Black Diamond Race Cars House Car Team and Earl Pearson Jr. Ending Tenure



Team Will Make Final Starts Together During this Weekend’s LOLMDS Events



SHREVEPORT, La. (09/01/21) – Earl Pearson Jr. will make his final start in the Lucas Oil No. 1 P&W Sales/ Drive4Etch.com/ Clements Racing Engine/ Black Diamond Chassis House Car during this weekend’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) events.

The amicable split comes as Pearson Jr. and the Ronnie and Terri Stuckey owned team look to pursue different endeavors moving forward.

“Earl is and will always be one of my very best friends, and we wish him nothing but the best as he takes his racing career in a different direction. We’ve enjoyed having him pilot our House Car over the past four years, and now we are looking ahead to the future,” Ronnie Stuckey stated. “We are currently working toward some future endeavors for the remainder of the 2021 season, and also are looking to hit some big shows this Fall. Past this year, we are already plotting out our plans for 2022, which will include a run at a national tour as well as many of the crown jewel events.

While the details of who will be driving the Black Diamond House Car in 2022 aren’t finalized yet, Stuckey plans to take advantage of time away for the Lucas Oil Schedule to be closer to home to go racing with his sons.

“Both Clayton and Jarret are making some big gains early in their racing careers, and I haven’t had the opportunity to go to the track with them near as much as I would’ve liked. With us not being on the road with the national tour for the rest of the year, this will give me a great chance to go spend some time at the track with both of them, and that’s got me excited,” Ronnie Stuckey shared. “I was at the track for Jarret’s first win, and I want to make sure I’m there for Clayton’s first one as well. You just can’t put a price tag on the value of that kind of family time in racing.”

As further details are confirmed they will be posted on the team’s cyber home at www.RaceBlackDiamond.com .

Black Diamond Racecars would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Lucas Oil, P&W Sales, Tegeler Wrecker & Crane, DriveEtch.com, Etchberger Trucking, Midwest Sheet Metal, Performance Bodies & Parts, Papich Construction, REMI Realty, Sierra Pacific Materials, Harmon’s Automotive Towing, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Allstar Performance, Hoosier Race Tires, Lone Star Super Gas Sunoco, Five Star Shop Service, Go Lithium, X-Treme Graphics by J-Rod, Moring Motorsports, FSR Racing Products, ASi Racewear, FK Rod Ends, Fast Shafts, QuickCar Racing Products, PRO-FABrication, Quarter Master, Sweet Manufacturing, Blocker Torch Works, TWM Racing Products, Swift Springs, Out-Pace Racing Products, Brown Miller Racing Solutions, Accu-Force Shock Dyno, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Hooker Harness, Butlerbuilt Seats (Chris Ferguson), COMP Cams, Bert Transmission, Clements Racing Engines, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest information Black Diamond Racecars, please visit www.RaceBlackDiamond.com .

Thank You!

Ben Shelton

MSR Mafia Marketing Services

Phone: 901-335-3037