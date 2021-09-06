Victory For Westbrook With Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series At Lake Ozark Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – ELDON, Mo. (September 5, 2021) Getting his second career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Canada’s Dylan Westbrook topped Sunday’s SawBlade.com A-Feature at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Committed to the top most of the race, Westbrook fully committed through the final half. Having to adjust his line as a few rough spots emerged, it was close a few times for Dylan before things finally smoothed out.

“The longer we went, we were able to move the track up, and it started to smooth out. The closer to the wall we got, the better it was, but getting there was shaky at times,” stated Westbrook. “A few times, I was lucky to get through, but here we are. We’re focused on winning races and just finishing out the year strong. Thank you to Miles [Hill] and everyone who supports this team.”

Chasing Miles Paulus, the opening seven revolutions, Dylan shot to the lead working Lap 8.

Fending off challenges through numerous restarts, traffic was in play the final five laps. Racing the rim of the Lake Ozark Speedway, Ayrton Gennetten closed rapidly on the Nitro 54 Variety No. 47x. Down to mere car lengths with only a couple laps to go, traffic played back into Dylan’s favor, allowing the Hills Racing Team driver to pull away by 1.295-seconds.

Gennetten’s best career finish with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, third place Garet Williamson found his way to third from ninth for his second career podium appearance.

Rolling through traffic from 16th, Matt Covington held off the last lap charge of Blake Hahn. Suffering a broken shock and a visit to the work area on Lap 11, after having already rolled 15th to fifth, Hahn missed the last lap advance by 0.112-seconds.

Kyle Bell, in sixth, worked his way through the field from 18th, with Gunner Ramey ending up seventh. Also, having to rebound from a work area visit for a flat right rear, J.J. Hickle came back to finish eighth. Austin O’Neal was ninth, with Ryan Bickett in tenth.

A field of 30 was on hand for Sunday’s Lake Ozark Speedway showdown. SCE Gaskets Heat Race wins went to Brenham Crouch, Miles Paulus, Joe B. Miller, and Dylan Westbrook. The BMRS B-Feature was topped by Kaley Gharst. No provisionals were used.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will be Friday, September 10, and Saturday, September 11 at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. for the Bobby Parker Memorial and Casey Mid-West Fall Brawl.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Car Count: 30

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 16 in passing points advance to the A-Feature)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Brenham Crouch[2]; 2. 21-Gunner Ramey[3]; 3. 41-Mackenzie Borchers[1]; 4. 11A-Austin O’Neal[7]; 5. 00-Broc Elliott[5]; 6. 0-Corey Nelson[8]; 7. 72-Curtis Boyer[4]; 8. 89-Todd McVay[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 98P-Miles Paulus[2]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson[1]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[4]; 4. 88-Travis Reber[3]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[7]; 6. 7B-Ben Brown[8]; 7. 75-Tyler Blank[6]; 8. 57-Bailey Elliott[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 2. 4-Evan Martin[3]; 3. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]; 4. 63-JJ Hickle[6]; 5. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]; 6. 22S-Slater Helt[7]; 7. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 3. 86-Timothy Smith[1]; 4. 78-Kaley Gharst[4]; 5. 95-Matt Covington[7]; 6. 11-Colton Fisher[5]; 7. 93-Taylor Walton[6]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 6 advance)

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 78-Kaley Gharst[1]; 2. 14E-Kyle Bellm[6]; 3. 0-Corey Nelson[3]; 4. 88-Travis Reber[2]; 5. 7B-Ben Brown[4]; 6. 22S-Slater Helt[7]; 7. 73-Samuel Wagner[12]; 8. 75-Tyler Blank[9]; 9. 93-Taylor Walton[10]; 10. 57-Bailey Elliott[14]; 11. 00-Broc Elliott[5]; 12. 11-Colton Fisher[8]; 13. 89-Todd McVay[13]; 14. 72-Curtis Boyer[11]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson[9]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[16]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[15]; 6. 14E-Kyle Bellm[18]; 7. 21-Gunner Ramey[6]; 8. 63-JJ Hickle[11]; 9. 11A-Austin O’Neal[7]; 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett[12]; 11. 22S-Slater Helt[22]; 12. 98P-Miles Paulus[1]; 13. 86-Timothy Smith[14]; 14. 88-Travis Reber[20]; 15. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 16. 77-Jack Wagner[10]; 17. 7B-Ben Brown[21]; 18. 0-Corey Nelson[19]; 19. 41-Mackenzie Borchers[13]; 20. 1-Brenham Crouch[3]; 21. 4-Evan Martin[8]; 22. 78-Kaley Gharst[17]

Lap Leader(s): Miles Paulus 1-7; Dylan Westbrook 9-35

Hard Charger: Matt Covington +12

High Point Driver: Brenham Crouch

Provisional(s): N/A

2021 Driver Standings [Top 10]: 1. Blake Hahn 3,921; 2. Matt Covington 3,892; 3. JJ Hickle 3,860; 4. Dylan Westbrook 3,752; 5. Ryan Bickett 3,136; 6. Colby Thornhill 2,954; 7. Travis Reber 2,632; 8. Scott Bogucki 2,536; 9. Alex Hill 2,321; 10. Ryan Timms 2,036;

2021 A-Feature Winners: Blake Hahn – 5 [4/17 – Park Jefferson Speedway]; 5/15 – Volunteer Speedway; 6/24 – Skagit Speedway; 7/9 – Gallatin Speedway; 7/30 – Tulsa Speedway]; Ryan Timms – 5 [5/30 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/25 – Riverside Int. Speedway; 7/27 – Creek County Speedway; 7/29 – 81-Speedway; 7/31 – Outlaw Motor Speedway]; JJ Hickle – 3 [3/19 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/20 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 6/20 – Grays Harbor Raceway]; Matt Covington – 3 [5/8 – I-96 Speedway; 7/16 – U.S. 36 Raceway; 7/25 – I-30 Speedway]; Scott Bogucki – 3 [5/21 – Tri-City Speedway; 5-29 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/10 – Gallatin Speedway]; Giovanni Scelzi – 2 [August 6 – Knoxville Raceway; August 7 – Knoxville Raceway]; Dylan Westbrook – 2 [July 28 – Caney Valley Speedway; September 5 – Lake Ozark Speedway]; Dominic Scelzi – 2 [June 25 – Skagit Speedway; June 26 – Skagit Speedway]; Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 2 [8/3 – Lakeside Speedway; 8/5 – Knoxville Raceway]; Blane Heimbach – 1 [5/1 – Selinsgrove Speedway]; Cam Smith – 1 [6/19 – Grays Harbor Raceway]; Dale Howard – 1 [7/23 – Batesville Motor Speedway]; Jason Martin – 1 [August 27 – WaKeeney Speedway];