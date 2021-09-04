Morgan Bagley Back in COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Victory Lane

Paragould, Arkansas (09/03/21) – Morgan Bagley made his return to Victory Lane with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil on Friday night at Trent Francis’ Crowley’s Ridge Raceway.

The $3,000 triumph marked Bagley’s first with the series since 2019, which also came at Crowley’s Ridge Raceway. The CCSDS victory marked the fifth of his career.

“I feel like our car’s had some speed and we just haven’t been able to be in the right spots to catch the right breaks to take the opportunities to win races. There’s definitely something about this place that fits my driving style,” said Bagley, who is 2-for-2 in career trips to Crowley’s Ridge. ” I hope this isn’t a one-time deal and we can win some more.”

From the third-starting position, Logan Martin led the first 15 circuits before fourth-starting B.J. Robinson took control. The Louisiana racer spent the next several laps fending off challenges from Martin and Bagley before Bagley took advantage of lapped traffic on the 30th circuit to surge to the lead. He went on to lead the last 11 laps to claim the victory by 1.039 seconds over Robinson with Martin, Mason Oberkramer, and Hunter Rasdon completing the Top-5 finishers.

Jackson Motor Speedway welcomes the CCSDS contingent on Saturday, September 4. Grandstand admission for adults is $20 with senior citizens $16, kids (ages 7-12) $10 and children (6-and-under) free. Active military, police, and first responders are free with an I.D. Pit passes are $35 with kids (ages 7-12) $20.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with racing action at 7:00 p.m.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.JacksonMotorSpeedway.net .

The weekend draws to a close on Sunday night at Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.)

Adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (ages 10-and-under) free with an adult. Pit passes are $35 for adults with kids (6-10) $25, and children (ages 5-and-under) free with an adult.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with racing action at 7:00 p.m.

More information on the facility, can be found at www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

The tire rule for the weekend is Hoosier 1350 on All Four Corners with a Hoosier 1600 (White-Dot) Right-Rear Optional.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – September 3, 2021

Crowley’s Ridge Raceway (Paragould, Arkansas)

Feature Results

1)Morgan Bagley 2)B.J. Robinson 3)Logan Martin 4)Mason Oberkramer 5)Hunter Rasdon 6)Billy Moyer Jr. 7)Kyle Beard 8)Robby Moore 9)Brandon Carpenter 10)Henry Gustavus Jr. 11)Nathan Brown 12)John Hill 13)Kyle Downs 14)Matthew Tribble 15)Scott Tracer 16)Geoff Aiken 17)Brian Rickman 18)Travis Ashley 19)Jon Kirby 20)Chad Mallett

DNS: Mike Myers, Lynn Irwin, Jamie Elam, Chris Jones Dean Carpenter, Gavin Jordan, Chandler Petty, Arlen Stewart

Entries: 28

Group A Fast Qualifier: Mason Oberkramer (12.347 seconds)

Group B Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Kyle Beard (12.345 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Mason Oberkramer

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Logan Martin

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Kyle Beard

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: B.J. Robinson

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Mason Oberkramer

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: John Hill

COMP Cams Top Performer: Morgan Bagley

Lap Leaders: Logan Martin (1-15), B.J. Robinson (16-18, 20-29), Morgan Bagley (19, 31-40)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Kyle Beard

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

