Wagner (12B)
|34
|7
|
5
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|33
|8
|
4
|Kaylynn Eskew (4KK)
|32
Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Greg Cantrell (01JR)
Dekalb, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Zack Kuhel (2K)
South Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
7
|Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
1
|Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|35
|6
|
9
|Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.
|34
|7
|
2
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|33
|8
|
3
|Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|32
|9
|
8
|Jerry Aukland (27)
Streator, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Shane Allen (16)
Washington, Il.
|30
|DNS
|
11
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|0
Mod Lites A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Michael Zemo (Z)
Davenport, Ia.
|40
|2
|
2
|Jon Padilla (11P)
Silvis, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Brandon Freeburg (171)
East Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Michael Dominguez (5)
Lone Tree, Ia.
|36
|5
|
5
|Brittani Dominguez (00B)
Lonetree, Ia.
|35
|6
|
6
|Tiffani Dominguez (21)
Lonetree, Ia.
|34
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Bill Kettering Jr (25K)
Glassford, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Arlyn Ray(r) (69)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|DNS
|
6
|Shawn Scripter (10S)
Manteno, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
8
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
9
|Degan Dozard (17D)
Bartonville, Il.
|0
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.
|38
|3
|
7
|Matthew Weibel(r) (127)
Streator, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Richard Reed (53)
Metamora, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Seth Studnicka (5)
Chillicote, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Rylie Thomas (7)
Streator, Il.
|34
|7
|
4
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|33
|8
|
2
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|32