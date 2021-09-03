Wise gets late race pass for All Star win at Attica; Casebolt earns late model victory

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park may just become Zeb Wise’s favorite track.

The Angola, Indiana teen took the lead from hall-of-famer Tim Shaffer on lap 28 and drove to his second career FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 feature win to open the annual Attica Ambush double-header weekend Friday on Stillwater Metals/Murphy Tractor Night. It was the second career win for Wise at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant, both coming this season for the 18-year-old driver. Friday’s victory was worth $5,000.

“To say we needed this after last week is an understatement. The last month and half, two months have been so rough. Some things that are in our control and a lot of things that are out of it. It’s just been such a trying year for me…I don’t think I’ve had as rough of a year as this one. To come out on top tonight after all the hard work from my dad, Wayne, Hoby…everyone on the team, it’s rewarding to be able to stand up here, especially at this place. I love Attica! I love all you fans…this place is electric and I love being here,” said Wise beside his Sun Dollar Restoration/Quick Pits Auto/Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales/Bill’s Towing and Repair backed #10.

Haudenschild who electrified the crowd all night came home in second.

“I felt good in the car and Ron Jacobs…he’s been with me the last five years and given me a good car and Bryan Grove has helped us a little bit this year. It feels good to get back into it. I’ve got Gravy and Zach Ames working on this and that’s what it takes,” said Haudenschild beside his Ron Jacobs Trucking/Canton Erectors backed #3.

Skylar Gee rounded out the podium.

“I thought we had something for Zeb and Jac. I got by Jac at one point and missed the bottom once and Haud’s up there doing what Haud does…it was a blast racing with him and Zeb and all these guys. It feels good to be back up front. Wished we had some traffic maybe we might have had something to say. I have to thank Mark and Julie and all of our sponsors for keeping us out here,” said Gee beside his Water Treatment by Design/Industrial Controls/Three B Services/Vector Industries backed #07.

Richmond, Indiana’s Steve Casebolt made his first appearance of the season at Attica pay off as the former Eldora Speedway Dream winner led all 25 laps of the Dirt Nerds’ Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Model feature for his third career win at the track. The victory was worth $3,000.

“I always love coming here. I’ve been coming here since I was like 16-17 years old, probably 25, 26, 27 years ago. I want to thank the Bores family for keeping it going strong. I want to thank my head crew guy…my only crew guy right now, Tate Swafford. He works tirelessly on this car and I really appreciate him. I don’t know how good we were tonight but we were good enough to stay out front,” said Casebolt beside his Sudz Equipment Rental/IGk Imaging.com/Rocket Chassis backed machine.

At the drop of the green for the 35 lap All Star feature outside front row starter Shaffer grabbed the lead over Justin Peck, Haudenschild, Wise, Tyler Courtney and Spencer Bayston. Courtney, the current series point leader, took third from Haudenschild on lap five and began to chase down Peck and Shaffer. Shaffer entered lapped traffic by lap 10 and Peck closed while Courtney, Haudenschild and Wise put on a terrific show in their battle for third.

Courtney brought out the first caution on lap 16 just as Peck was challenging Shaffer for the lead. Shaffer got a great restart and kept Peck at bay as Wise and Haudenschild battled for third. Courtney would bring out another caution on lap 18 with the running order Shaffer, Peck, Wise, Haudenschild, Gee.

Just as Wise began to challenge Peck for second, Byron Reed would take a tumble on lap 27; he would walk away unharmed. Second running Peck would go pitside with a cut tire, moving Wise into second. On the restart Wise immediately put pressure on Shaffer but a Cole Macedo flip on lap 27 – he was uninjured – brought the action to a halt.

With eight laps to go and a clear track it looked like Shaffer was headed to victory lane but some sort of mechanical issue hit the leader with six laps to go just as Wise passed for the lead. Wise held off Haudenschild on the restart and drove to the win with Gee, Bayston and Hunter Schuerenberg rounding out the top five.

While Casebolt led all 25 laps of the late model feature it wasn’t easy as cautions early on kept the field close including 16-year-old Colin Shipley who stayed within a couple of car lengths of the leader the entire way. Casebolt took the checkers ahead of Shipley, Devin Shiels who took over the track’s point lead, Mike Bores and last week’s winner Nathon Loney.

Because of the threat of weather times for Saturday’s Attica Ambush have been moved up. Gates will open at 2 p.m. with racing under way at 6 p.m. as the All Stars battle for $10,000 to win with the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints going for $1,000 to win.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

About Stillwater Metal – www.stillwater-metal.com

Stillwater Metal is located in Kenton, Ohio and handles all of your steel siding and roofing needs.

About Murphy Tractor and Equipment – www.murphytractor.com

Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co., Inc., one of John Deere’s largest North American construction equipment dealer organizations, was founded in 1982. Headquartered in Park City, Kansas, the organization has 29 locations throughout the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Staffed by over 650 employees, each location has a full complement of equipment and parts inventories, service technicians and field service capabilities. As one of John Deere’s largest North American construction equipment dealers, Murphy Tractor is committed to being the product and support supplier of first choice by customers in the markets that use the products we represent.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Contingency Awards/Results:

EMi Driver’s Meeting: 39

State Water Heaters Warm-Ups:

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Justin Peck – 12.100 seconds

Ford Performance Heat #1: Tim Shaffer

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2: Tyler Courtney

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3: Jac Haudenschild

Daido Engine Bearings Heat #4: Chris Andrews

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts C-Main:

JE Pistons Dash #1: Justin Peck

Kistler Racing Products Dash #2: Tim Shaffer

Classic Ink USA B-Main: Aaron Reutzel

Daido Engine Bearings Main Event Winner: Zeb Wise

MSD Performance Hard Charger Award: Travis Philo (+8)

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 5th Place Finisher: Hunter Schuerenberg

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 10th Place Finisher: Travis Philo

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 15th Place Finisher: Justin Peck

(Lincoln Electric, Daido Engine Bearings, MSD Performance, Outback Steakhouse: Need decal to qualify for contingency award)

Qualifying

Group (A)

10-Zeb Wise, 12.434; 2. O7-Skylar Gee, 12.526; 3. 16-DJ Foos, 12.612; 4. 28-Tim Shaffer, 12.647; 5. 18-Gio Scelzi, 12.656; 6. 2-Ricky Peterson, 12.734; 7. 70-Sammy Swindell, 12.823; 8. 97-Greg Wilson, 12.885; 9. 12-Kyle Capodice, 13.270; 10. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.427

Group (B)

13-Justin Peck, 12.100; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.315; 3. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.660; 4. 5-Ian Madsen, 12.679; 5. 4-Cap Henry, 12.680; 6. 22C-Cole Duncan, 12.680; 7. 5R-Byron Reed, 12.681; 8. 5T-Travis Philo, 12.931; 9. 14-Tyler Street, 13.059; 10. 70M-Henry Malcuit, 13.801

Group (C)

26-Cory Eliason, 12.365; 2. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 12.390; 3. 11-Spencer Bayston, 12.512; 4. 33W-Caleb Griffith, 12.876; 5. 18c-Cole Macedo, 12.922; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.931; 7. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.953; 8. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 12.975; 9. 27S-John Ivy, 13.438; 10. 20-Daniel Burkhart, 14.359

Group (D)

8-Aaron Reutzel, 12.484; 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.743; 3. 23-Chris Andrews, 12.746; 4. 101-Cale Thomas, 12.918; 5. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.008; 6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.057; 7. 19-Marcus Dumesny, 13.411; 8. 8M-TJ Michael, 13.574; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.205

Heat #1 – Group (A) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

28-Tim Shaffer [1]; 2. 10-Zeb Wise [4]; 3. 18-Gio Scelzi [5]; 4. O7-Skylar Gee [3]; 5. 70-Sammy Swindell [7]; 6. 12-Kyle Capodice [9]; 7. 2-Ricky Peterson [6]; 8. 16-DJ Foos [2]; 9. 97-Greg Wilson [8]; 10. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [10]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

7BC-Tyler Courtney [3]; 2. 13-Justin Peck [4]; 3. 4-Cap Henry [5]; 4. 5R-Byron Reed [7]; 5. 5T-Travis Philo [8]; 6. 14-Tyler Street [9]; 7. 70M-Henry Malcuit [10]; 8. 5-Ian Madsen [1]; 9. 3J-Trey Jacobs [2]; 10. 22C-Cole Duncan [6]

Heat #3 – Group (C) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

3-Jac Haudenschild [3]; 2. 11-Spencer Bayston [2]; 3. 26-Cory Eliason [4]; 4. 18C-Cole Macedo [5]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog [7]; 6. 33W-Caleb Griffith [1]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker [6]; 8. 27S-John Ivy [9]; 9. 2L-Landon Lalonde [8]; 10. 20-Daniel Burkhart [10]

Heat #4 – Group (D) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

23-Chris Andrews [2]; 2. 22-Brandon Spithaler [1]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [3]; 4. 101-Cale Thomas [5]; 5. 19-Marcus Dumesny [7]; 6. 8-Aaron Reutzel [4]; 7. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [6]; 8. 8M-TJ Michael [8]; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms [9]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

13-Justin Peck [2]; 2. 3-Jac Haudenschild [3]; 3. 11-Spencer Bayston [1]; 4. O7-Skylar Gee [4]; 5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [5]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

28-Tim Shaffer [1]; 2. 10-Zeb Wise [3]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [5]; 4. 26-Cory Eliason [2]; 5. 23-Chris Andrews [4]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

8-Aaron Reutzel [1]; 2. 16-DJ Foos [2]; 3. 33W-Caleb Griffith [3]; 4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [8]; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson [6]; 6. 12-Kyle Capodice [5]; 7. 14-Tyler Street [4]; 8. 97-Greg Wilson [14]; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker [7]; 10. 27S-John Ivy [11]; 11. 3J-Trey Jacobs [13]; 12. 8M-TJ Michael [12]; 13. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [17]; 14. 20-Daniel Burkhart [18]; 15. 75-Jerry Dahms [16]; 16. 2L-Landon Lalonde [15]

A-Main (35 Laps)

10-Zeb Wise [4]; 2. 3-Jac Haudenschild [3]; 3. O7-Skylar Gee [7]; 4. 11-Spencer Bayston [5]; 5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [9]; 6. 26-Cory Eliason [8]; 7. 4-Cap Henry [13]; 8. 22-Brandon Spithaler [11]; 9. 18-Gio Scelzi [12]; 10. 5T-Travis Philo [18]; 11. 70-Sammy Swindell [17]; 12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [6]; 13. 101-Cale Thomas [15]; 14. 16-DJ Foos [22]; 15. 13-Justin Peck [1]; 16. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [24]; 17. 8-Aaron Reutzel [21]; 18. 17B-Bill Balog [19]; 19. 19-Marcus Dumesny [20]; 20. 28-Tim Shaffer [2]; 21. 18C-Cole Macedo [16]; 22. 23-Chris Andrews [10]; 23. 5R-Byron Reed [14]; 24. 33W-Caleb Griffith [23]; 25. 5-Ian Madsen [25]

Late Models – Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.94-Mike Bores, 14.821; 2.91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.965; 3.36-Matt Irey, 15.032; 4.92-Justin Chance, 15.200; 5.51-Devin Shiels, 15.241; 6.50-Ryan Missler, 15.306; 7.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.317; 8.C9-Steve Casebolt, 15.405; 9.44S-Colin Shipley, 15.422; 10.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.454; 11.59-Larry Bellman, 15.496; 12.71-Dave Hornikel, 15.693; 13.10-Nathon Loney, 15.727; 14.7-Nick Cox, 15.837; 15.20P-Jim Plotts, 16.152; 16.27-Ken Hahn, 16.161; 17.23H-Craig Hartong, 16.235; 18.03-Jim Gingery, 16.293; 19.28-Kent Brewer, 16.380; 20.101-Chester Fitch, 16.450; 21.16-Steve Sabo, 16.622; 22.29-Nate Potts, 16.734; 23.24X-Jason Skelly, 17.150; 24.16H-Jim Holcomb, 17.767;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

5M-Ryan Markham[2] ; 2. 94-Mike Bores[4] ; 3. 44S-Colin Shipley[1] ; 4. 7-Nick Cox[5] ; 5. 29-Nate Potts[8] ; 6. 101-Chester Fitch[7] ; 7. 92-Justin Chance[3] ; 8. 03-Jim Gingery[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

10-Nathon Loney[2] ; 2. C9-Steve Casebolt[3] ; 3. 50-Ryan Missler[4] ; 4. 20P-Jim Plotts[1] ; 5. 23H-Craig Hartong[5] ; 6. 16-Steve Sabo[6] ; 7. 24X-Jason Skelly[7] ; 8. 16H-Jim Holcomb[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

36-Matt Irey[3] ; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[2] ; 3. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4] ; 4. 59-Larry Bellman[5] ; 5. 71-Dave Hornikel[6] ; 6. 27-Ken Hahn[7] ; 7. 28-Kent Brewer[8] ; 8. 1N-Casey Noonan[1]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)