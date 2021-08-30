Fayette County Speedway featuring AMS Modifieds, Late Models on Sunday, September 5th!

HomeIllinoisFayette County SpeedwayFayette County Speedway featuring AMS Modifieds, Late Models on Sunday, September 5th!

Fayette County SpeedwayFayette County Speedway will feature a special show on Sunday, September 5, 2021. This show will feature the following classes:
A-Mods (American Modified Series event) – $5,000 to win
Late Models – $2,000 to win
B-Mods – $750 to win
Hornets – $300 to win
Street Stocks – $300 to win
Team Cars – $200 to win

Gates open at 3:00 p.m. | Hot Laps at 6:00 p.m. | The program will begin following Hot Laps

Pit Passes: $40 Ages 13 and up | $20 Ages 12 and under (with paid adult and signed waiver)

Grandstand Admission: $25 Ages 13 and up | $10 Ages 7-12 (with paid adult) | Ages 6 & under FREE (with paid adult)

Printable Flyer ->FCS Labor Day Weekend 2021

We look forward to seeing you Labor Day Weekend at Fayette County Speedway!!

