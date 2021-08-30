Southeast Tripleheader on tap for World of Outlaws

Sheppard, Madden, Briggs, and more prepare for three races in three states

GAFFNEY, SC – August 30, 2021 – For the first time since April, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models return to the Southeast for three nights of jam-packed racing action in three different states.

The weekend kicks off Thursday, Sept. 2, at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC, for the rescheduled Rock Gault Memorial. The 60-lap Feature, paying $40,000-to-win, is the highest paying event in the track’s history.

The Series moves South on Friday, Sept. 3, for a visit to Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, GA—the only trip to the Peach State in 2021. The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet will battle for $10,000 in a 40-lap event.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, the Southeastern swing finishes off with a stop at Volunteer Speedway, in Bulls Gap, TN, for another 40-lap Feature paying $10,000-to-win.

Here are some of the storylines to keep an eye on this weekend:

Home Field Advantage: No one is more excited for the Series’ return to the Southeast than Chris Madden. The Gray Court, SC driver has 27 victories at Cherokee Speedway, including a win earlier this year during a Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series event.

“Smokey” has also had success at the other two tracks the Series will visit this weekend, winning at Lavonia in 2019, and Volunteer in 2017. Madden already has a victory in the Volunteer State this season. He won the “Tennessee Tip-off at Smoky Mountain Speedway in March.

He’s currently second in the World of Outlaws points standings on the strength of four wins, 22 top fives, and 33 top-10s.

Two wins Away: All eyes are on the Rocket1 Racing team as Brandon Sheppard moves closer to obtaining a piece of World of Outlaws history. After winning last weekend at Davenport Speedway, the New Berlin, IL driver is two victories away from tying Josh Richards for the most all-time (78).

Sheppard and his team have hit a stride over the past few weeks, finding Victory Lane three times in the last seven races.

The “Rocket Shepp” won at Cherokee earlier this season and has a win at both Lavonia and Volunteer.

Sheppard currently leads the Series standings—178 points ahead of Chris Madden. If he can hold on to that advantage, he’ll win his fourth Series title, also tying Richards for most all-time.

Here Come the Heavy Hitters: When a $40,000 prize is on the line, you can expect some of the top names in Late Model racing to fight for it.

Many drivers who already have World of Outlaws wins in 2021 are expected to attend Thursday’s event at Cherokee, including Brandon Overton. “Big Sexy” is having the best season of his career, winning 21 times, including both “Dirt Late Model Dreams” and the Firecracker 100.

Overton has two Series wins at Cherokee and won last year’s event at Lavonia.

Another name to keep an eye on Thursday is Jonathan Davenport. This season, the Blairsville, GA campaigner already found success in big money races with the World of Outlaws, winning the $50,000 prize at the USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway.

Those two, along with 2014 Series champion Tim McCreadie hope to cash in on the chance at taking home big money.

Boom is Rolling: Boom Briggs has some momentum entering Thursday’s Rock Gault Memorial. The Bear Lake, PA driver has two top-fives in his last four races, including a third last Saturday at Davenport Speedway—his best finish of 2021.

Boom is having his best World of Outlaws season to date, scoring three top-fives and 10 top-10s this season. If he continues to trend in that direction, his first career World of Outlaws victory may not be far behind.

WHEN AND WHERE

Sept. 2- Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC

Sept. 3- Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, GA

Sept. 4- Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, TN

ABOUT THE TRACKS

Cherokee Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval

Lavonia Speedway is a 3/8-mile semi-banked oval

Volunteer Speedway is a 4/10-mile High-banked paperclip

Previous Cherokee Speedway Winners

2021- Jimmy Owens/Brandon Sheppard on Mar. 26

2020 – Brandon Overton on Oct. 2

2019 – Ross Bailes on May 3; Brandon Overton on October 4

2018 – Mike Marlar on May 4

2017 – Shane Clanton on May 5

Previous Lavonia Speedway Winners

2020- Brandon Overton on Sept. 4

2019 – Chris Madden on Oct. 3

2018 – Brandon Sheppard on May 3

2014 – Darrell Lanigan on May 3

Previous Volunteer Speedway Winners

2020 – Brandon Sheppard on June 19; Zack Mitchell on June 20

2018 – Jimmy Owens on June 2

2008 – Shane Clanton on Aug. 21; Jimmy Owens on Aug. 20

2007 – Steve Francis on Oct. 13; Chris Madden on Aug. 23

2004 – Brian Birkhofer on March 27

ONLINE

Cherokee Speedway- http://cherokeespeedwaysc.com

Lavonia Speedway- https://www.lavoniaspeedway.net

Volunteer Speedwat- http://volunteerspeedway.com

TRACK RECORDS

Cherokee Speedway- 14.658 set by Ross Bailes on Jan. 20, 2020

Lavonia Speedway- 14.990 set by Zack Mitchell

Volunteer Speedway- 11.860 set by Vic Hill on May 29, 2017

Feature Winners: (20 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-7 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-4 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-3

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Ashton Winger, Senoia, GA-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Rochester Mills, PA-1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (53 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-19 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-16 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-9 Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-8 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-7

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-8 Rick Eckert, York, PA-6

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-6 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-4

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-4

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-4

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-4

Max Blair, Titusville, PA-4

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH- 4 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-3

Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-3

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-3

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL- 3

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-3 Ross Bailes, Clover, SC- 2

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-2

Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA-2

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-2

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2

Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-2

Ashton Winger, Senoia, GA-2

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-2

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-2

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2 Dale Mcdowell, Chickamauga, GA- 1

Darell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Parker Martin, Milledgeville, GA-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Kevin Weaver, Gibson City, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Chris Hackett, Erie, PA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Wyatt Scott, Garland, PA-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (42 drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-4

Dennis Erb, Jr., Carpentersville, IL-4

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-4 Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-3

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-3

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-3 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Chad Simpson, Mount Vernon, IA-2

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-2 Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE- 1

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA- 1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA- 1

Stacy Boles, Clinton, TN-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Tyler Bare, Rockbridge Baths, VA-1

Trevor Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Greg Oakes, Franklinville, NY-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Mike Benedum, Salem, WV-1

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Chad Mahder, Eau Claire, WI-1

Cole Schill, West Fargo, ND-1

James Giossi, New Richmond, WI-1

Kevin Eder, Ashland, WI-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Lukas Postl, Shawano, WI-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Chad McClellan, Stoystown, PA-1

Dutch Davies, Warren, PA-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

PODIUM FINISHES (44 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-21 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-12 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-7 Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL- 6

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-6 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-5

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA – 5

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 5

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5 Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-4 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 3

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-3 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN – 2

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-2

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2

Ashton Winger, Senoia, GA-2

Max Blair, Titusville, PA-2

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-2

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-2 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN – 1

Ricky Thornton, Jr., Chandler, AZ – 1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-1

Scott James, Bright, IN-1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Gregg Satterlee, Rochester Mills, PA-1

Kyle Hardy, Stephens City, VA-1

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

HARD CHARGER (25 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB – 5 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 3

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 3 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-2

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2

Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE-2 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jason Jameson, Lawrenceburg, IN-1

Logan Martin, West Plains, MO-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Rochester Mills, PA-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Pat Doar, New Richmond, WI-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Ron Berna, Green Bay, WI-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Max McLaughlin, Mooresville, NC-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME Award (20 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-6 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-5 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL – 2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH – 1

Donald McIntosh, Dawsonville, GA- 1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Billy Moyer, Batesville, AR-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Dave Hess, Waterford, PA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Bryan Bernheisel, Lebanon, PA-1

Matt Lux, Franklin, PA-1

2021 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 14 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Bronson (1)

2. Saturday, Jan. 16 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (2)

4. Thursday, Feb. 11 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)

5. Friday, Feb. 12 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Overton (1)

6. Saturday, March 6/ Smoky Mountain Speedway/ Maryville, TN/ Chris Madden (1).

7. Friday, March 26 / Cherokee Speedway / Gaffney, SC / Jimmy Owens/Brandon Sheppard

8.Friday, April 2/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/ Mike Spatola(1)

9. Saturday, April 3/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce(1)

10. Friday, April 9/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Josh Richards(1)

11. Sunday, April 11/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Devin Moran(2)

12. Friday, April 23/Richmond Raceway, Richmond, KY/Tim McCreadie(1)

13. Friday, April 30/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Cade Dillard(1)/Shannon Babb(1)

14. Saturday, May 1/Boone Speedway, Boone IA/Bobby Pierce(2)

15.Friday, May 7/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard(1)

16.Saturday, May 8/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Chris Madden(2)

17. Friday, May 21/ Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden(3)

18. Saturday, May 22/Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA/Chris Madden (4)

19. Friday, June 4/Circle City Raceway, Indianapolis, IN/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

20. Saturday, June 5/Plymouth Raceway, Plymouth, IN/Rick Eckert (1)

21. Thursday, June 17/Stateline Speedway, Busti, NY/Dave Hess(1)

22. Thursday, June 24/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Sheppard(2)

23. Friday, June 25/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Overton(2)

24. Saturday, June 26/Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA/Brandon Overton(3)

25. Friday, July 9/Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, MN/Frank Heckenast Jr. (1)

26. Saturday, July 10/Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, MN/Dennis Erb Jr.(2)

27. Tuesday July 13/Gondik Law Speedway, Superior, WI/Brandon Sheppard (3)

28. Friday, July 16/River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, ND/Dennis Erb Jr. (3)

29. Saturday, July 17/I-94 Sure Step Speedway, Fergus Falls, MN/Frank Heckenast Jr. (2)

30. Sunday, July 18/Red Cedar Speedway, Menomonie, WI/Brandon Sheppard (4)

31. Saturday, July 31/Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, IL/Kyle Larson(1)

32. Tuesday, August 3/Outagamie Speedway, Seymour, WI/Cade Dillard (2)

33. Friday, August 6/ Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Ashton Winger (1)

34. Saturday, August 7/ Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Jonathan Davenport (1)

35. Thursday, August 19/Orange County Fair Speedway, Middletown, NY/Brandon Sheppard (5)

36. Friday, August 20/Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA/Gregg Satterlee(1)

37. Saturday, August 21/Sharon Speedway, Hartford, OH/Kyle Larson(2)

38. Sunday, August 22/ Eriez Speedway, Erie, PA/Brandon Sheppard(6)

39. Thursday, August 26/Davenport Speedway, Davenport, IA/Devin Moran(3)

40. Friday, August 27/Davenport Speedway, Davenport, IA/Brandon Sheppard (7)

41. Saturday, August 28/Davenport Speedway, Davenport, IA/Devin Moran(4)