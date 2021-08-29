HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway Results - 8/28/21

Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/21

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.		 40
2
5
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
2
 Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 37
4
9
 Rob Bauman Sr(r) (30SR)
Fairview, Il.		 36
5
10
 Randy Billingsley Jr (29)
Bartonville, Il.		 35
6
11
 Bill Shoemaker (171)
Normal, Il.		 34
7
12
 Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.		 33
8
4
 Chris Archdale (369)
Brimfield, Il.		 32
9
7
 Caleb Siegel(r) (3R) 31
10
3
 Dakota Traver (47)
Hanna City, Il.		 30
11
6
 Robbie Bauman (30JR)
Fairview, Il.		 29
12
8
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 28

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 James Womeldorff (22w)
Pekin, Il.		 40
2
4
 Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
7
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
6
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
9
 Mike Foster (28F)
Pekin, Il.		 35
6
2
 Brent Terry (39)
East Peoria, Il.		 34
7
1
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 33
8
11
 Codie Proehl (11P)
Moline, Il.		 32
9
10
 Leland Nimrick(r) (91) 31
10
8
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
5
 Nicholas Proehl (101)
Moline, Il.		 29

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Gavin Parmele (75) 40
2
1
 Ariyonnah Kalb (34) 38
3
3
 Blake Crebo (24) 37
4
7
 Lucas Boulton (X-baby) 36
5
8
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 35
6
6
 Brooke Wagner (12B) 34
7
5
 Kendyl Faw (89) 33
8
4
 Kaylynn Eskew (4KK) 32

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Greg Cantrell (01JR)
Dekalb, Il.		 40
2
6
 Zack Kuhel (2K)
South Pekin, Il.		 38
3
7
 Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
1
 Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.		 36
5
5
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 35
6
9
 Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.		 34
7
2
 Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.		 33
8
3
 Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 32
9
8
 Jerry Aukland (27)
Streator, Il.		 31
10
10
 Shane Allen (16)
Washington, Il.		 30
DNS
11
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Michael Zemo (Z)
Davenport, Ia.		 40
2
2
 Jon Padilla (11P)
Silvis, Il.		 38
3
3
 Brandon Freeburg (171)
East Peoria, Il.		 37
4
4
 Michael Dominguez (5)
Lone Tree, Ia.		 36
5
5
 Brittani Dominguez (00B)
Lonetree, Ia.		 35
6
6
 Tiffani Dominguez (21)
Lonetree, Ia.		 34

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.		 40
2
2
 Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.		 38
3
3
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
4
 Bill Kettering Jr (25K)
Glassford, Il.		 36
5
7
 Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.		 35
6
5
 Arlyn Ray(r) (69)
Peoria, Il.		 34
DNS
6
 Shawn Scripter (10S)
Manteno, Il.		 0
DNS
8
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 0
DNS
9
 Degan Dozard (17D)
Bartonville, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 40
2
3
 Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.		 38
3
7
 Matthew Weibel(r) (127)
Streator, Il.		 37
4
5
 Richard Reed (53)
Metamora, Il.		 36
5
6
 Seth Studnicka (5)
Chillicote, Il.		 35
6
8
 Rylie Thomas (7)
Streator, Il.		 34
7
4
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 33
8
2
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 32
