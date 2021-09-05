B.J. Robinson Triumphs in COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Jackson Go



Magnolia Motor Speedway Sunday Night Stop Wraps Up Triple Header

Byram, Mississippi (09/04/21) – Claiming his first series win in over three years, Louisiana’s B.J. Robinson turned back the late-race challenges of Neil Baggett to win the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil feature on Saturday night at Jackson Motor Speedway.

The win marked the second CCSDS victory of his career with his first one coming on May 12, 2018 at Magnolia Motor Speedway.

“This car’s been really good except when I screw it up and I liked to (have) done it on a lapped car there but luckily everything stayed together and we were able to knock this one off,” Robinson said.

The fifth-starting Robinson charged to the lead on the third-circuit after overtaking Neil Baggett, who led the first two circuits from the third position. Robinson survived some close calls in lapped traffic late in the race to bank the $3,000 win.

Baggett, Billy Moyer Jr. (started 14th), Morgan Bagley (started seventh), and Chad Thrash (started ninth) rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

Robinson’s win paired with Logan Martin’s struggles in the feature allowed, Robinson to take over the top spot in the CCSDS standings by 25 points over Martin. Brian Rickman currently sits third in the latest standings just 55 points back.

The weekend draws to a close on Sunday night at Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.)

Adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (ages 10-and-under) free with an adult. Pit passes are $35 for adults with kids (6-10) $25, and children (ages 5-and-under) free with an adult.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with racing action at 7:00 p.m.

More information on the facility, can be found at www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

The tire rule for the weekend is Hoosier 1350 on All Four Corners with a Hoosier 1600 (White-Dot) Right-Rear Optional.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – September 4, 2021

Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Mississippi)

Feature Results

1)BJ Robinson 2)Neil Baggett 3)Billy Moyer Jr. 4)Morgan Bagley 5)Chad Thrash 6)Brian Rickman 7)Kyle Beard 8)Hunter Rasdon 9)Hunter Lewis 10)Rick Rickman 11)Ryan Wilson 12)Jamie Elam 13)Cole Cameron 14)Jason Jarrell 15)Chad Mallett 16)Mike Myers 17)Leon Henderson 18)Dane Dacus 19)Logan Martin 20)Shelby Sheedy 21)Michael Arnold 22)Riley Brown

Entries: 22

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Kyle Beard (15.032 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Michael Arnold

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Dane Dacus

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Neil Baggett

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Michael Arnold

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: NA

COMP Cams Top Performer: B.J. Robinson

Lap Leaders: Neil Baggett (1-2), B.J. Robinson (3-30)



Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Kyle Beard

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

