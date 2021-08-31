Super Late Model Performance Ranking “Top 50” August 2021 “The New World Order”

By Mike Ruefer – It’s been Hot and Dry here at home. The racing has even been hotter in August with the conclusion of the World of Outlaws for three days at Davenport Speedway. Except for rain in certain parts of the county that cancelled some events, each and every weekend was jam packed with prestige and big money on the line. In the SLMP ranking world, that all means an opportunity to improve your average finishing rate or blow it up with a DNF. So let’s take a quick snapshot look at the Top Ten.

Johnathan Davenport continues to hold his line and the #1 ranking. Closing in is Brandon Overton who has been chipping away at the margin difference every week. If Overton is going to make a run and pass Davenport, September will be his best chance.

A bad year for Brandon Sheppard is like a great year for just about anyone else. He’s not won to the level of the previous two years but the consistency is still there night after night. The driver that just keeps digging to the front in the ranking is Tim McCreadie. His long coveted Lucas title is in sight.

Next is the tale of two drivers going in different directions. Max Blair has slipped down in the ranking after getting lassoed by the WoO guys and Devin Moran is riding high in the saddle and gaining traction. His wins at Davenport were very impressive.

Tyler Erb is kind of in a funk right now. The Terbo porridge is neither hot nor cold. Bobby Pierce on the other hand had his wins on the Summer Nationals and kept his dad busy replacing right rear quarter panels. These two are fun to watch.

Another hot driver to move back up in the ranking is Hudson O’Neal. His positivity and outlook are contagious while leading him to victories. Last but not least is Gregg Satterlee. He has slipped downward recently but once his beard comes back in for the cooler fall races I think he’ll recover nicely.

That wraps up August and it’s time for September as we hit the home stretch of the racing season. The biggest of the Crown Jewels is The Twin World 100’s. There will be a lot on the line in the ranking with four nights of racing. All month long there are races that will continue to be Must See Streaming TV. Keep in mind DNF’s. Should a leading driver have them it could be the biggest contributing factor towards a fall in their overall average rate and ranking. Run up front or even better win and you’re in position to be #1 at the end of the season.

The current ranking qualifier number for August was 18 features and will now top off at 20 in September and stay there for the rest of the year. Currently 116 drivers have met this threshold. All results are tracked via DirtonDirt. Without them and their attention to detail because they’re the best, I couldn’t do this and have this much fun.

With 1268 drivers currently being tracked since January 1st, here is the SLM Performance Ranking “Top 50” for August. It’s the “Best of the Best” from around the country.

1 Jonathan Davenport

2 Brandon Overton

3 Brandon Sheppard

4 Tim McCreadie

5 Max Blair

6 Devin Moran

7 Tyler Erb

8 Bobby Pierce

9 Hudson O’Neal

10 Gregg Satterlee

11 Tanner English

12 Chris Madden

13 Jimmy Owens

14 Ashton Winger

15 Brian Rickman

16 Donald McIntosh

17 Brian Shirley

18 Jacob Hawkins

19 Ricky Thornton Jr.

20 Dale McDowell

21 Ross Bailes

22 Kyle Bronson

23 Frank Heckenast Jr.

24 Ryan Unzicker

25 Shannon Babb

26 Kyle Beard

27 Devin Gilpin

28 Josh Richards

29 Logan Martin

30 Billy Moyer

31 Zack Dohm

32 Garrett Alberson

33 Mike Marlar

34 Gary Stuhler

35 Chad Thrash

36 Tony Jackson Jr.

37 Jimmy Mars

38 Travis Stemler

39 Josh Rice

40 Jason Feger

41 Jeff Rine

42 Rusty Schlenk

43 Zack Mitchell

44 Spencer Hughes

45 Tyler Bruening

46 Jason Papich

47 Chris Ferguson

48 Darrell Lanigan

49 Mike Spatola

50 Dalton Cook

What is the Super Late Model Performance Ranking? The SLM Performance Ranking has its origins from the A-Team Ranking developed by Sam Holbrooks in 1996 and printed in “Behind the Wheel” and Late Model America.” The SLM Performance Ranking is a national ranking for Open Motor events that pay a minimum $2500 to win. Each driver who makes a feature event will earn a mathematical formula based rate built on performance, competition and durability. The final ranking is based on rate and logic rules that reward racing more. Nothing in the rate, rank or logic is subjective. It’s just all numbers, math and rules. The SLM Performance Ranking isn’t about who is best but who is having the best year. If you think that makes the driver “The Best” that’s ok with me.

Mike Ruefer

Photographer & Writer