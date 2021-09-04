HomeIllinoisDuQuoin State FairgroundsDu Quoin's Ted Horn 100 Postponed to Monday Afternoon, Sept. 6

Du Quoin’s Ted Horn 100 Postponed to Monday Afternoon, Sept. 6

IllinoisDuQuoin State FairgroundsRace Track NewsSprint Car & Midget NewsUSAC News
Saturday’s Ted Horn 100 USAC Silver Crown event has been postponed to Monday during the daytime on Sept. 6 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in southern Illinois.
(Adam Mollenkopf Photo)

Du Quoin, Illinois (September 4, 2021)………Saturday’s Ted Horn 100 USAC Silver Crown event has been postponed to early Monday during the daytime on September 6 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in southern Illinois.

Rain, which began in the morning and more forecasted throughout the day and night on Saturday has forced the postponement of the 100-mile event to Monday, which will make it the first daytime Silver Crown race at Du Quoin since 2002 and the first held on Labor Day Monday since 2000.

Thirty-five USAC Silver Crown drivers are entered for the Ted Horn 100 and features six previous event winners, including Kansas, Illinois’ Shane Cottle (2007), Parma, Michigan’s Brian Tyler (2008), Kingsburg, California’s Kody Swanson (2010 & 2017), Elkhart, Illinois’ Chris Urish (2013), Benton, Illinois’ Shane Cockrum (2014 & 2015) and Canton, Illinois’ Chris Windom (2016 & 2018).

Swanson (2014-15-17-18-19) and Windom (2016) are among the five past USAC Silver Crown driving champions in the field, joined by Fenton, Missouri’s Ken Schrader (1982), Tucson, Arizona’s Jerry Coons Jr. (2008) and reigning champ Justin Grant (2020) out of Ione, Calif.

The event will feature the USAC Silver Crown National Championship along with the 27th Annual Bill Oldani Memorial Prelims for UMP Modifieds.

Monday pits and registration open at 7am Central. The ticket office and grandstands open at 9am. The drivers meeting will be held at 9:15am. USAC Silver Crown practice takes place from 10-11:10am, with Silver Crown Fatheadz Qualifying at 11:30am, followed by UMP Modified hot laps and feature before concluding with the USAC Silver Crown Ted Horn 100.

Sunday’s event schedule for ARCA is unchanged with pits opening at 11:00am, grandstands at 2:00pm, with practice at 4:15pm, qualifying at 6:00pm, Modified heats at 6:30pm, and the Southern Illinois 100 presented by Lucas Oil at 8:05pm.

Tickets will be available on race day or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Advance tickets (presale) for each day are $25 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under. Tickets at the gate on race day are $30 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under. Pit passes are $35 for members and $40 for non-member adults. Pit passes are $20 for children 11 and under.

Monday’s Ted Horn 100 will be aired live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2ZpafUr

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. SCHRADER BACK IN THE SILVER CROWN SADDLE FOR Du QUOIN’S “TED HORN 100” SEPT. 3
  2. Cottle Gets New USAC Silver Crown Ride for Du Quoin & Eldora
  3. BLASTS FROM PAST BRING ADDED ELEMENT TO SUNDAY’S “TED HORN 100” AT Du QUOIN
  4. Entry List! 6 Past Winners in Saturday’s Du Quoin USAC Silver Crown Field
  5. TED HORN 100 MARKS Du QUOIN SWAN SONG FOR HARDY BOYS
  6. ILLINI NATIVES HAVE WINNING HISTORY IN “TED HORN 100” AT Du QUOIN
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleJames McFadden & Kasey Kahne Racing Overcome Odds to Win Skagit Opener
Next articleMorgan Bagley Back in COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Victory Lane

Related articles

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. SCHRADER BACK IN THE SILVER CROWN SADDLE FOR Du QUOIN’S “TED HORN 100” SEPT. 3
  2. Cottle Gets New USAC Silver Crown Ride for Du Quoin & Eldora
  3. BLASTS FROM PAST BRING ADDED ELEMENT TO SUNDAY’S “TED HORN 100” AT Du QUOIN
  4. Entry List! 6 Past Winners in Saturday’s Du Quoin USAC Silver Crown Field
  5. TED HORN 100 MARKS Du QUOIN SWAN SONG FOR HARDY BOYS
  6. ILLINI NATIVES HAVE WINNING HISTORY IN “TED HORN 100” AT Du QUOIN

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: