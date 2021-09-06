Sheets Captures B-Mod Blowout as Martin, Poe, Galvan, and Layne also take Central Missouri Speedway Victories!

Central Missouri Speedway

September 5, 2021

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The 2021 race season ended in grand fashion at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Sunday after Mother Nature led to a revised weekend schedule. On hand for the season finale were 110 race teams among the five classes, which included 42 B-Mods, 20 A-Mods, 20 POWRi Super Stocks, 12 POWRi Lightning Sprints, and 16 Pure Stocks.

Throughout the night, 18 preliminary heat races were contested to set the passing points lineups for the nights A-Mains. Additionally, B-Mods participated in two B-Mains and a pole-dash to set the field for their main event. There were five A-Mains held, bringing the total events to 25 for the night, highlighted by the Second Annual Big Bad B-Mod Blowout, 30-Lap and $3,000-to-win main event.

B-Mod Results: (42 Cars):

Round 1 Heat Races:

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 94-Jacob Ebert[2]; 2. 57-Tim Powell[4]; 3. 7B-Terry Schultz[6]; 4. 99-Brad Smith[10]; 5. 12JR-Olen Stephens[1]; 6. 181-Luke Nieman[8]; 7. 54-Brian Schutt[3]; 8. 19B-Kaleb Bray[9]; 9. 11-Jeremy Polston[11]; 10. 8-Jeff Jackson[5]; 11. 26-Steven Gearhart[7]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. F1-Mitchell Franklin[3]; 2. 68-Dean Wille[4]; 3. 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[10]; 4. 117-Tim Galvan[5]; 5. 15-Ryan Edde[9]; 6. 88-Derek Nevels[2]; 7. 28S-Lucas Isaacs[7]; 8. 24-Jerry Ellis[8]; 9. 3-Bronson Wicker[1]; 10. (DNF) 73M-Charles McCartney[11]; 11. (DNF) 17T-Shadren Turner[6]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 75RPM-Scotty Martin[1]; 2. 18-JC Morton[7]; 3. 8S-Jon Sheets[8]; 4. 55-Colson Kirk[10]; 5. 05-Jeremy Lile[4]; 6. 4M-Steven Makar[5]; 7. 12C-Steven Clancy[6]; 8. B52-Jeremy Chambers[9]; 9. (DNF) 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr[2]; 10. (DNS) 12M-Tom Makings

Heat 4 – 8 Laps: 1. 65-Kris Jackson[8]; 2. 90-Jessie Mulich[1]; 3. 10W-Doug Wetzel[5]; 4. 61-Sturgis Streeter[2]; 5. 87-Justin Pike[4]; 6. 6S-Wayne Stevens[3]; 7. 3B-Richard Brainard[7]; 8. 14-Aaron Johns[10]; 9. (DNF) 22C-Cole Campbell[6]; 10. (DNF) 12-Parker Smith[9]

Round 2 Heat Races:

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 19B-Kaleb Bray[2]; 2. 99-Brad Smith[3]; 3. 8S-Jon Sheets[9]; 4. 12C-Steven Clancy[4]; 5. 10W-Doug Wetzel[10]; 6. 12JR-Olen Stephens[7]; 7. 68-Dean Wille[8]; 8. 117-Tim Galvan[5]; 9. 88-Derek Nevels[6]; 10. 26-Steven Gearhart[1]; 11. (DNS) 12M-Tom Makings

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 65-Kris Jackson[8]; 2. 15-Ryan Edde[2]; 3. 90-Jessie Mulich[10]; 4. 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[6]; 5. 54-Brian Schutt[5]; 6. 75RPM-Scotty Martin[11]; 7. 17T-Shadren Turner[9]; 8. 14-Aaron Johns[4]; 9. 3-Bronson Wicker[3]; 10. 24-Jerry Ellis[7]; 11. 22C-Cole Campbell[1]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 55-Colson Kirk[2]; 2. B52-Jeremy Chambers[5]; 3. 18-JC Morton[7]; 4. 57-Tim Powell[6]; 5. 05-Jeremy Lile[8]; 6. 8-Jeff Jackson[1]; 7. 73M-Charles McCartney[10]; 8. 6S-Wayne Stevens[3]; 9. (DNF) 28S-Lucas Isaacs[9]

Heat 4 – 8 Laps: 1. F1-Mitchell Franklin[1]; 2. 61-Sturgis Streeter[3]; 3. 7B-Terry Schultz[8]; 4. 12-Parker Smith[2]; 5. 4M-Steven Makar[9]; 6. 87-Justin Pike[5]; 7. 3B-Richard Brainard[4]; 8. 11-Jeremy Polston[6]; 9. (DNF) 181-Luke Nieman[7]; 10. (DNF) 94-Jacob Ebert[10]

B-Main 1 – 10 Laps: 1. 181-Luke Nieman[7]; 2. B52-Jeremy Chambers[1]; 3. 4M-Steven Makar[2]; 4. 87-Justin Pike[4]; 5. 54-Brian Schutt[5]; 6. 24-Jerry Ellis[11]; 7. 3B-Richard Brainard[6]; 8. 8-Jeff Jackson[9]; 9. 26-Steven Gearhart[13]; 10. 14-Aaron Johns[8]; 11. (DNF) 11-Jeremy Polston[10]; 12. (DNS) 94-Jacob Ebert; 13. (DNS) 22C-Cole Campbell (Top 4 to A-Main)

B-Main 2 – 10 Laps: 1. 12C-Steven Clancy[3]; 2. 05-Jeremy Lile[1]; 3. 117-Tim Galvan[4]; 4. 17T-Shadren Turner[11]; 5. 28S-Lucas Isaacs[9]; 6. 88-Derek Nevels[7]; 7. 12-Parker Smith[6]; 8. (DNF) 73M-Charles McCartney[8]; 9. (DNF) 3-Bronson Wicker[10]; 10. (DNF) 12JR-Olen Stephens[2]; 11. (DNF) 6S-Wayne Stevens[5] (Top 4 to A-Main)

Pole Dash – 12 Laps: 1. 65-Kris Jackson[1]; 2. 8S-Jon Sheets[4]; 3. 18-JC Morton[3]; 4. 90-Jessie Mulich[5]; 5. 55-Colson Kirk[6]; 6. 7B-Terry Schultz[7]; 7. 99-Brad Smith[8]; 8. 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[9]; 9. 57-Tim Powell[10]; 10. 75RPM-Scotty Martin[11]; 11. 10W-Doug Wetzel[12]; 12. (DNF) F1-Mitchell Franklin[2] (Finishing order determined top 6 rows for feature event).

B-Mod Main – 30 Laps: 1. 8S-Jon Sheets[2]; 2. 18-JC Morton[3]; 3. 7B-Terry Schultz[6]; 4. 57-Tim Powell[9]; 5. 99-Brad Smith[7]; 6. 17T-Shadren Turner[24]; 7. 12C-Steven Clancy[18]; 8. 68-Dean Wille[15]; 9. 05-Jeremy Lile[20]; 10. 61-Sturgis Streeter[14]; 11. F1-Mitchell Franklin[12]; 12. 181-Luke Nieman[17]; 13. 87-Justin Pike[23]; 14. 10W-Doug Wetzel[11]; 15. 117-Tim Galvan[22]; 16. (DNF) 65-Kris Jackson[1]; 17. (DNF) 55-Colson Kirk[5]; 18. (DNF) 75RPM-Scotty Martin[10]; 19. (DNF) 90-Jessie Mulich[4]; 20. (DNF) B52-Jeremy Chambers[19]; 21. (DNF) 19B-Kaleb Bray[16]; 22. (DNF) 15-Ryan Edde[13]; 23. (DNF) 4M-Steven Makar[21]; 24. (DNF) 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[8]

Kris Jackson and Jon Sheets earned front-row honors because of the B-Mod pole dash finish to start the 30-lap finale for the night with Sheets in the early lead over Jackson and J.C. Morton. Sheets pulled away by lap five leaving Jackson and Morton to battle for second. Sheets built a 2.3 second lead by lap 10 just as caution flew over the field. On the restart, Morton moved to second behind Sheets on the high side. Through the mid stages of the race, Morton looked for a line around Sheets through a pair of additional caution periods, but Sheets fought off all challenges. Behind the leaders, close battles took place as Terry Schultz, Tim Powell, and Brad Smith lingered in the top five. Shadren Turner, who started 24th also was on the move into the top ten as were Steven Clancy, Dean Wille, Jeremy Lile, and Sturgis Streeter from deep in the field. Jackson unexpectedly exited the race at lap 20, with Sheets comfortably out front. Tim Powell and Brad Smith moved forward towards the end of the race behind Schultz in third. Morton tried to close in on Sheets on the high side but could not draw close enough to make a bid for the lead as Sheets ultimately went on to score one of the biggest race victories of his career. Morton finished second ahead of Schultz, Powell, and Smith. The rest of the top ten were rounded out by Tuner, Clancy, Wille, Lile, and Streeter.

A-Mods: (20 Cars):

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 30-Dalton Kirk[2]; 2. 15N-Ed Noll[1]; 3. 155-Terry Kirk[3]; 4. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[5]; 5. 00-Chris Spalding[7]; 6. 29X-Jace Gay[4]; 7. (DNF) 73B-Shad Badder[6]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 38C-Jason Pursley[4]; 2. 75-Gunner Martin[5]; 3. 88-Jimmy Dowell[1]; 4. 16-Austin Siebert[6]; 5. 50-Leroy Morrison[2]; 6. 82-David Wood[3]; 7. 15-Chris Kitch[7]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 29-Dennis Elliott[1]; 2. 1X-Matt Johnson[5]; 3. 3J-Lewis Jackson[6]; 4. 7-Anthony Tanner[4]; 5. 17-Rod Cordon[2]; 6. 13R-John Rathgeber[3]

A-Main – 20 Laps: 1. 75-Gunner Martin[3]; 2. 1X-Matt Johnson[4]; 3. 16-Austin Siebert[10]; 4. 30-Dalton Kirk[2]; 5. 29-Dennis Elliott[5]; 6. 38C-Jason Pursley[1]; 7. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[11]; 8. 3J-Lewis Jackson[6]; 9. 88-Jimmy Dowell[9]; 10. 15N-Ed Noll[7]; 11. 29X-Jace Gay[16]; 12. 13R-John Rathgeber[18]; 13. 15-Chris Kitch[20]; 14. (DNF) 155-Terry Kirk[8]; 15. (DNF) 7-Anthony Tanner[12]; 16. (DNF) 73B-Shad Badder[19]; 17. (DNF) 17-Rod Cordon[15]; 18. (DNF) 50-Leroy Morrison[14]; 19. (DNF) 00-Chris Spalding[13]; 20. (DNF) 82-David Wood[17]

Jason Pursely and Dalton Kirk earned front-row honors for the A-Mod main event with Kirk grabbing the early lead. Yellow flew over the field on two occasions in the race before racing resumed with Kirk leading Pursley, Matt Johnson, Gunner Martin, and Dennis Elliott. Johnson then advanced to the front of the field through one more caution period before a long green flag run found the drivers in their rhythm. By lap 10, Johnson led the field by 1.2 seconds with Martin in hot pursuit after a spirited battle for second with Kirk. Pursley and Elliott also ran a close and clean race in fourth and fifth. Johnson ran the low side for a while with Martin up high and by lap 16 the pair were side-by-side. At lap 18, caution flew with Johnson taking the field back to green. The field raced through two additional cautions until the final two laps saw the excitement kick into high gear with Martin pressuring Johnson up front. The final two laps saw changes for the lead before Martin finally emerged as the winner in the outstanding finish over Johnson. Austin Siebert crept into the picture late in the race by advancing to third at the finish in a close battle with Kirk, Elliott, and Jason Pursley to round out the top six.

POWRi Super Stocks: (20 Cars):

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. M20-Michael Mullins[2]; 2. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[6]; 3. 26M-Donnie Miller[3]; 4. 29K-Chris Kircher[4]; 5. (DNF) 97K-Brian Johnson[7]; 6. (DNF) 14B-Anthony Burks[1]

Heat 2 – 8Laps: 1. 30C-Clayton Campbell[1]; 2. 04-Cody Frazon[3]; 3. 2-Colton Bourland[5]; 4. 08D-Darek Wiss[6]; 5. 03B-Chris Brockway[7]; 6. 24C-Josh Calvert[2]; 7. (DNS) 67-Devin Irvin

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[6]; 2. 14-Larry Ferris[2]; 3. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[4]; 4. 04B-Blaine Ewing[3]; 5. 77DD-Danny McKenzie[1]; 6. 7M-Scott Johnson[5]

A-Main – 20 Laps: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[1]; 2. 30C-Clayton Campbell[4]; 3. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[8]; 4. 14-Larry Ferris[6]; 5. 04B-Blaine Ewing[12]; 6. G1-Nick Gibson[19]; 7. M20-Michael Mullins[3]; 8. 26M-Donnie Miller[9]; 9. 2-Colton Bourland[7]; 10. 29K-Chris Kircher[11]; 11. 77DD-Danny Mckenzie[15]; 12. 24C-Josh Calvert[16]; 13. 7M-Scott Johnson[17]; 14. (DNF) 03B-Chris Brockway[13]; 15. (DNF) 08D-Darek Wiss[10]; 16. (DNF) 04-Cody Frazon[5]; 17. (DNF) 12V-Nathan Vaughn[2]; 18. (DNS) 97K-Brian Johnson; 19. (DNS) 14B-Anthony Burks; 20. (DNS) 67-Devin Irvin

A strong field of Super Stocks took the green flag with Aaron Poe and Nathan Vaughn leading the way. During the early laps it appeared to be a two-man race for the win between Poe and Vaughn, but it was not in the cards for Vaughn on this night as he retired early from the event. Clayton Campbell, Larry Ferris, and Michael Mullins looked strong inside the top five through lap eight. Campbell began his charge forward by the halfway marker in second behind Poe while Ferris, Ted Welschmeyer and Mullins battled for third. A pair of late yellow flag periods setup a final rush to the green flag by lap 14. Poe kept his machine out front, but Campbell continued to keep things interesting. In the end, it was Poe who captured his fifth victory of the year with Campbell second. Welschmeyer scored valuable POWRi national points in his bid for that title by finishing third. Ferris stayed strong in fourth with Blaine Ewing advancing from twelfth to fifth.

POWRi Lightning Sprints: (12 Cars):

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 7-Tyler Johnson[4]; 2. 51-Mark Billings[6]; 3. 10-Chasity Younger[3]; 4. 91-Mike Tindell[1]; 5. 42-Gage Trube[5]; 6. (DNF) 71E-Tony Layne[2]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 01-Bobby Layne[2]; 2. 71-Jeff Bard[1]; 3. 22-Chase Fischer[5]; 4. 27R-Trice Roden[4]; 5. B20-Tom Brown[3]; 6. 10X-Nick Hillberg[6]

A-Main – 20 Laps: 1. 01-Bobby Layne[3]; 2. 51-Mark Billings[2]; 3. 22-Chase Fischer[5]; 4. 27R-Trice Roden[8]; 5. 7-Tyler Johnson[1]; 6. B20-Tom Brown[9]; 7. 10-Chasity Younger[6]; 8. 71E-Tony Layne[11]; 9. 91-Mike Tindell[7]; 10. (DNF) 42-Gage Trube[12]; 11. (DNF) 71-Jeff Bard[4]; 12. (DNS) 10X-Nick Hillberg

Tyler Johnson and Mark Billings began the main event from row one with Billings taking command. Johnson and Bobby Layne battled for second for the first half of the race as Billings built up a sizeable lead. Caution flew at lap three as the field regrouped for the green flag with a close race at the front between Billings, Johnson, and Layne. Billings led the way, but it was Layne who began to close on the leader and by lap ten made his way to the front. The rest of the race was all Layne’s as he kept Billings at bay to collect his ninth career CMS win over Billings, Chase Fischer, eight-starting Trice Roden, and Johnson. During the victory interview, Layne stated, “This one’s for Carla.” His wife had unexpectedly passed away just a few weeks prior.

Pure Stocks: (16 Cars):

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 3J-Jerett Evans[1]; 2. 116-Zack Smith[3]; 3. 427-Jeff Hardy[5]; 4. 1F-Ryan Flamm[4]; 5. 2E-Steve Evans[6]; 6. 2-Brian Meyer[8]; 7. 5C-Charles Norman[2]; 8. (DNF) 89-Jonathan Evans[7]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 00-Cory Flamm[3]; 2. 21-Joey Harper[2]; 3. 0-Chase Galvan[6]; 4. 30K-Cameron Kelly[7]; 5. 87M-Mallory Stiffler[1]; 6. 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[4]; 7. (DNF) F86-Jim Nolker[8]; 8. (DQ) 7-Spencer Reiff[5]

A-Main – 15 Laps: 1. 0-Chase Galvan[4]; 2. 3J-Jerett Evans[2]; 3. 7-Spencer Reiff[16]; 4. 116-Zack Smith[3]; 5. 427-Jeff Hardy[6]; 6. 2E-Steve Evans[9]; 7. 30K-Cameron Kelly[7]; 8. 1F-Ryan Flamm[8]; 9. 87M-Mallory Stiffler[10]; 10. 2-Brian Meyer[11]; 11. 23S-Kaden Schnakenberg[12]; 12. 5C-Charles Norman[13]; 13. (DNF) 21-Joey Harper[5]; 14. (DNF) 89-Jonathan Evans[15]; 15. (DNF) 00-Cory Flamm[1]; 16. (DNS) F86-Jim Nolker

Cory Flamm and Jerett Evans led the field to green for 15 laps with Evans leading the way. The competition was close through an early yellow flag period between Evans, Jeff Hardy, and Joey Harper. The race stayed green until lap 13 when caution flew for a second time, setting up a green, white, and checkered flag finish. Evans brought the field to green under heavy pressure from Chase Galvan, who was involved in the early caution and had to go to the tail of the field. Galvan used the outside line throughout the race to gain ground on the leaders. On the white flag lap, Galvan was side-by-side with Evans as both drivers were in search of their first CMS win. As the pair came off turn four, it was Galvan sealing the win with his incredible drive to the front, Evans recorded his best of the year in second with Spencer Reiff advancing from tail back all the way to third. Zack Smith was a smooth and consistent runner in fourth with Hardy rounding out the top five.

Central Missouri Speedway wishes to thank each every one of the drivers and fans who participated in this year’s racing event. We especially want to thank our hard-working staff in the concession areas, track workers, and race officials who dedicate their time and passion to the love of racing. We look forward to revealing a preview of 2022 season later this fall. Stay tuned to all things CMS at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

