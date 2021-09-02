Tanner English Ready for MARS Triple Shot in Land of Lincoln

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Fresh off completing the grueling DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour, Tanner English and Riggs Motorsports busted out a new XR1 Rocket Chassis on Saturday night, August 28 at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, Kentucky. The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series presided over the annual running of the ‘Harold Hardgrove Memorial’ and a 25 car field converged on the Bluegrass State oval for the single-day throwdown.

Tanner promptly laid down the fastest lap overall during the qualifying session before securing a heat race triumph. After starting the $10,022 to win main event from the pole position and leading the first 36 circuits, Tanner unfortunately knocked part of his spoiler off and faded late in the 50-lap distance to finish fifth at the checkers behind only victor Michael Chilton, Josh Rice, Devin Gilpin, and Dustin Linville. Complete results from the annual ‘Harold Hardgrove Memorial’ can be found by clicking on www.imdirt.net.

The #81e team will jump right back into action later tonight, September 2 in the first of three MARS Racing Series battles in the Land of Lincoln. Tanner will gun for the $5,000 winner’s check tonight at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois. Another $5,000 payday will then be up for grabs at the same 1/4-mile, fairgrounds facility on Friday evening, September 3. The Labor Day tripleheader weekend will then conclude with the $10,000 to win ‘FALS Super Nationals’ on Saturday, September 4 at Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois. You can learn more about each of these shows by accessing www.marsracingseries.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, Multi-Fire Spark Plug Wires, and Waterman Racing Components.

