Fayette County Speedway featuring AMS Modifieds, Late Models on Sunday, September 5th!

Fayette County Speedway will feature a special show on Sunday, September 5, 2021. This show will feature the following classes:A-Mods (American Modified Series event) – $5,000 to winLate Models – $2,000 to winB-Mods – $750 to winHornets – $300 to winStreet Stocks – $300 to winTeam Cars – $200 to win

Gates open at 3:00 p.m. | Hot Laps at 6:00 p.m. | The program will begin following Hot Laps

Pit Passes: $40 Ages 13 and up | $20 Ages 12 and under (with paid adult and signed waiver)

Grandstand Admission: $25 Ages 13 and up | $10 Ages 7-12 (with paid adult) | Ages 6 & under FREE (with paid adult)

Printable Flyer ->FCS Labor Day Weekend 2021

We look forward to seeing you Labor Day Weekend at Fayette County Speedway!!