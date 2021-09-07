Boschele Wins Labor Day Finale at Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, MO. (09/5/2021) Gavan Boschele of Mooresville, NC. came out on top to capture his first career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League Feature Event, he also broke the history books and became the youngest winner in POWRi history. Boschele is behind the wheel of the Keith Kunz-Curb Agajanian Motorsports No. 5. He started his night off strong by capturing MVT Services Heat Race No. 2, which started him on the outside pole for the 25-lap main event.

At the drop of the green flag, Jade Avedisian took off to the early advantage to lead lap one. Gavan Boschele never left her tail, he took over the lead from Avedisian and never looked back. During the long green flag run, Boschele extended his lead out front while teammates, Bryant Wiedeman and Brenham Crouch battled each other for positions two and three.

At the halfway mark, Boschele hit heavy lapped traffic but still managed to extend his lead by 5 seconds over teammate Wiedeman. Crouch stole the second position from Wiedeman just as the caution came out for Emilio Hoover running sixth with four laps to go. As Boschele brought the field back to green, he distanced himself from the field and went on to capture his first Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League Career Victory and became the youngest winner in POWRi History at 12 Years, 9 Months, and 3 Days.

“All in all the KKM guys gave me a great car and I’m so thankful. This means a lot and hopefully there is way more: Gavan Boschele

“I pretty much just had to trust the car that the guys and Beau gave me, they gave me a rocket and I used it to its full potential. I came up one spot short but I just couldn’t poke him.” Brenham Crouch

“I think we were just a little tight there at the end but other than that, Beau set up a great car for me. This whole KKM team works hard to get cars to the track every weekend, just blessed to have them behind my back.” Bryant Wiedeman

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 84-Jade Avedisian

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 5-Gavan Boschele

Racing Electronics Heat 7 Winner:

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 84-Jade Avedisian

TRD Hard Charger:97-Brenham Crouch

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 5-Gavan Boschele

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (25 laps): 1. 5-Gavan Boschele 2. 97-Brenham Crouch 3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 4. 86-Brent Crews 5. 71-Kaylee Bryson 6. 21K-Karter Sarff 7. 21-Emilio Hoover 8. 72-Sam Johnson 9. 26-Chance Crum 10. 84-Jade Avedisian 11. 67K-Cade Lewis 12. 49-Joe B Miller 13. 25-Taylor Reimer 14. 444-Kameron Key 15. 60E-Mark Billings 16. 70-Cade Cowles

The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action Friday September, 10th at Jacksonville, IL. and Saturday September 11th at Spoon River Speedway in Canton, IL.

