Tire Shortages Force G0-50 at I-80 Speedway Cancelation

– Due to the current tire shortages, officials believe it in the best interests of I-80 Speedway and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, to cancel the September 15th GO-50. We look forward to returning to I-80 Speedway in 2022.

Teams will now make Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, IA their first and final stop for the weekend, to compete in the 17th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals on September 16th – 18th. Pre-registration for this event is open at: https://www.knoxvilleraceway.com/Documents.aspx