Chase King Captures Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series Victory at Mountain View Raceway

By Michael Despain
SPRING CITY, TENNESSEE (September 4, 2021)– The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series would make its first-ever appearance at Mountain View Raceway in Spring City, TN for what would be the track’s first ever Super Late Model event and Chase King of Seymour, TN would lead all forty laps on the way to his biggest career victory and the $4,000 payday.
The win by the 28-year old King would his first win of the season with the tour and his second career series victory behind the wheel of his Stinger Race Car powered by a B&B Performance Race Engine with sponsorship from King Machine and Welding, Jason Lewis Automotive, Crawlers Edge, GO Lithium, Schaeffer’s Oil, and Stinger Race Cars.
Chase King would take the lead at the start of the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series main event, with Heath Hindman, Donald McIntosh, Jaden Frame, and John Ownbey. The action would be slowed on lap four when Addison Cardwell would slow in turn two with a flat tire. The restart would see King maintain the race lead, while McIntosh would challenge Hindman for second, but Hindman would keep the second spot, while Frame would keep Ownbey at bay for fourth. King would start the process of working slower traffic on lap twelve and would encounter heavy lapped traffic on lap nineteen, allowing Hindman and McIntosh to close in on King. McIntosh would start working the outside on lap twenty-eight in an attempt to find a way around Hindman, with that pair right on King’s rear bumper as the trio would work in heavy lapped traffic. The caution would wave on lap thirty-three to slow the action when David Payne would spin turn three. The restart would see one lap completed before the final caution waved on lap thirty-four for Ruben Mayfield, who would make contact with the outside retaining wall exiting turn two. The restart would see the front three remain the same, while Ownbey would work past Frame for fourth on lap thirty-five. McIntosh would pressure Hindman for second and would work to the outside of Hindman to grab the runner-up slot on lap thirty-six. McIntosh would set his sights on King, while Ahnna Parkhurst would make her way into the top five by taking fifth from Frame on lap thirty-eight. King would keep McIntosh at bay in the final few laps and claim the victory, with McIntosh settling for second, while Hindman would finish third. Ownbey and Parkhurst would complete the top five. The remainder of the top ten finishers would be Jesse Lowe, Frame, Barry Goodman, Josh Walker, and Tyler Price.
The next event for the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series will be Sunday September 5 at Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, TN for the 13th Annual Buddy Rogers Memorial, paying $10,044 to win. This event will also be a Sunoco Race Fuels $10,000 Plus Challenge Mini-Series event as well.
For more information about the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series, please contact Chris Tilley at (828) 361-5981 or visit the tour’s webpage at www.IMDIRT.net or visit the tour page Iron-Man Racing Series on Facebook and Iron-Man Series (@CTPROMOTE) on Twitter.
The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series would like to thank the following sponsors and marketing partners for their support of the 2021 racing season: Valvoline, Zerex by Valvoline, Brucebilt Performance, Hoosier Racing Tire, E-Z-GO, Sunoco Race Fuels, Bazell Race Fuels, DirtonDirt.com, FloRacing, XS Power Batteries, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Swafford Signs, MSR Mafia, Envy Suspension, Knowles Race Parts and Bodies, Cruise with the Champions, KND Safety, Impact RaceGear, Race Clean, and Denby’s J&J Construction.
About Valvoline™
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company’s heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.
Official Summary of Results
Feature Results for Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series at Mountain View Raceway in Spring City, TN on Saturday September 4, 2021
1. Chase King-Seymour, Tenn.
2. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga.
3. Heath Hindman-Signal Mountain, Tenn.
4. John Ownbey-Cleveland, Tenn.
5. Ahnna Parkhurst-Evans, Ga.
6. Jesse Lowe-Crossville, Tenn.
7. Jadon Frame-Winchester, Tenn.
8. Barry Goodman-Spring City, Tenn.
9. Josh Walker-Ringgold, Ga.
10. Tyler Price-Greenback, Tenn.
11. Perry Delaney-Sparta, Tenn.
12. Dylan Cole-Trenton, Ga.
13. Joe Bray-New Tazewell, Tenn.
14. Phil Helton-Clinton, Tenn.
15. David Brannon-Elora, Tenn.
16. Ruben Mayfield-Lenoir City, Tenn.
17. Austin Breedlove-Baxter, Tenn.
18. David Payne-Murphy, N.C.
19. Craig Greer-Cleveland, Tenn.
20. Tyler Nichols-Ringgold, Ga.
21. Addison Cardwell-Knoxville, Tenn.
22. Glenn Vanover-Harriman, Tenn.
Time of Race: 24 minutes, 9 seconds
Margin of Victory: 0.452 seconds
Yellow Flags: Three (lap 4, 33, 34)
Red Flags: None
Lap Leaders: Chase King 1-40
Entries: 32
E-Z-GO Time Trials Top Qualifier: Chase King (Group A) 11.291 seconds
All Steel Engine Bonus ($100): John Ownbey
Provisional Starters: Glenn Vanover, Craig Greer
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat One Finish (10 laps/top 5 transfer): Joe Bray, Tyler Price, David Payne, Austin Breedlove, Phil Helton, Bo Eaton, Don Van Winkle, Christopher Peak, Shannon Elrod, Craig Greer (DNS-Bryan McDaniel)
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Two Finish (10 laps/top 5 transfer): David Brannon, Addison Cardwell, Perry Delaney, Dylan Cole, Tyler Nichols, Jeremy Hicks, Bradley Goodman, Aaron Watson, Glenn Vanover, Zack Crager (DNS-Hayden Ownbey)
2021 Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series Schedule/Results:
January 30-Boyd’s Speedway-Ringgold, GA-RANDY WEAVER (non-points)
April 3-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-JONATHAN DAVENPORT
May 22-Lake Cumberland Speedway-Burnside, KY-DEVIN GILPIN
May 31-411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN-JIMMY OWENS
June 4-Wartburg Speedway-Wartburg, TN-JENSEN FORD
June 5-I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN-CORY HEDGECOCK
June 19-Smoky Mountain Speedway-Maryville, TN-HUDSON O’NEAL
July 2-Boyd’s Speedway-Ringgold, GA-RANDY WEAVER
July 3-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-DAKOTAH KNUCKLES
July 4-Lake Cumberland Speedway-Burnside, KY-JIMMY OWENS
August 6-Ponderosa Speedway-Junction City, KY-MIKE MARLAR
August 7-Brownstown Speedway-Brownstown, IN-HUDSON O’NEAL
August 28-Lake Cumberland Speedway-Burnside, KY-MICHAEL CHILTON
September 3-Boyd’s Speedway-Ringgold, GA-DONALD McINTOSH
September 4-Mountain View Raceway-Spring City, TN-CHASE KING
September 5-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$10,044 to win
September 18-Lake Cumberland Speedway-Burnside, KY-$5,000 to win
October 1-Ponderosa Speedway-Junction City, KY-$5,000 to-win
October 22-I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN-$4,000 to win
October 23-I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN-$10,000 to win
November 27-411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN-$5,000 to win