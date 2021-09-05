Chase King Captures Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series Victory at Mountain View Raceway

Chase King would take the lead at the start of the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series main event, with Heath Hindman, Donald McIntosh, Jaden Frame, and John Ownbey. The action would be slowed on lap four when Addison Cardwell would slow in turn two with a flat tire. The restart would see King maintain the race lead, while McIntosh would challenge Hindman for second, but Hindman would keep the second spot, while Frame would keep Ownbey at bay for fourth. King would start the process of working slower traffic on lap twelve and would encounter heavy lapped traffic on lap nineteen, allowing Hindman and McIntosh to close in on King. McIntosh would start working the outside on lap twenty-eight in an attempt to find a way around Hindman, with that pair right on King’s rear bumper as the trio would work in heavy lapped traffic. The caution would wave on lap thirty-three to slow the action when David Payne would spin turn three. The restart would see one lap completed before the final caution waved on lap thirty-four for Ruben Mayfield, who would make contact with the outside retaining wall exiting turn two. The restart would see the front three remain the same, while Ownbey would work past Frame for fourth on lap thirty-five. McIntosh would pressure Hindman for second and would work to the outside of Hindman to grab the runner-up slot on lap thirty-six. McIntosh would set his sights on King, while Ahnna Parkhurst would make her way into the top five by taking fifth from Frame on lap thirty-eight. King would keep McIntosh at bay in the final few laps and claim the victory, with McIntosh settling for second, while Hindman would finish third. Ownbey and Parkhurst would complete the top five. The remainder of the top ten finishers would be Jesse Lowe, Frame, Barry Goodman, Josh Walker, and Tyler Price.