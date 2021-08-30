Fayette County Speedway featuring AMS Modifieds, Late Models on Sunday, September 5th!

Fayette County Speedway will feature a special show on Sunday, September 5, 2021. This show will feature the following classes:
A-Mods (American Modified Series event) – $5,000 to win
Late Models – $2,000 to win
B-Mods – $750 to win
Hornets – $300 to win
Street Stocks – $300 to win
Team Cars – $200 to win
A-Mods (American Modified Series event) – $5,000 to win
Late Models – $2,000 to win
B-Mods – $750 to win
Hornets – $300 to win
Street Stocks – $300 to win
Team Cars – $200 to win
Gates open at 3:00 p.m. | Hot Laps at 6:00 p.m. | The program will begin following Hot Laps
Pit Passes: $40 Ages 13 and up | $20 Ages 12 and under (with paid adult and signed waiver)
Grandstand Admission: $25 Ages 13 and up | $10 Ages 7-12 (with paid adult) | Ages 6 & under FREE (with paid adult)
Printable Flyer ->FCS Labor Day Weekend 2021
We look forward to seeing you Labor Day Weekend at Fayette County Speedway!!