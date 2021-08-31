MLRA Late Models return to Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday for Ron Jenkins Memorial

WHEATLAND, MO. (Aug. 31, 2021) – The final big Late Model racing program of the season at Lucas Oil Speedway is set for Saturday night as the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models return for the 2nd annual Ron Jenkins Memorial.

Winner of the 40-lap Late Model feature will earn $6,000, which includes a $1,000 bonus from Mary Jenkins in memory of her late husband Ron Jenkins, builder of the original Wheatland Raceway. Mary Jenkins also is awarding a $500 Fast Time Qualifier bonus.

“This is the final chance to come out and see the Late Models in 2021 and fans also can make it a full day of racing if they want to take in the Diamond Drag Boat Nationals,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

The 11th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals will be held next door on Lake Lucas, Friday through Sunday with action scheduled to fire up at 9 a.m. each day. Those purchasing drag boat tickets on Saturday, or multi-day tickets to the drag boat event, will be admitted free to the dirt-track program.

Included on the dirt track will be full programs for the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars, paying each 25-lap feature winner $750. While regular-season points are finalized in those divisions, drivers will continue to collect USRA national points.

The Lucas Oil MLRA Series finds Tony Jackson Jr. of Lebanon holding a 220-point lead in the championship chase over Garrett Alberson of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Jackson has four feature wins and 10 top-five finishes this season on the MLRA circuit.

The MLRA weekend will begin on Friday night at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for the $3,000-to-win Clyde Ellis Memorial. For the complete MLRA schedule, point standings and archived stories, please visit MLRAracing.com.

Gates at Lucas Oil Speedway dirt track for the Ron Jenkins Memorial open at 4 p.m. Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Lucas Oil MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial admission:

Adults (16 and over) $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $17

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass (2 adults and up to 3 kids) – $50

Pit pass – $40

*Admission free with 3-day drag boat, 2-day drag boat or Saturday drag boat ticket

On Lake Lucas: Sanctioned by the Kentucky Drag Boat Association, the Diamond Drag Boat Nationals will have a $40,000 purse as the television cameras will be rolling to catch the action for future airing on MAVTV Motorsports Network, CBS Sports and the CBS Sports Network.

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton reminds drag boat racers and fans that a revised pricing package is available for the lakeside RV and camping spots adjacent to Lake Lucas. They must be purchased in advance by contacting Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984.

For the three-day show, the Lakeside RV Package is $250. It includes a 20 by 45 foot space, one vehicle pass and one golf cart pass. Campers can deduct $50 per package if they do not need a vehicle pass and another $50 if a golf cart pass is not necessary.

In addition to the drag boat racing on Friday, the Steve Moeller Band will play from 8 p.m. until midnight at the beer tent on the Lake Lucas drag boat midway. Fans are invited to attend.

For more information on the Kentucky Drag Boat Association, please visit KDBA.net.

11th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals

Friday tentative schedule:

7 a.m. – Registration opens

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Round 1 Sportsman qualifying

10:30 a.m. – Round 1 Pro qualifying

12:30 p.m. – Round 2 Sportsman qualifying

2 p.m. – Round 2 Pro qualifying

Friday drag boat admission:

Three-day general admission/pit pass combo – $60

Senior/Military three-day general admission/pit pass combo – $54

Youth (ages 6-15) three-day general admission/pit pass combo – $30

Ages 6 and over general admission/pit pass combo – $10

Kids 5-and-under – FREE

Saturday tentative schedule:

7 a.m. – Registration opens

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Round 1 Sportsman qualifying

10:30 a.m. – Round 1 Pro qualifying

12:30 p.m. – Round 2 Sportsman qualifying

2 p.m. – Round 2 Pro qualifying

Saturday drag boat admission:

Adults (16 and over) general admission/pit pass combo – $25

Seniors (62 and over)/Military general admission/pit pass combo – $22

Youth (6-15) general admission/pit pass combo – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass (2 adults and up to 3 kids ages 6-15 – $60

Adult 2-day general admission/pit pass combo – $50

Seniors/Military 2-day general admission/pit pass combo – $44

Youth (6-15) 2-day general admission/pit pass combo – $20

*All Saturday, 3-day and 2-day tickets include FREE admission to dirt track on Saturday night

Sunday tentative schedule

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Eliminations begin

Sunday drag boat admission

Adults (16 and over) general admission/pit pass combo – $25

Seniors (62 and over)/Military general admission/pit pass combo – $22

Youth (6-15) general admission/pit pass combo – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass (2 adults and up to 3 kids 6-15) – $60

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

