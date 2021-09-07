Brian Shirley Reaches MARS Victory Lane at Farmer City Raceway; Double World 100s on Tap at Eldora Speedway

CHILTON, Wis. (09/06/21) – Brian Shirley continued his winning ways on Thursday night by claiming the $5,000 winner’s check in the Mid America Racing Series (MARS) event at Farmer City Raceway.

The triumph marked the eighth of the 2021 season for Shirley in his Bob Cullen Racing / Thomason Express No. 3s J&J Ventures & Gaming/ Hoker Trucking / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“We got rolling on the high side there late in the race at Farmer City (Raceway) and was able to get the lead in lapped traffic and ultimately the win. We were just a little off the whole night at Fairbury. Sometimes it goes that way, but now we are full speed ahead getting ready for Eldora,” Shirley shared.

Brian Shirley lifted the lid on his Labor Day weekend on Thursday afternoon by visiting Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, Ill.) for the opening round of the MARS Racing Series doubleheader. With 20 cars entered, Shirley registered the seventh fastest lap overall before placing third in his heat race. Earning the seventh-starting position for the feature, Brian tracked down race-leader McKay Wenger with six laps remaining to secure his fourth series victory of the season and eighth overall win of 2021. He took the checkers ahead of Wenger, Tanner English, Shannon Babb, and Jason Feger to claim the $5,000 top prize.

On Friday evening another $5,000-to-win program was on tap at the ¼-mile oval. During heat race action, lingering showers in the area forced the event to be postponed to a future date.

On Saturday evening at Fairbury Speedway (Fairbury, Ill.) for the FALS Super Nationals, Shirley edged his way into the main event with the fifth-and-final transfer spot in his heat race. With $10,000 on the line in the finale, Brian was an early retiree from the 50-lap affair on lap 33. He was credited with a 13th-place finish.

For complete results from the weekend’s events, please visit www.MARSRacingSeries.com .

Brian Shirley returns to competition this Wednesday-Saturday at Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) with the 50th and 51st World 100 events. The 51st World 100 is set for Wednesday and Thursday with a $54,000 winner’s check on the line for the finale, while the 50th World 100 is set for Friday and Saturday with $53,000 earmarked for the victor.

For more information on the event, please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com .



Brian Shirley and Bob Cullen Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners which include: Hoker Trucking, Thomason Express, J&J Ventures Gaming, Kid’s Castle Learning Center, KBC Graphix, Cheap Cars, Bass Livestock Nutrition, Allgaier Motorsports, Integra Shocks, East Central Coin, Cheers, Cen-Pe-Co Racing Oil, Durham Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis, Jayco Construction, Larry’s Distributing, Hope For A Cure, Midwest Sheet Metal, Ted Brown’s Quality Paint & Body Shop, Peterson Fluid Systems, Hooker Harness, Willy’s Carburetor, Fast Shafts, Keyser Manufacturing, Dyers Top Rods, Wehrs Machine, Sweet Manufacturing, Swift Springs, Allstar Performance, The Joie of Seating, Simpson, Hoosier Racing Tire, Quarter Master, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KKM, Speedwerx, Daugherty Motorsports, Multi Fire, Strange Oval, FK Rod Ends, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Bob Cullen Racing, please visit www.BobCullenRacing.com .

Thank You!

Ben Shelton

MSR Mafia Marketing Services

Phone: 901-335-3037