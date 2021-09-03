McIntosh Motors to Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series Labor Day Showdown Win at Boyd’s Speedway

By Michael DespainRINGGOLD, GEORGIA (September 3, 2021)– The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series would kick off a Labor Day weekend tripleheader of racing action at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, GA on Friday evening with the Labor Day Showdown and Donald McIntosh of Dawsonville, GA would take the lead on lap two of the event and lead the remainder of way to claim a $4,000 payday.The win by the 28-year old McIntosh would be his first of the season with the series and would be his third career Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series victory and come behind the wheel of the Blount Motorsports owned Rocket Chassis powered by a Vic Hill Race Engine and carrying sponsorship from Blount Excavating, Stowers Machinery, Massey Electric, Ole Ben Franklin Motors, Walker’s Truck Contractors, and Arnold’s Trucking.Jason Croft would lead the opening circuit of the event prior to Donald McIntosh taking the lead in turn two on lap two. By lap three, McIntosh would hold the lead over Croft, followed by Sam Seawright, Jensen Ford, and Ray Cook. The front five would remain the same until Cruz Skinner would work past Cook for fifth on lap seven. McIntosh would begin to work slower traffic on lap nine and would be mired in heavy traffic when the first caution of the event waved on lap twelve for Craig Greer, who had slowed on the backchute. The restart would see McIntosh maintain the race lead, with Seawright taking second from Croft and Skinner taking fourth from Ford. Ford would retake the fourth position from Skinner on lap fourteen and Ford would mount a charge on Croft and take third on lap seventeen. McIntosh would be back into traffic once again on lap eighteen, while Skinner would drive past Croft for fourth on lap nineteen. The final caution of the event waved one circuit later when Ray Cook would slow on the frontchute after putting down some fluid and would be done for the night. The restart would again see McIntosh maintain the top spot, while Ford would go to second and Skinner would take third, shuffling Seawright back to fourth, while Heath Hindman would now be fifth. Seawright would take third away from Skinner on lap twenty-one and would continue to charge and take second from Ford on lap twenty-three. McIntosh would again motor away from the field, while Croft would make his way back into the top five, takin fifth from Hindman on lap twenty-six. McIntosh would again be back to lapping slower traffic by lap twenty-eight and his machine would be extremely maneuverable in traffic and he would maintain a comfortable lead. Ford and Skinner would battle for third at this point and Skinner would take third from Ford on lap thirty-eight. McIntosh would take the checkered flag first by 5.350 seconds over Seawright, with Skinner finishing third, while Ford and Croft completed the top five. The next events for the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series will be Saturday September 4 at Mountain View Raceway in Spring City, TN for $4,000 to win (first-ever Super Late Model event at the track) and Sunday September 5 at Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, TN for the 13th Annual Buddy Rogers Memorial, paying $10,044 to win.For more information about the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series, please contact Chris Tilley at (828) 361-5981 or visit the tour's webpage at www.IMDIRT.net or visit the tour page Iron-Man Racing Series on Facebook and Iron-Man Series (@CTPROMOTE) on Twitter. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.Official Summary of ResultsFeature Results for Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series Labor Day Showdown at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, GA on Friday September 3, 20211. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga.2. Sam Seawright-Fort Payne, Ala.3. Cruz Skinner-Oxford, Ala.4. Jensen Ford-Johnson City, Tenn.5. Jason Croft-Woodstock, Ga.6. Heath Hindman-Signal Mountain, Tenn.7. Jesse Lowe-Crossville, Tenn.8. David Payne-Murphy, N.C.9. Dusty Carver-Englewood, Tenn.10. Ahnna Parkhurst-Evans, Ga.11. David Brannon-Elora, Tenn.12. Tod Hernandez-Chattanooga, Tenn.13. Scott Cook-Shelbyville, Tenn.14. Scott Hall-Rome, Ga.15. Andrew Littleton-Chatsworth, Ga.16. Danny Turner-Ringgold, Ga.17. Davy Davis-Tunnel Hill, Ga.18. Justin Owens-Rossville, Ga.19. Phil Helton-Clinton, Tenn.20. Ray Cook-Brasstown, N.C.21. Bill Mahan-Lacey’s Spring, Ala.22. Craig Greer-Cleveland, Tenn.Did Not Start-Ronnie Johnson-Chattanooga, Tenn.Time of Race: 19 minutes, 55 secondsMargin of Victory: 5.350 secondsYellow Flags: Two (lap 12, 20)Red Flags: NoneLap Leaders: Jason Croft 1, Donald McIntosh 2-40Entries: 23E-Z-GO Time Trials Top Qualifier: Jason Croft (Group A) 14.832 secondsAll Steel Engine Bonus ($100): Jesse LoweProvisional Starters: NoneSunoco Race Fuels Heat One Finish (8 laps/all transfer): David Payne, Tod Hernandez, Jesse Lowe, Danny Turner, Scott Hall, Craig Greer, Andrew Littleton, Davy Davis, Justin Owens, Phil Helton2021 Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series Schedule/Results:January 30-Boyd’s Speedway-Ringgold, GA-RANDY WEAVER (non-points)April 3-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-JONATHAN DAVENPORTMay 22-Lake Cumberland Speedway-Burnside, KY-DEVIN GILPINMay 31-411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN-JIMMY OWENSJune 4-Wartburg Speedway-Wartburg, TN-JENSEN FORDJune 5-I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN-CORY HEDGECOCKJune 19-Smoky Mountain Speedway-Maryville, TN-HUDSON O’NEALJuly 2-Boyd’s Speedway-Ringgold, GA-RANDY WEAVERJuly 3-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-DAKOTAH KNUCKLESJuly 4-Lake Cumberland Speedway-Burnside, KY-JIMMY OWENSAugust 6-Ponderosa Speedway-Junction City, KY-MIKE MARLARAugust 7-Brownstown Speedway-Brownstown, IN-HUDSON O’NEALAugust 14-Duck River Raceway Park-Lewisburg, TN-RAINED OUT (Make-Up TBA)August 28-Lake Cumberland Speedway-Burnside, KY-MICHAEL CHILTONSeptember 3-Boyd’s Speedway-Ringgold, GA-DONALD McINTOSHSeptember 4-Mountain View Raceway-Spring City, TN-$4,000 to winSeptember 5-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$10,044 to winSeptember 18-Lake Cumberland Speedway-Burnside, KY-$5,000 to winOctober 1-Ponderosa Speedway-Junction City, KY-$5,000 to-winOctober 22-I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN-$4,000 to winOctober 23-I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN-$10,000 to winNovember 27-411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN-$5,000 to win