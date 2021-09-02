Knoxville Raceway Bolsters Late Model Knoxville Nationals Purse to Pay $50,000-to-Win

– Knoxville Raceway has increased the purse for the 17th Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals presented by BRANDT Professional Agriculture to more than $287,000. For the first time, the winner of the 100-lap finale on Saturday, September 18th will earn $50,000, while the runner-up will take home $25,000.

“We may be the Sprint Car Capital of the World, but our Late Model Nationals has grown into a premier event at Knoxville Raceway and deserves a bigger purse,” said John McCoy, Race Director at Knoxville Raceway. “The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series puts on a great show here year-after-year. We enjoy working with the Lucas Oil team to put on a great show and appreciate how well they work with other series to make this a truly special event. This event is a great way for Knoxville Raceway to end its season each year.”

“For over a decade, the Late Model Knoxville Nationals has stood out as one of the most lucrative in Dirt Late Model racing,” said Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director. “As the prestige of the Late Model Knoxville Nationals grows, the stakes continue to rise. A huge thanks to Knoxville Raceway for continuing to invest in what has become one of the most coveted events in Dirt Late Model racing. Lucas Oil Products is proud to have been a partner of Knoxville Raceway since 2005 and we look forward to continuing our great working relationship for years to come.”

The three-day event is Knoxville Raceway’s sole late model event each season. The race dates back to 2004 when Iowa native Brian Birkhofer took home the win in the inaugural Late Model Knoxville Nationals. In 16 events, there have been 12 different winners. Only Jimmy Owens, Mike Marlar, and Scott Bloomquist have recorded multiple wins.

Teams look forward to returning to the famed 1/2-mile black clay oval that sits in the middle of town after the 2020 Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals were postponed until this year due to COVID.

Three-day ticket packages and single-night tickets are available at knoxvilleraceway.com or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431. All three nights will be broadcast on MAVTVPLUS.com. The September 18th finale will also air live on MAVTV Motorsports Network at 9:00 PM CT/10:00 PM ET.

For more information on the September 16th-18th Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals presented by BRANDT Professional Agriculture, visit www.knoxvilleraceway.com, follow @KnoxvilleRaces on Twitter and like the track on Facebook and Instagram.

Previous Late Model Knoxville Nationals Winners:

2019 – Jimmy Owens

2018 – Jimmy Owens

2017 – Mike Marlar

2016 – Mike Marlar

2015 – Jared Landers

2014 – Brian Birkhofer

2013 – Darrell Lanigan

2012 – Steve Francis

2011 – Don O’Neal

2010 – Billy Moyer

2009 – Scott Bloomquist

2008 – Tim McCreadie

2007 – Brady Smith

2006 – Brian Shirley

2005 – Scott Bloomquist

2004 – Brian Birkhofer

Knoxville Late Model Nationals Purse Information:

Thursday-Friday A-Main Purse: 1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400

Saturday A-Main Purse: 1. $50,000, 2. $25,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,750, 5. $7,500, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,500, 8. $6,000, 9. $5,500, 10. $5,000, 11. $4,500, 12. $4,000, 13. $3,500, 14. $3,400, 15. $3,300, 16. $3,200, 17. $3,100, 18. $3,000, 19. $3,000, 20. $3,000, 21. $3,000, 22. $3,000, 23. $2,500, 24. $2,500, 25. $2,500, 26. $2,500, 27. $2,500, 28. $2,500, 29. $2,500, 30. $2,500, 31. $2,500, 32. $2,500

About Knoxville Raceway: Located on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa, Knoxville Raceway is a 1/2-mile dirt track that hosts winged CT525, 360 and 410 sprint car racing nearly every Saturday night from April to September. The “Sprint Car Capital of the World” also hosts the Knoxville Nationals, sprint car racing’s most prestigious event, every August, as well as the Late Model Knoxville Nationals, 360 Knoxville Nationals and Corn Belt Clash featuring non-wing sprint cars. In 2021, Knoxville Raceway also hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Superstar Racing Experience (SRX). Knoxville Raceway is the third-largest outdoor stadium in Iowa with 20,322 seats and 33 suites.