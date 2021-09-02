Dennis Erb, Jr. Nabs Top Ten in Quad Cities 150 Finale; Southeastern Tripleheader Ahead

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The inaugural running of the ‘Quad Cities 150’ took place from August 26-28 and brought the Dennis Erb Racing team to Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa for the three-day World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series show. Things kicked off in the Hawkeye State last weekend with a pair of $10,000 to win throwdowns. Dennis Erb, Jr. ran sixth in his heat race on Thursday evening before winning his B-Main and climbing to finish eleventh in the 40-lap opener. A similar story was then told on Friday night, as Dennis placed sixth in his heat race once again, won his B-Main, and finished twentieth in the 40-lapper.

On Saturday, a whopping $30,000 paycheck was up for grabs in the ‘Quad Cities 150’ grand finale. Dennis ran a strong second in his heat race and later drew the outside of the fourth row for the start of the 70-lap headliner. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then fought hard to stay inside of the top ten and eventually wound up tenth in the final finishing order of the ‘Quad Cities 150’ finale. Dennis still finds himself fourth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the Quad City area. Complete results from each of these three races can be found by logging onto www.woolms.com.

The World of Outlaws Late Model Series will keep the #28 team busy over the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend with three more events in the Southeast. Up first will be a visit to the historic Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina today for the rescheduled ‘Rock Gault Memorial.’ The single-day shootout tonight, September 2 boasts a gargantuan $40,000 top prize in a 60-lap feature at the track deemed as the “Place Your Momma Warned You About.”

Following the big show later tonight at Cherokee Speedway, a pair of $10,000 to win programs will be held for the WOOLMS competitors in the states of Georgia and Tennessee. Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, Georgia will host the national touring series on Friday night, September 3, while the annual running of the ‘Scorcher’ will close out the tripleheader on Saturday evening, September 4 at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. Additional information on each of these races can be accessed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan's Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer's Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

